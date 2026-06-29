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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

America should not apologize for expecting assimilation. Religious freedom is not the same as cultural separatism. Texans can respect private worship while still asking whether publicly expanding parallel institutions produces citizens first or enclaves first. Europe’s mistake was pretending that non-assimilation was diversity until neighborhoods, schools, policing, speech, and civic trust fractured. America must not repeat that error. The answer is not bigotry or collective suspicion. It is confidence: English, constitutional loyalty, equal law, American civic education, public safety, and no special rules for any religious or ethnic bloc. The melting pot works only when people actually melt.

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