RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Roger Langille's avatar
Roger Langille
2h

Free speech is dead in Europe and they plan the same for us next.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Michel's case is far worse than mine!

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

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