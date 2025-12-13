On May 13, 2024, during CAIR’s 10th Annual Muslim Day at the Capitol, Oklahoma lawmakers handed CAIR a victory they could not have scripted better themselves.

Democrat Senator Julia Kirt stood on the Senate floor and proudly recognized:

Peace Academy

Mercy School

CAIR Oklahoma

She urged all lawmakers to look toward the gallery and applaud the Islamic schools CAIR brought into the chamber. She praised them as “balanced” and “excellent citizens,” and thanked CAIR for its “civil rights work.”

But here is what no one asked:

What do these schools teach?

Who are they affiliated with?

What ideological networks are they tied to?

Why is CAIR being elevated as a governance partner in a red state?

Even more concerning: Peace Academy and Mercy School sit directly inside the districts of Republican Senator Rader and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat. Despite this, no questions were raised. No due diligence was conducted. No Republican challenged the endorsement.

Oklahoma gave CAIR everything they wanted:

Visibility

Legitimacy

Access

Political validation

And the state’s Republican leadership remained silent. Your Capitol was opened. Your lawmakers applauded. And not one elected official asked why CAIR was being treated as a trusted institution inside the halls of government.

This is how political capture begins, not with confrontation, but with cooperation.

