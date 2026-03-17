On March 16, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) posted a powerful video on X underscoring the crisis America faces from years of unchecked immigration, and major steps that need to be taken to address it. The Freedom Caucus member stated:“It’s time for a major immigration paradigm shift. Our founders were prepared to drop the British flag to become Americans. Newcomers must be prepared to drop their flags and do the same. The ASSIMILATION Act will change everything. Stay Tuned.”

The ASSIMILATION Act is a rejection of the suicidal 1965 Hart-Celler Act that flooded America with millions who refuse to integrate, demand Sharia accommodations, and wave foreign flags while spitting on Old Glory. It dismantles chain migration and ends the H-1B scam that undercuts American workers. Most critically, it demands real assimilation: immigrants must embrace American values – or they don’t belong here.

The ASSIMILATION Act isn’t just a bill – it’s a lifeline for Western civilization. If passed, it will restore sanity to our immigration system and ensure America remains American.

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