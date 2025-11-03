Smelling Islamic victory in the New York City mayoral race for Zohran Mamdani, antisemitic activist Linda Sarsour is vowing to hold the communist Muslim’s feet to the fire over his campaign policies. She is asserting she will not allow the Democratic Socialist to “do whatever the hell he wants when he gets to City Hall.” The jihadists will control the city.

Grooming Mamdani

For over a decade, Sarsour has groomed Mamdani as his political mentor, waiting for the right time to have him run. She claims she will not work for his administration but will pressure him from outside.

Don’t be fooled… this means Islamists will essentially control the mayor of the largest city in America. The Big Apple didn’t need airplanes flying into buildings to be conquered by jihadists… they just needed to be invaded from within.

“I just want you all to know I’m not going to work for the Zohran administration,” Sarsour stated in an Instagram livestream late Saturday, which was viewed by Fox News and reported on.

“I’m not going to work in City Hall, because, guess what? There gotta be people like me willing to stay outside,” she vowed to the useful idiots and Islamists following Mamdani.

“Our friends on the inside need people on the outside to hold them accountable. To say, ‘We see you. We’re paying attention’,” she insisted as if she wouldn’t have an iron lock on his every decision.

It’s another step in the “Pakistanification” of America.

Jihadists will control the mayor of NYC

Sarsour, a Palestinian American Hamas-supporting jihadist, is swearing that Mamdani will keep true to his Marxist policies.

“When he does something when he’s in City Hall and he’s wrong, I’m going to tell him he’s wrong,” Sarsour remarked. “Voting for Zohran is not, ‘We’re going to vote for Zohran and just let him do whatever the hell he wants when he gets to City Hall.’ Our job as a movement is we have to hold whoever goes to City Hall accountable.”

One of the things that Sarsour wants to kick off with is getting rid of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, whom she despises, even though Mamdani has suggested he would keep her on board. If Mamdani is elected, Tisch should be looking for a new job and fast. Sarsour wants to do away with the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, responsible for policing terrorism threats, protests, and riots.

“I wasn’t really happy about the news that he was going to keep Tisch on for the NYPD,” Sarsour commented.

“What’s most important is that in New York City, the police commissioner works for the mayor. They are not a separate elected official. So that means if Zohran says to Tisch, ‘You gotta do A-B-C,’ Tisch gotta do what the mayor says,” she added, indicating that the NYPD would be nothing but foot soldiers for Mamdani.

“Now, if she doesn’t do that and goes against the mayor, then that’s when we’re going to have to go to Zohran and be like, ‘You definitely made the wrong decision here. What are you going to do to hold your police commissioner accountable to the plan?’” Sarsour posited.

There will be a debt to pay to the Islamic community

She made no bones that if Mamdani wins, he owes her and the Islamic community big time as well.

“When Zohran gets inaugurated in January, and as we move forward with this mayor, we have to be the people outside,” she said, referring to his supporters controlling the streets of the Big Apple.

“Zohran is going to have to tell his own critics that are on the other side to basically say, ‘Look out that window, those people outside, these constituents, these activists, these organizers that are outside, I’m accountable to them, because they’re the ones that helped me get there,’” Sarsour noted.

Sarsour deeply hates Israel, and she wants Muslims to be put in positions of power in a move to overthrow America from within. She is also a Democratic Socialist.

She declared in 2018 that Muslims shouldn’t humanize Israelis because they’re the enemy, and she also previously spoke glowingly of notorious Brooklyn Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing whom Mamdani posed for a selfie with while on the campaign trail.

Lying to the infidels

Sarsour is adept at lying as well. She claims that being Muslim has nothing to do with Mamdani’s campaign when it has EVERYTHING to do with it.

From Fox News:

Despite Mamdani regularly invoking his religious roots through the campaign, Sarsour rejected claims that Mamdani’s campaign is centered on religion. “Our candidate is out there and just happens to be a Muslim,” she said. She noted that he refrained from expressing his pro-Palestine activism. “None of the campaign was ever like ‘Free Palestine’ or the Muslims are going to get extra rights. It just happens to be something that’s part of who Zohran is. But that’s actually not been his campaign.”

Those are political tactics, not signs of transparency and honesty. New York City Jews have a lot to fear if he wins.

Take, for instance, this whopper, “You can’t be a Marxist and a jihadist and an Islamist and a fundamental Muslim, or whatever they call him, all at the same time. You gotta pick a side. Either we’re theocrats or we’re leftists. Like these things don’t go together.”

Not true, as can be seen by not only Mamdani’s religious beliefs, which he spouts all the time, even addressing his voter base in NYC in Arabic, but by his political platform, which is brazenly communist.

The spread of Islamic candidates

Sarsour is also supporting two other Muslim candidates: Minneapolis mayoral candidate Amar Fateh, and Jersey City mayor Mussa Ali, who is endorsed by Emgage Action and CAIR Action, two 501(c)(4) Muslim political nonprofits also endorsing Mamdani. Ali is called the “black Mamdani.” Both Fateh and Ali have similar platforms to Zohren’s.

Invoking the Arabic phrase for “God willing,” Sarsour said, “Inshallah, you know, we start a new type of politics, right?”

That part is true – it will be a new type of politics, melding Islamism and Marxism in a move to overthrow the US from within as it spreads.

