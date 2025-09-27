Following the deadly Dallas ICE shooting two days previously, protesters in Broadview, IL, swarmed an ICE facility there on Friday. Agitators took their violent rhetoric up a notch by calling for agents to be shot before getting nailed with pepper balls.

In Dallas, a shooter named Joshua Jahn fired indiscriminately into an ICE van, hitting three detainees. He killed one of them and put the other two in critical condition before he turned the gun on himself. Shell casings showed anti-ICE sentiment, and a letter was later found that showed the shooter wanted to create terror among agents.

ICE in the crosshairs of the violent, unhinged left

Blaze Media National Correspondent Julio Rosas caught the incident at the Broadview facility on video that he posted to X, showing protesters attempting to block a federal vehicle from entering the ICE premises. They pounded on the vehicle, chanting slogans, and then the calls for violence against law enforcement escalated.

They cursed at the agents and called them “fascist pigs.” They also threw teddy bears at the car as they banged on its hood, according to the Daily Wire.

Rioters came prepared, dressed in black, wearing gas masks, and shrouding their identities. The site is currently being used as the main processing center for Operation Midway Blitz. The operation has resulted in the arrest of hundreds of criminal illegal immigrants, including gang members, murderers, and child sex offenders, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The video footage shows the radical leftists shouting, “Arrest ICE!” Then another antagonist screams, “Shoot ICE!” which was echoed by others. The person who originally called for ICE to be arrested then yelled, “Shoot the f**kers! Shoot the f**kers!”

“Anti-ICE protesters are trying their best to interfere with federal operations in Illinois. The crowd has been blocking a road agents use to bring in their vehicles,” Rosas reported.

“One federal agent was swarmed as he entered, with the mob hitting his vehicle and getting in front. Other agents have pepper balls and tear gas to break up the crowd, but so far I have not seen any arrests,” he continued.

Protesters evidently tried to hurl tear gas back at the agents.

In another video, the crowd is shown dispersing after agents start shooting pepper balls at them from the fence surrounding the facility as the vehicle neared the entrance. There were shouts and coughing as pepper spray swirled around the vehicle.

Escalating violence

Since violence started escalating against ICE agents, largely due to incitement from leftist leaders and politicians, the agency has increased security by adding fences around facilities.

Homeland Security wrote on X after the Dallas shooting, “Sanctuary politicians have demonized federal law enforcement as the enemy — placing a target squarely on the backs of the brave men and women of ICE.”

“Hateful anti-ICE rhetoric costs lives. Stop now, before these lies damage more innocent people,” the post added.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom is making it illegal for agents to wear masks to protect their identities, so leftists will not harm them or their families for doing their jobs. In response, the Trump administration has said the federal agents will ignore that order for their protection. Battle lines are being drawn across the country as leftists egg on violence and incite revolution.

“The fence installed this week on the other side of a different road has kept the crowd away from the ICE facility itself, but that has not deterred people from showing up,” Rosas noted.

From Blaze Media:

Rosas confirmed that Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss was present at the scene but was not among the crowd surrounding the federal vehicle. He also added that Democrat 9th District Illinois congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh was at the scene. Agents were forced to move Abughazaleh last week after she refused to get out of an ICE facility’s driveway.

Rosas reported he saw two arrests made at the scene following the standoff between ICE agents and leftist agitators. There were at least 50 protesters.

Security concerns

According to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, federal agents also confiscated a firearm brought to the protest, “I mean, we just saw, and we actually just announced that earlier today, about 30 minutes ago, we confiscated a firearm from a riot that’s happening right now at our Broadview facility in Chicago. And this is just two days after what just happened with this deranged individual opening fire indiscriminately on our ICE facility and the vans down there that led to the killing of one of the detainees and the serious injury of two of them. And I thank God that our law enforcement was not injured and everyone’s alive, but we’re fearful we’re going to see more of this.”



“And so we’re certainly going to be hardening security,” McLaughlin said, remarking that “the dehumanization and the demonization of our law enforcement from these media pundits and from the political left. And it has to stop now. We keep on saying, I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had this same conversation, and yet we’re just seeing more and more bloodshed.”

From the Post Millennial:

Per Fox 32, this is the fourth straight Friday of protests outside the facility over the transfer of detainees to out-of-state holding centers. Last Friday, 10 people were arrested after the group of agitators attempted to block the driveway to the processing center.

There have reportedly been 18 in total arrested so far, with more on the way.

Ongoing riots targeting ICE agents

From Fox News:

Last week, violent clashes between protesters and ICE agents at the facility led to 16 arrests. In the demonstration, “rioters and sanctuary politicians obstructed law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, rocks, bottles, and fireworks, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, adding that rioters also assaulted law enforcement officials.

“This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor [JB] Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” DHS said earlier in September.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, the agitators were protesting the transfer of ICE detainees to out-of-state holding centers.

The Daily Wire reported that there has been a 1,000% increase in assaults on ICE agents.

More examples from the Daily Wire:

Last month, a man who was identified as 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson walked into the ICE facility in Dallas and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack while flashing a “detonator” on his wrist, the agency said. At a nearby ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, a group of leftist anarchists clad in military-style gear threw fireworks to lure officers outside on July 4 before they opened fire and shot a local police officer in the neck.

Those domestic terrorists in Texas were connected to Antifa and the violent transgender militia movement.

President Trump rails against Democrats who have blood on their hands

President Trump is incensed over the attacks against ICE agents who are trying to enforce the rule of law.

“This is despicable!” Trump declared on Truth Social. “The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the ‘WORST of the WORST’ Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists.”

“This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to ‘Nazis,’” he argued. “The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped. ICE Officers, and other Brave Members of Law Enforcement, are under grave threat.”

“I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW!” the president demanded. “The Trump Administration is fully committed to backing Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, securing our Homeland, deporting Violent Illegal Criminals, and fully rooting out Left Wing Domestic Terrorism that is terrorizing our Country.”

Unfortunately, they won’t stop, and this is probably going to get much, much worse until drastic action is taken against the Marxists, radical leftists, and the domestic terrorists that comprise the Democratic Party base these days.