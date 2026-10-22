RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
4d

These people have got to go. Deport these people. Who is funding them. This is so anti American. Get them out now.

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dave's avatar
dave
2d

Fuckin dirty muzzrat

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