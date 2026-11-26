Such an approach effectively disarms the British public by presenting only part of the picture. Finsbury Park Mosque would later become notorious for the sermons of Abu Hamza, who was convicted of soliciting murder and inciting racial hatred.

By Elaine Ellinger

Suicidal empathy is not the only problem contributing to Islamization of the West; ill-informed academia, sometimes well-intentioned and at other times self-serving, is clearly another and has been for many generations. Consider the mosque mentioned on page 61 of ‘War of the Worlds.’ At a time when there were virtually no Muslims in the U.K. to attend it, there it stands – in one of the West’s most famous novels, set in Woking, U.K., where H.G. Wells lived. He deliberately used local landmarks.

Britain’s first purpose-built mosque, the Shah Jahan Mosque, was completed in Woking in 1889 (funded by the Begum of Bhopal and designed under the guidance of the orientalist Gottlieb Leitner). It stood next to the Oriental Institute (also associated with Leitner), a small college for the study of languages and cultures of India and the East. In the novel the Martian heat-ray strikes that cluster of buildings: the narrator sees “the tops of the trees about the oriental college burst into smoky red flame, and the tower of the little church beside it slide down into ruin. The pinnacle of the mosque had vanished…”

And yet there very few Muslims living in Woking (or Britain generally) in the 1880s–90s. The mosque was built primarily for the students and occasional visitors connected with Leitner’s Oriental Institute, for Indian Muslims in Britain (including some of Queen Victoria’s household staff when she was at Windsor), and as part of the Institute’s “cultural project”. It later became a more active centre under Khwaja Kamal-ud-Din – meaning ‘Perfection of the Deen’, one of many traditional Muslim names incorporating the word Deen – and the Woking Muslim Mission from 1912 onward.

Wells later confirmed in his autobiography that he cycled the district marking down real places for destruction. The mosque and the Oriental Institute were simply part of the late-Victorian Woking skyline he knew. The passage is therefore topographical accuracy, not a slip. Local histories and articles about the novel’s setting (including pieces in the Telegraph and local Woking sources) routinely note this.

So who were the Begum of Bhopal and Gottlieb Leitner?

Shah Jahan Begum of Bhopal (1838–1901) was the Muslim ruler of the princely state of Bhopal in central India. She ruled in her own right in two periods (with her mother as regent early on, then independently from 1868). She was a substantial donor to Islamic education and other projects; she gave roughly £5,000 toward the Woking mosque (a large sum at the time), which was later named after her. She also began construction of the large Taj-ul-Masajid in Bhopal itself and supported other institutions such as the college that became Aligarh Muslim University. She never visited the Woking mosque; her daughter Sultan Jahan did so in 1925.

Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner (1840–1899) was a Hungarian-born British orientalist and linguist, not a convert to Islam. He was born into a Jewish family in Budapest. After his father’s early death his mother remarried a Protestant minister, and Leitner was raised as a Protestant Christian; he later studied divinity and became professor of Arabic and Mohammedan Law at King’s College London while still in his early twenties. He spent years in India as principal of Government College, Lahore, and helped establish the University of the Punjab. On returning to England he bought the disused Royal Dramatic College in Woking, turned it into the Oriental Institute (for the study of Asian languages, literature and culture, with degrees linked to Punjab), and commissioned the mosque on the grounds so that Muslim students and visitors would have a place of worship. He was a public defender of aspects of Islam against contemporary attacks, notably in his 1889 pamphlet Muhammadanism – the printed version of a talk he delivered at South Place Chapel, Finsbury, January 6th 1889.

In the address Gottlieb set out to explain and defend Islam against the hostile or dismissive views then common in Victorian Britain. He presented it as a pure monotheistic faith (“resignation to the Divine Will”), argued that it was not merely a crude imitation of Judaism and Christianity but a perfected form of them, stressed its moral and social teachings, and distinguished Islam itself from the conduct of particular Muslim rulers or slave-traders. On the latter point he had already written a separate letter in 1884 arguing that identifying “Muhammadanism” with slavery was unjust, selectively citing and interpreting Quranic and traditional texts that limited enslavement and encouraged manumission. Throughout, he uses selected examples of Muslim behaviour to draw conclusions about Islamic doctrine, while treating Mohammed and Christ as though their examples carry equivalent legal authority.

Such an approach effectively disarms the British public by presenting only part of the picture. Finsbury Park Mosque would later become notorious for the sermons of Abu Hamza, who was convicted of soliciting murder and inciting racial hatred.

Given the actual historical record of Islamic conquest, the dhimmi system, the slave trade (which continued under Ottoman and other Muslim rule well into the 19th century), and the doctrinal justifications for jihad and subordination of non-Muslims, in Gottlieb Leitner we see the sunnah of Mohammed in action: dawa, sweetening the hearts to incline them towards Islam (Quran 9:60).

“Had only ten of the Jews (their scholars) followed me, all of the Jews would have believed in me.” (Bukhari 3941)

The Yazidis and countless other populations would have had sharp things to say to Gottlieb. Their history under Muslim rule is one of repeated massacres, forced conversions, and legalized enslavement, not the picture of pure monotheism and moral restraint that Leitner sketched in 1889.

The same selective habit persists in much of contemporary academia. Scholars who know the classical sources still routinely elevate the monotheistic and ethical elements while treating the political, legal, and military doctrines as secondary, contextual, or the product of later misunderstanding. The resulting picture of Islam as essentially a “religion of peace” and tolerance rather than a complete civilizational order – a deen – supplies politicians with ready language when neighbourhoods and institutions change under sustained Islamic immigration and activism. The transformation can be described as cultural enrichment rather than the steady expansion of a comprehensive system that does not separate creed from law and public order.

The historical record is clear that Gottlieb remained a Christian. Some accounts note that he occasionally used a Muslim-style travel name while in Muslim lands, which was not uncommon for other European scholars of his time.

The combination of a Jewish-born Christian orientalist, a Christian architect, and a Muslim Indian princely donor is frequently noted in accounts of the building’s origins. We shouldn’t be surprised…

Elaine Ellinger is the author of:

The Deen Fallacy: How the West Came to Misclassify Islam. Cause, Consequence, and Correction (2026) The Deen Fallacy identifies a foundational error in Western thinking: the classification of Islam as a religion in the conventional Western sense. Mistranslation produced misclassification; misclassification produced defective policy. The book offers a coherent corrective legal framework.

The Hidden Curriculum of Islamic Schools: From Prayer to Sharia – A Child’s Indoctrination (2026) – a critical examination of Islamic Studies curricula and supplementary texts used in Islamic schools, mosque and home schools from Grades 1–12 in English-speaking countries.

A Civilizational Reckoning: Understanding the Threat, Reclaiming the Future (2025), an thorough examination of Islamic doctrine, sharia, their implications for non-Islamic societies, and proposals for legal reform complete with draft legislation and a guide to adjudication.

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