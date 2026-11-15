As France burns, authorities there are going after intellectuals and authors speaking the truth about Islam rather than the Jihadists razing the countryside. Muslims and communists are attempting to silence critics of Islam across the globe and their twisted, evil censorship is happening here in America as well.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Those speaking out against Islam are being systematically silenced across the globe. As France’s cities are literally on fire, instead of going after communists and Jihadists, the French elitist authorities are going after iconic novelist Michel Houellebecq for daring to write and speak the truth about Islam. On Nov. 10, he was charged with hate speech for remarks he made four years ago in a 2022 interview with Front Populaire in which he criticized Islam and expressed concerns about mass immigration into France.

Censoring the Truth About Islam

My friend, Ken Timmerman, wrote on the travesty this week in his newsletter:

The news from Paris is awful, of course. Muslim groups this week convinced a French judge to file criminal charges against French novelist Michel Houellebecq, whose 2015 novel, Submission, paints a devastating picture of how France increasingly “submits” to its Muslim immigrant population. They say Houellebecq should be prosecuted for hate speech for a 2022 interview in which he dared say that “the wish of the population with French roots” is “for the violence to decrease, for [Muslim immigrants] to respect the law and people. Or, another good solution, for them to leave.” Houellebecq’s book appeared the day after an Islamist attack on the offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during which 12 staff members were slaughtered. Islamists have no tolerance, let alone sense of humor. It’s jihad, jihad, jihad. War, war, war. It’s the same in France, in Germany, in Belgium, in the UK, in Sweden – and increasingly in Michigan and Texas and Maryland.

He’s absolutely spot on concerning Islam, and I highly recommend Timmerman’s writing on national security.

Houellebecq’s book is a fictional account of France electing a Muslim president who slowly unleashes radical political and social transformation on the nation.

He lost a close friend in the Islamic slaughter of Charlie Hebdo staffers and was forced into hiding, suspending his book tour and leaving his home in Paris. The author was even ultimately given police protection.

The persecution of Houellebecq is a sick, twisted inversion of justice and shows how Islam controls France. The leaders there have prostrated themselves in front of the Religion of Peace, and they welcome their barbaric Islamic overlords. The nation has allowed itself to be torn apart from within and has fixated on thought crimes instead of the Jihadists ravaging its people and countryside. Pathetic.

Criminalizing Free Speech

The New York Post notes, “The supposed hate incident involves mere words — including Houellebecq’s expressed fear that ‘when entire territories come under Islamist control … [violent] acts of resistance will take place.’”

Houellebecq stated that “the wish of the population with French roots” is “for the violence to decrease, for [Muslim immigrants] to respect the law and people. Or, another good solution, for them to leave.”

How is that not demonstrably true?

Weaponizing the Definition of Hate Speech

Houellebecq lives in Paris, where one in five residents was an immigrant as of 2023. A country without borders is not a country; it is a piece of land ripe for conquest.

Muslims and communists took immediate offense to the author’s sane arguments. The Union of Mosques of France and the Orwellian-named Movement Against Racism and for Friendship Between Peoples filed a legal complaint against Houellebecq. They also went after the interviewer and the director of the magazine in which Houellebecq’s comments appeared as defendants in their complaint.

Houellebecq is accused of “inciting violence” for speaking out against Islam. A judge has ironically charged him with “complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence.”

It is an interesting point that communists and Jihadists come for intellectuals first when they start their purges. They can’t afford to have them speak out against them.

In France, it is evidently a greater crime now to criticize immigration and Islam than to destroy cities and terrorize civilians, as the New York Post pointed out.

The outlet astutely stated, “The man who defends his nation’s spirit and integrity is treated as a greater threat than the man who burns that culture to the ground.”

The Silencing of American Patriots

And if you think it’s not happening in the United States, you are sadly mistaken. Islamic censorship is already here.

