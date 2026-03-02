While Operation Epic Fury entered day two, Israeli and American forces continued to bombard all infrastructure of the Iranian regime. Iran continued to attack its Gulf neighbors, hitting everything from residential buildings to airports, and even their own oil tanker.

Sunday’s strikes from Operation Epic Fury marked a day of total bombardment in and around Tehran, coupled with continued targeting of Iranian Air Force and defense systems.

With heavy strikes in Tehran today, all IRGC buildings were targeted. Strikes also targeted Iranian Army bases, as well as the mountainsides around Tehran, signaling possible targeting of missile sites.

The IDF later confirmed targets for Sunday’s strikes included ballistic missile sites, launchers, Iranian defense systems, and regime headquarters. They also confirmed destroying the headquarters of Iran’s Internal Security.

By the evening, US and Israeli forces had hit the headquarters of the Iranian Broadcasting Authority and the Ministry of Intelligence:

Forces also began targeting southeastern Iran:

President Trump, via a post on Truth Social, confirmed that US forces have sunk nine Iranian naval ships.

US Central Command confirmed that B-2 stealth bombers struck Iran’s ballistic missile sites.

Central Command also provided an overview on the first 24 hours of Operation Epic Fury, highlighting all the US assets used and types of targets. These targets include command and control centers, various IRGC headquarters, air defense systems, ballistic missile sites, Iranian Navy ships and submarines, anti-ship missile sites, and communications capabilities.

Sadly, they also released a statement on the death of three service members, as well as injury of five additional, in relation to Operation Epic Fury.

Northern Iraq, Erbil

Iran targeted the US airbase in northern Iraq, striking the airport in Erbil at around 10:00 AM local time. Missile and drone strikes were launched into the area, with most being shot down. This follows attacks from the previous day on Erbil by the Iranian terror proxy Kataib Hezbollah. The area targeted by Iran includes the consulate, military base and airport.

Later in the evening, an Iranian drone appeared to have struck an ammunition warehouse at the US base.

UAE

Dubai Airport

Iran continued targeting the United Arab Emirates for the second day in a row. During the early hours of March 1, the regime hit the international airport in Dubai. One person was reported killed, with six injured.

Downtown Dubai

At about 10:00 AM local time, a hotel was hit by an Iranian attack.

An Iranian drone also hit a residential building in Dubai, but thankfully failed to detonate:

In response to the ongoing attack in the UAE by Iran, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it is closing its embassy in Tehran and withdrawing all of its embassy staff:

Abu Dhabi

Iranian suicide drones hit the French naval base, Camp de la Paix, in Zayed Port. Emirati Defense Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum confirmed to Le Figaro that a fire broke out in a facility housing French forces.

Qatar

Downtown Doha was targeted once again around 9:30 AM local time, with a direct hit on what appears to be a commercial building. No further details were made available.

Bahrain

For the second day in a row, Iran targeted the capital of Bahrain, Manama, home of a US military base. An attack the previous night resulted in a residential building being hit.

Iranian strike on Sunday afternoon lands in the heart of Manama:

Iran Strikes Their Own Oil Tanker

In a strange turn of events, Iran struck their own oil tanker Sunday in the Strait of Hormuz. The Starlight is a US-sanctioned oil tanker used to transport Iranian oil. It is unclear why the oil tanker was hit by Iran, or if another tanker was the intended target. Most ships have left the Strait of Hormuz due to the strikes, with only regional oil tankers remaining.

Direct Hit in Bet Shemesh, Israel, Eight Dead

In one of the heaviest waves of attacks originating from western Iran, over 35 missiles were launched towards Israel. This resulted in a direct hit in Bet Shemesh (just west of Jerusalem) at approximately 2:00 PM local time. Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency/ambulatory services, reported eight casualties, with approximately 40 injured.

US Embassies in Iraq & Pakistan Targeted

In response to the bombing of Iran and the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, regime supporters in neighboring countries of Iraq and Pakistan attempted to storm US embassies in Baghdad and Karachi.

In Baghdad this morning, Iraqi security forces faced off against Iranian regime supporters attempting to get into the US embassy.

In Karachi, Pakistan, rioters were able to break into the perimeter of the consulate, where they began attempting to break the windows and doors of the building:

The List Grows: Additional Regime Officials Eliminated

Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iranian Army

Abdul Rahim Mousavi

With the news of Mousavi’s death, the IDF announced all leaders of Iranian terror proxies have now been eliminated:

London-based Iranian opposition media outlet, Manoto Network, reports that Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was killed. According to their news source in Iran, he was killed alongside his father during yesterday’s strikes on the Ayatollah ‘s residence.

Fox News reports that according to President Trump, 48 Iranian officials were eliminated:

