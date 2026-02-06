By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Mamdani’s “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” is taking antisemitism mainstream in NYC, accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza. The Islamo-communist’s hatred of Israel is on full display and it should suprise noone.

Jews in New York City were warned by many, many people to get out of the Rotten Apple before Islamo-communist Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor. Well, his antisemitic leanings are now being brazenly paraded for all to see, using the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, where his Jew-hating staffers have just rolled out a “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” that accuses Israel of genocide.

New York City’s antisemitism in healthcare surfaces

The New York Post is reporting that the “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” held its first meeting on Tuesday at the department’s headquarters in Long Island City and online.

“We really developed in response to the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” one member stated at the beginning of the meeting, according to a video that was obtained by the Post.

The confab lasted an hour and zeroed in on Israel’s alleged treatment of Palestinians and what was dubbed its “global oppression.” Not once was the butchery by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, where Israelis were raped, tortured, and slaughtered, mentioned. That terrorist attack was the beginning of the war in Gaza, but you would never know it by looking at the transcript of the meeting.

“This is shocking. If these NYC Health Department staffers truly believe Israel is committing genocide, will they now boycott the Israeli pharmaceutical companies that make lifesaving drugs New Yorkers depend on?” Mark Botnick, a former aide to ex–New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, asked. “Or is this just performative politics that has no place in a taxpayer-funded public health agency?”

“Who knew that DOH is turning to foreign policy? I guess I missed that one on the campaign,” he snarked, taking a dig at Mamdani.

Palestinian activism

From the New York Post:

Sarah Mckenney, a director of operations for the rapid response team at the DOH, was one of the organizers and introduced the speakers. Weeam Hammoudeh, a professor at Hunter College and committee member for the Palestine Global Mental Health Network, was one of the presenters — and accused Israel of treating Palestinians as second-class citizens during the meeting. “So Palestinian citizens of Israel are citizens, but they’re not considered nationals of the state, so they’re more restricted in terms of the areas that they can live i,n and then some like jobs and other opportunities also require military service, and that creates another set of sort of disparities in outcomes,” she said. She talked about the history of Israel and the “forced displacements and dispossession” of Palestinians and living in the “occupied territories.”

A radical leftist agenda

According to the group’s mission statement, its goal is to educate staff about “current and ongoing global oppression in its many forms,” as well as its impact on health equity. The group’s core responsibilities include inspecting restaurants, tracking infectious diseases, and safeguarding the health of more than 8 million New Yorkers. What they discussed in this meeting had nothing to do with any of that.

The presentation also called it a “cross-divisional effort led by Division Equity Liaisons (DELs) and action teams from Disease Control.”

The health group said it will also address genocide in Sudan and issues impacting the LGBT+ community and asylum seekers. Again, that has nothing to do with its core mandate.

The health agency lost its way some time ago and has recently adopted a more aggressive approach concerning social issues. In 2021, the Board of Health ridiculously declared racism a public health crisis, citing the history of slavery and the devastating outcomes for minorities during COVID-19.

Mamdani’s hatred of Israel and Jews

Mamdani has made no secret of his hatred of Israel and how he supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement. He’s also accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, so the intentions of the group are not rogue… they are part and parcel of the mayor’s beliefs.

(Video Credit: DRM News)

It’s also well known that he has staffed his committees with controversial figures… everything from criminals, to antisemites, to communists have come on board.

Tamika Mallory was chosen in November to serve on the Committee on Community Safety. She was fired from the Women’s March for anti-Semitism. Mallory reportedly “asserted that Jewish people bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people—and even, according to a secondhand source, claimed that Jews were proved to have been leaders of the American slave trade,” Tablet reported in 2018.

Buyer’s remorse as anti-Israel sentiment goes mainstream in NYC

According to the New York Post, a Jewish health department employee said that the biased programming in the working group has caused internal friction and hurt morale.

“We just want to do our jobs to help New Yorkers,” the staffer asserted. “They talk about suffering—but they never mention Hamas.”

Evidently, they never mentioned anything about antisemitism, either when it comes to confronting oppression, because they do not consider white Jews as victims, according to the staffer.

Yael Halaas, who is the president of the American Jewish Medical Association, railed that public resources were used for the anti-Israel push.

“This is a meeting using New York City Department of Health resources that promote libel against the Jewish people,” she charged.

Honestly, what did New Yorkers expect?

