Australia Gives Iranian Ambassador the Boot After Intel Shows They Committed Antisemitic Attacks
On Tuesday, PM Anthony Albanese gave Iran’s envoy 30 minutes’ notice to leave, expelling him and three others over arson attacks on Jews in Sydney and Melbourne.
On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese informed Iranian Ambassador to Australia Ahmad Sadeghi just 30 minutes before a presser that he and three other officials have seven days to get out of the country after intel showed that Iran was behind two antisemitic attacks.
