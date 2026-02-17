In a revealing Queens town hall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – the Muslim socialist figurehead propelled by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) – openly instructed community members on strategies to monitor and challenge federal immigration enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ocasio-Cortez promoted “Legal Observer Training” as a way for residents to legally shadow ICE operations in their neighborhoods. She explained that the training teaches individuals to observe, film, take notes, and assert their rights “without being deemed as impeding law enforcement,” while positioning activists to document and potentially disrupt federal actions.

She announced upcoming joint teach-ins with Hands Off NYC, a coalition explicitly dedicated to resisting and preparing against federal immigration enforcement across New York City. “We have upcoming teach-ins with Hands Off NYC… we will be doing that jointly in our community,” she stated, while encouraging residents to attend the group’s independent trainings citywide.

Framing the effort as urgent community defense, Ocasio-Cortez cited what she described as an “escalation in ICE violence” nationwide, referencing specific cases and warning of threats from the Trump administration. She called for building “infrastructure” to “keep each other safe” and boasted of rapid response efforts by organizers, advocates, and elected officials that have successfully kept families together during enforcement actions.

Her key recommendations included:

Proactively securing legal counsel before any detention occurs, since access to attorneys is severely restricted afterward.

Developing detailed family “safety plans” – with templates available through community organizations or online – that outline who will care for children, emergency contacts, and step-by-step actions if a family member is targeted.

Offering direct personal support, such as picking up children from school in the event of a detention. “I can pick up your kid at the school if you need it,” she said, noting how such arrangements have proven effective in real situations.

Critics view these instructions as a calculated guide to frustrating and defeating lawful federal immigration operations, part of a broader radical campaign – backed by DSA-aligned activists – to undermine border security, shield illegal aliens, and erode enforcement of U.S. immigration law.

Hands Off NYC openly states its mission is to build coalitions to “protect against, preempt, and prepare for federal incursion,” and to provide resources on ICE tactics and community mobilization strategies.

Ocasio-Cortez, long accused of advancing communist-leaning policies through her ties to the DSA, presents the initiative as essential civil rights education. Yet the language and tactics reveal a clear intent to empower activists against federal law enforcement at a time of intensified immigration crackdowns.

