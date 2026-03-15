A naturalized immigrant from Baghdad, Iraq, known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, slipped through the front door of a Texas school. He was wearing full tactical gear and was armed with a holstered gun and a taser. He refused to identify himself and left before he was later arrested.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, 39, walked through the front door and directly into Zwink Elementary School in Klein, TX, on Tuesday. He is a naturalized Iraqi immigrant from Baghdad, and when he breached the school, he was in full tactical gear and armed. He was naturalized on August 24, 2022.

(Video Credit: ABC13 Houston)

A very dangerous situation

Although he was able to enter through the first set of doors by following someone through them, the school’s double-door security system blocked him from entering the hallways and approaching any school children. After entering the school, he reportedly asked the secretary if there was an armed officer on campus. According to ABC13, the district said an armed officer was on campus that day and was conducting rounds of the property.

When Najm was asked to identify himself, he refused to do so, left the school, and drove away in a dark blue Dodge Charger.

No one was hurt, but that incident could have ended very easily in tragedy.

The suspect is in custody

Najm was later identified using security footage and facial recognition software, as well as a license plate database. He has no ties to the school. According to authorities, he is a private investigator and has a Texas Concealed Handgun License. Probably not for long, though.

He was arrested on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., according to KHOU11, at his home, about half a mile away from the school.

Since pulling the stunt, Najm has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a charge associated with bringing a weapon onto school grounds. It’s a third-degree felony. He should have been hit with much more than that charge. Currently, he’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

From KHOU11:

According to the criminal complaint, Chris entered the front office of Zwink Elementary, which is located off Spring Stuebner and Frassati, at around 1:30 p.m. after slipping through the front entrance when another visitor failed to fully secure the door behind them. A school employee told investigators Chris was wearing full green military or tactical law enforcement attire, including a load-bearing vest, a taser and a holstered firearm.

The Dallas Express made an interesting point:

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas granted his name change from Mohanad Najm Muhi to Kyle Najm Chris. Interesting name choice, as many Americans will recall Chris Kyle, the highly decorated U.S. Navy SEAL sniper widely known as the “American Sniper,” who was shot and killed.

The media outlet also reported on Najm’s work history:

The special agent also allegedly found Chris’ car was registered to the security company Houston Private Officers LLC, according to the complaint. The suspect’s LinkedIn lists him as the “company owner,” and his profile refers to him as Chris Muhi. Chris had a registration with the state’s private investigator database as an “armed” security officer, starting in 2017, which expired in August 2025. Chris also had a registration as an “unarmed” security officer starting in 2017, which expired in 2019. He was registered as an “unarmed” private investigator from 2022 to March 20, 2026. He also had a registration as an “owner/company representative” starting in 2021, which expires in 2027. Chris’ registrations suggest affiliations with Houston Private Officers LLC, Western Eagle Security, Quality Security Services LLC, and G4S. The Texas DPS special agent allegedly confirmed Chris is not a licensed peace officer or an employee of Klein ISD. The agent also reportedly determined Chris “has no identifiable connection to Zwink Elementary or any other Klein ISD schools.”

Parents were not immediately notified

The school waited more than 24 hours to notify parents about the incident.

“From the moment the individual left the front office, we were actively working with multiple law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend this individual,” the school wrote in a message to parents explaining why they were not immediately notified about the dangerous encounter. “Sending a public notification during that window could have jeopardized those efforts, tipped off the suspect, and delayed the arrest.”

One neighbor thought there might be a misunderstanding, describing the suspect as a friend and a veteran.

“He watches my kid all the time for me. When I was in California and gone for a couple of months, my son would come home, and he would go to the bus stop and walk him home, put him in the house, let him sit in there, he could go across the street and get the neighbor, you know what I mean,” the man, identified only as Randy, told KTRK.

There are a couple of problems with that assessment. Najm had to know that with the heightened tensions over the Iran war, his appearance would alarm people. He also refused to identify himself, and as a private investigator, he would also know that taking a weapon onto school grounds is a felony.

It’s amazing that this happened, and the media basically ignored it. Especially since you had a former Army National Guardsman turned ISIS supporter shoot up an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, this week, killing the instructor before a student stabbed the Jihadist to death. Then you had a Hezbollah-connected Muslim man ram into Temple Israel in Michigan in a vehicle packed with explosives, looking to slaughter the 140 toddlers inside. The vehicle and school caught fire, but all children and staff were safely evacuated. The attacker reportedly committed suicide.

Given these incidents and many more worldwide, you have to wonder why this Texas school encounter isn’t front-page news.

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