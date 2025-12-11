While CAIR is busy staging emotional meltdown videos on Turkish state media and accusing every critic of “Islamophobia,” another devastating report just dropped, and it blows their entire narrative apart.

According to a joint investigation by two think tanks....

CAIR Action — CAIR’s political arm — has been operating ILLEGALLY in 22 American states.

That means they are being accused of:

✔ Soliciting donations illegally

✔ Taking membership dues illegally

✔ Coordinating political activity without required licenses

✔ Operating across state lines without registration

✔ Violating basic nonprofit solicitation laws

According to the investigation - This is regulatory fact.

Even in Washington, D.C., their home base, CAIR Action never obtained the legally required Basic Business License.

In California, they registered as an out-of-state nonprofit, a status that prohibits them from fundraising. Yet they do it anyway.

Across the remaining 21 states?

No registration. No authorization. No compliance.

CAIR Action is functioning as an unlicensed, interstate political machine — exactly what CAIR always claims it is not.

And that’s not even the most explosive part.

🇹🇷 FOREIGN ALIGNMENT: The Report Finds Disturbing Links to the Turkish Government

The report outlines a pattern of foreign-state alignment, including:

🔶 CAIR political events hosted at the Turkish government’s Diyanet Center of America

🔶 CAIR leaders appearing repeatedly on Turkish state TV (TRT World)

🔶 Sponsorship connections to Turkish Airlines, which is state-controlled

🔶 CAIR Action’s digital infrastructure routing through the Turkey App Store

This is the SAME Turkish government building mosques across Europe and America as ideological outposts, while journalists in Turkey are jailed for criticism. Why are we ALLOWING THIS AMERICA!?

Yet here CAIR is - lecturing Americans from Turkish state media about “oppression.”

You cannot make this up.

⚠️ LEGAL REFERRALS: CAIR Has Now Been Referred to DOJ, FBI, FTC, and IRS for Investigation

CAIR Action has been formally referred to:

• the U.S. Department of Justice

• the Federal Bureau of Investigation

• the Federal Trade Commission

• the Internal Revenue Service

for potential:

✔ Wire fraud

✔ Deceptive fundraising

✔ False statements

✔ Unlawful interstate solicitation

✔ Operating a political enterprise without legal authority

This is massive - While CAIR tries to distract America with sob stories and scripted victimhood theatrics, their political machine is under scrutiny from every major federal enforcement agency.

🔥 AND IT DROPS THE SAME WEEK FLORIDA AND TEXAS DESIGNATE CAIR & THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD

💥 THE GAME HAS CHANGED. EVERY RED STATE MUST MOVE IMMEDIATELY.

Texas and Florida acted.

Where are the others?

Alabama - What are you waiting for?

Georgia - Eyes open yet?

Arizona - Do your job.

Oklahoma - Follow Texas.

Kentucky - Why the damn silence?

If CAIR is running an unlicensed multistate political operation aligned with a foreign government, every Attorney General and every Governor must act NOW.

Investigate.

Audit.

Designate.

Shut down illegal solicitation.

Freeze improper political operations.

Protect taxpayers and institutions.

CAIR continues to be exposed - The mask is off.

The network is unraveling.

EVERY PATRIOT IN AMERICA CALL YOUR GOVERNOR AND ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMAND ACTION NOW!

