By Elaine Ellinger

A man recently contacted me through my website asking “Where in the Quran does it say there’s a ward [sic] for killing infidels?” It was a straightforward question, to which I replied simply: “If you mean a ‘reward’ for killing infidels:

Quran 4:74 – Those who fight in Allah’s cause, whether killed or victorious, are promised a great reward.

Quran 9:111 – Allah promises Paradise to believers who fight in His cause, killing and being killed.

Quran 8:12 – Contains an instruction to strike the necks and fingertips of disbelievers in a battle context.

Quran 47:4–6 – Discusses fighting disbelievers in battle and promises Paradise to those killed in Allah’s cause.

His response was terse. “Sorry, but you cannot fool this Infidel. These surahs were written in Medina in advance of the battles with the Meccan pagan “Infidels” . You are contextualizing for your own ends. This is misleading. Shame on you. You have just rendered all you have written questionable.”

The historical inaccuracy and rudeness were unremarkable. His reasoning was far more interesting. He assumed that identifying the historical circumstances of a Quranic verse was sufficient to establish that its instructions belonged exclusively to that time and place. That is precisely the mistake Western institutions have been making for centuries.

Qiyas: Ancient Precedent, Modern Application

Western societies generally regard historical events as belonging to their own time. Islamic jurisprudence approaches its foundational sources differently. The Quran is regarded as divine revelation, while Mohammed’s words, actions and approvals, provide authoritative precedents for sharia.

Quran 33:21 There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day…

Islamic law does not depend upon finding an explicit instruction for every modern circumstance. Its jurists have developed methods of deriving rulings from foundational sources and applying them to new situations.

Contemporary scholars can and do disagree. Their opinions, however numerous, remain subordinate to the Quran and the Sunnah. An interpretation that contradicts those sources is treated as error, not as an equally valid reading. The foundational texts are not one set of opinions among others; they are the standard by which later opinions are judged.

A particularly useful explanation appears in a 2021 academic paper by Ali Abdallah, Mohammed Abdel Rahem and Antonella Pasqualone, The Multiplicity of Halal Standards: A Case Study of Application to Slaughterhouses, published in the Journal of Ethnic Foods.

Under the heading Sources for Halal Precepts and Schools of Islamic Thought, the authors identify the Quran and Sunnah as the primary sources of Islamic law and explain how scholars and judges derive rulings when those sources do not directly resolve a question. They identify three methods: qiyas (reasoning by analogy), ijtihad (independent critical reasoning) and ijma (consensus on disputed legal questions).

The authors explain that, by the end of the eleventh century, Muslim scholars had developed comprehensive methods for interpreting Sharia, which they describe as encompassing laws, orders, faith and acts transmitted through Mohammed. These methods developed into the schools of Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh), including the four major Sunni schools: Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i and Hanbali. Shia Islam developed its own schools, including Jaafari, Ismaili and Zaydi.

Importantly, the authors note that halal precepts are not confined to food. They govern permissible conduct across social justice, public relations, employment, worship, interpersonal disputes and economic transactions citing the relevant quranic verses. Their discussion makes clear that sharia is concerned with regulating human conduct, not only personal belief.

Table 4 details the classification of contaminants and cleaning procedures. Light contamination such as a baby’s urine – requires only a sprinkling of water; medium contamination such as vomit, pus, or blood – remove the contaminant and rinse with running water until the odor or visible traces disappear; severe contamination by dogs or pigs requires seven washings with water, including one using soil.

“The purification of the utensil belonging to any one of you, after it is licked by a dog, lies in washing it seven times, using sand for the first time.” (Muslim 279)

The authors explicitly identify the extension of this hadith to modern slaughterhouse equipment as an application of qiyas.

A seventh-century instruction concerning a household vessel thus becomes a regulatory requirement for twenty-first-century food production. The authors explain that introducing soil or clay into industrial cleaning procedures presents practical difficulties and that liquid clay-based preparations are marketed in Indonesia specifically for ritual cleansing, allowing the prescribed use of clay to be incorporated into modern halal production.

This is Islamic jurisprudence in operation. The original circumstances have changed completely, but the precedent continues to supply authority for modern rulings. This is not ancient history being studied for cultural interest. The same legal tradition addresses far more consequential subjects, including warfare, the treatment of captives and relations with non-Muslims.

The Deen Misunderstood

Islam describes itself as a deen, a complete civilizational model encompassing far more than private worship or personal conviction. Its foundational sources address law, governance, commerce, slavery, personal hygiene, warfare, family relationships, justice and social obligations.

This does not mean that every Muslim accepts every ruling or that contemporary Muslim societies apply sharia uniformly. They do not. It means that disagreement over contemporary practice cannot substitute for examining what Islam actually is and what its authoritative sources call for.

Quran 2:193 commands fighting until there is no more fitnah [disbelief, strife] and the deen belongs to Allah. That is pretty straightforward no matter how you look at it. The meaning and application of that command, together with the dominion verses (Quran 9:33, 48:28 and 61:9), cannot be dismissed simply because they were revealed fourteen centuries ago.

“He it is Who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the deen of truth, that He may cause it to prevail over all other deen, even though the polytheists may detest it.”

The West must stop treating Islamic precedent as dead history. Its authority continues to be asserted, its rulings continue to be derived, and its consequences extend far beyond the people who choose to live under them.

Elaine Ellinger is the author of:

The Deen Fallacy: How the West Came to Misclassify Islam. Cause, Consequence, and Correction (2026) The Deen Fallacy identifies a foundational error in Western thinking: the classification of Islam as a religion in the conventional Western sense. Mistranslation produced misclassification; misclassification produced defective policy. The book offers a coherent corrective legal framework.

The Hidden Curriculum of Islamic Schools: From Prayer to Sharia – A Child’s Indoctrination (2026) – a critical examination of Islamic Studies curricula and supplementary texts used in Islamic schools, mosque and home schools from Grades 1–12 in English-speaking countries.

A Civilizational Reckoning: Understanding the Threat, Reclaiming the Future (2025), an thorough examination of Islamic doctrine, sharia, their implications for non-Islamic societies, and proposals for legal reform complete with draft legislation and a guide to adjudication.

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