“The Punishment for Justice Movement” website has put bounties as high as $100,000 on the heads of Israeli academics/researchers worldwide, including some in the United States. That’s a kill list by a hateful anti-Zionist group, and it should be immediately addressed by Trump and our intel agencies, especially the FBI here at home.

Paid contracts for killing Jews

One Jewish academic has a $50,000 bounty that is being offered to murder him. That amount doubles for “special targets.” Special targets include Ben-Gurion University president Daniel Chamovitz, physicist and activist Shikma Bressler, and former Weizmann president Daniel Zajfman, who have enhanced bounties on their heads. “Double rewards” are being offered for five Israeli government officials.

The site claims that the high-achieving researchers are complicit in child murder.

The academics/researchers who were doxed are employed at universities such as Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, the Technion public research university in Haifa, and even Harvard and Oxford universities, and the European Organization for Nuclear Research, according to Fox News. Five of those listed are employees of the CERN Institute, which is located in Switzerland, where the world’s largest particle accelerator lives.

At least 40 academics are doxed with their home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and social media accounts outed, according to the Jerusalem Post. Israeli passports and US visas were posted online. The Media Line claims there are hundreds of names on that list from Israel, Europe, and North America.

There are other actions that are incentivized as well. The group is offering a $1,000 reward for installing protest signs in front of homes, $5,000 for sending information on targets, $20,000 for burning down homes or cars, and $100,000 for “eliminating the target,” according to the New York Post.

“The movement, with the participation of both its thinkers and allies, is working to eliminate these goals and destroy all their interests and assets in the whole world, which, through good financial capital funded by the help of the freedom-loving people, invites all unofficial military groups, armed groups, and fighters to join the movement to confront these criminals and benefit from the rewards of punishing these victims and killers while trying to defend human rights and help the oppressed children of Gaza,” the group’s statement contends.

Threat exposed but not eliminated

Israeli media exposed the site’s intentions on Friday. It proceeded to go offline for a bit before coming back up Saturday night, but it is not available now. They will simply go underground and pop up somewhere else with this campaign.

The group accuses its targets of being “criminals and collaborators with the occupation army,” referencing the war in Gaza.

“The Punishment for Justice Movement,” sometimes referred to as the “Institution,” justifies its actions, asserting that “Instead of using science to serve humanity, these killers used their knowledge to kill innocent people and children by spreading weapons of mass destruction to the Israeli military.”

In order to facilitate assassinations, the site recommends establishing secure communication before proceeding with the kill and then collecting the bounties. It also advises that anyone making a profile on the site use a fake name.

The site evidently went live in August and appears to be based out of Drenthe, Netherlands, according to the Jerusalem Post. It is in English.

According to Ynet, which first reported on the site, the page was hosted in a Western nation, potentially the US, and was using virtual private networks (VPN) and ciphers as security precautions.

Iran is suspected of being behind the campaign

Israel suspects Iran is behind the operation of the group and website, and Mossad, its spy agency, is probing the group, as well as the Shin Bet security agency, and the National Cyber Directorate, according to the New York Post.

Oxford University computer science professor Michael Bronstein, who is evidently on the list, reportedly said he didn’t “give a damn” about the bounty on his head and suggested the website was run by “nutcases who have a lot of free time and no serious job.”

“I was profoundly disturbed and shocked that my head was valued so cheaply, considering my standing in the academic community,” Bronstein kidded in a statement to the Jerusalem Post, brushing off the threat to his life.

“I find anything below a seven-figure highly offensive,” he snarked. “I am, however, consoled that I am at least in good company.”

The group contends it has warned the targets to “abandon criminal activity” and stop working with the Israel Defense Forces, but claims they ignored the warnings, which now makes them “legitimate targets for the movement,” according to The Times of Israel.

Many of those on the kill list declined to comment, out of fear of reprisal. One noted that taking down the website is important, but not a solid solution.

“The competent government agencies should suggest more comprehensive solutions, because walking around with targets on our heads puts at risk not only us but also our families,” pointed out an Israeli academic.

The Media Line reported the president of Ben Gurion University, “Chamovitz said Israeli academics had been warning for years that hostility toward them was intensifying through the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement and online campaigns, but that officials ‘haven’t done a thing on the BDS issue, but we hope that now this will be a wake-up call.’ He also linked the online incitement to verbal attacks at home, noting that far-right Deputy Minister Almog Cohen had publicly said the university head ‘should be ashamed and will pay the price’ for not firing a left-wing lecturer. Universities have urged staff to increase security awareness, avoid publicizing travel plans, and report suspicious activity.”

He said he was “mostly worried about the extremist discourse that encourages violence.” Chamovitz also insisted that he trusts the security services in Israel and other countries will “know how to deal with this incident.”

The Committee of University Presidents blasted the list as a “dangerous and horrifying escalation.” It warned that the site “marks academics and permits their blood,” and added that “the current reality, in which domestic incitement joins a wave of antisemitism and hostility from abroad, creates a toxic and deadly mix that could end in loss of life.” It is urging all stakeholders to remain vigilant and prioritize the safety of Israeli academics.

Share