New Jersey is attempting to censor free speech by passing Assembly Bill A1146, which defines “Islamophobia” as racism and could be criminally prosecutable. The Islamic-controlled state is looking to follow the catastrophic UK example on hate speech that favors Islam and silences infidels into submission.

The bill is already drawn up and just waiting for Democrats to green-light it as it sits in committee – this is what they want to ban:

Hatred or severe disparagement towards Muslim persons or their culture.

Hostility and fear of Islam, and as a result, a fear of and aversion to all Muslims or the majority of Muslims.

Discrimination, harassment, prejudice, and unequal treatment of Muslim persons or Muslim-majority communities.

Exclusion of Muslim persons or Muslim-majority communities from major political and social spheres.

Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Muslims, or of Muslims as a collective group, especially but not exclusively, conspiracies about Muslims’ entry into politics, government, or other societal institutions, the myth of Muslim identity having a unique propensity for terrorism, and claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover.

Rhetorical, violent, or physical anti-Muslim manifestations directed against Muslim or non-Muslim individuals, or their property, or Muslim community institutions and religious facilities.

Shouting, verbal or physical abuse, pushing, spitting, pulling hijabs from Muslim women, and other forms of prejudicial abuse that target Muslims.

Calling for, aiding, encouraging, supporting, or justifying the killing, harming, or defaming of anyone, simply for practicing Islam or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage.

Expressing an outlook or worldview involving an unfounded dread and dislike of Muslims, which results in practices of exclusion and discrimination.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being wholly responsible for any real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Muslim person or group.

Accusing Muslim citizens of being more loyal to a transnational Muslim community or to their countries of origin, or to the alleged priorities of Muslims worldwide, than to the interests of the people of New Jersey or the interests of the people of the United States.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being wholly responsible for any real or imagined wrongdoing committed by any Muslim-majority country.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being more loyal to any foreign Muslim-majority country, or the alleged priorities of Muslim persons worldwide, than to the interests of the people of the State of New Jersey, or to the interests of the people of the United States.

Journalist Natalie Winters also just wrote about the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) going after the Trump administration’s religious rhetoric—and CAIR has already laid out demands for subpoenas, impeachment, and potential criminal prosecution. They branded it Christian nationalism and are targeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

With communist and Islamic Democrats sweeping into power after the midterms, CAIR feels invincible and is brazenly making its move for further control and conquest within the US.

From Natalie Winters:

In its April report with CAIR Action, the Council on American-Islamic Relations treated Hegseth’s religious statements, together with alleged military misconduct, as evidence of “criminal intent to commit war crimes.” Its proposed response reaches deep into the Pentagon: demand military testimony, subpoena targeting records and White House communications, and send evidence of potential crimes to the Justice Department. The report expressly urged lawmakers to back Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari’s existing impeachment articles. Then came the post-election demand: remove Hegseth and strip Christian nationalism of power in government. Interfaith Alliance president Paul Brandeis Raushenbush instructed elected officials on November 9 to: “confront and disempower Christian nationalism in our government.” He called it “totally incompatible with democracy” and supported Hegseth’s removal, “including by impeachment.” He invoked the midterm results as a rejection of the agenda he attributed to Hegseth. Interfaith Alliance’s partner, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, had already carried its own constitutional argument into congressional offices. MPAC told supporters in April that it met with lawmakers and staff to argue that the administration’s religious rhetoric about Iran could violate the Constitution and justify oversight. It also urged Congress to reject additional war funding.

This is spreading in the US. It’s only a matter of time before CAIR and other Islamic supremacists target anyone daring to speak out against and expose them.

There are those of us who will fight to the end to show Americans the danger they face from an evil death cult like Islam – the RAIR Foundation, led by Amy Mek, will be at the forefront of that fight.

Free speech is a threat to conquest, and Muslims and communists are attacking our Constitution and foundational freedoms with a new vigor, believing they are now unstoppable. It’s time Americans stand up, speak out, and fight back against this scourge before it is too late.

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