While most Texans were going about their business, the streets of Sugar Land recently filled with an Annual Muharram Jaloos – a large religious procession organized by the Ali Center Houston (Masjid-e-Ali). Black-clad participants, banners, and mourning rituals marched through an American suburb in the name of ancient sectarian history.

Walking among them were the children – the Buturab Scouts. This community didn’t just join the Boy Scouts of America as previous generations of immigrants did. They built their own. They have their own school (Buturab School). They have their own scouting program. They have their own mosque, their own majalis, their own entire parallel ecosystem.

Why? Because, in their own words, they are building “a strong, unified community grounded in the teachings of Islam… empowering our members to live by Islamic principles in all aspects of their lives.”

Translation: keep the kids walled off from American society.

The Boy Scouts – with its co-ed policies, gender ideology, and secular drift, no longer served their purpose. So they created their own version to ensure the next generation remains loyal to the Ahlul-Bayt and Islamic identity first, American culture second (or not at all). This is replacement by parallel society.

Texas is watching the same pattern that destroyed many parts of Europe play out in real time:

Growing Muslim populations (hundreds of thousands in the Houston metro alone).

Massive public religious processions that turn American streets into temporary extensions of Karachi or Tehran.

Institutions deliberately designed to insulate children from the host society.

No interest in joining the existing American fabric – only in expanding their own.

The Ali Center isn’t hiding it. Their mission statement is clear: preserve traditions, strengthen bonds among believers, and live by Islamic principles. They are openly building a self-contained Islamic community inside Sugar Land – and they’re doing it with American freedoms, American roads, and American tolerance.

This is what “diversity” looks like when one side refuses to assimilate:

Processions in the streets.

Separate scouts.

Separate schools.

Separate everything.

All while native Texans are told they must celebrate every foreign tradition or be labeled bigots.

Texas didn’t vote for this. But mass Islamic immigration, along with high birth rates and deliberate non-assimilation, are delivering it anyway.

The mosques aren’t “storming” the streets with weapons. They’re doing something far more effective: they’re marching with children in uniform, claiming public space, and raising a generation that sees itself as separate from and superior to the country that took them in.

This is conquest by demographics and parallel institutions.

Texas, take notice of which politicians are refusing to acknowledge the Islamization of your state!

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