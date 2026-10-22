Washington County, Oregon, Muslim Commissioner Nafisa Fai spoke in Minnesota in front of an upside down US flag. She spoke in Somali not English. End Wokeness made the video go viral and the Democrats and Axios claimed it was a deepfake AI smear. Except it wasn’t.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

This is simply classic. On October 10, Washington County, Oregon, Muslim Commissioner Nafisa Fai spoke at a Somali event in Minneapolis. She spoke in Somali and in front of an upside-down American flag. X account End Wokeness got hold of the original video and made it go viral. Next thing you know, Oregon Democrats are claiming it is a deepfake, and the mainstream media is running cover for the leftists. Turns out, Fai’s campaign lied and ran an AI image to try to debunk the real video. You just can’t make this crap up.

A Deepfake Muslim Candidate

Fai’s remarks were covered by Somali television in Minnesota, and the video subsequently exploded on X. Somali TV does not list a video of the event online, a photo album from the event on its Facebook page has been removed, and the media organization is not responding to inquiries.

Democrats claimed the airing of the video was a racist smear campaign. Except it wasn’t. The Marxist/Islamic outrage machine got caught in its own trap this time.

“The racist deepfake video of Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai circulating on social media is abhorrent,” the Democratic Party of Oregon wrote in a social media post that has since been deleted, according to OregonLive. “This is one more reason AI needs to be regulated, to prevent bad actors from causing real harm through misinformation.”

Rep. Maxine Dexter, a Democrat running for her second term in Congress, also melted down over it.

“This is a racist, disgusting attack and yet another example of how misleading and malignant AI deepfakes can be,” Dexter said. “AI must be regulated, and liability for misrepresentation of events and the truth needs to be imposed on these companies. These misleading clips must end.”

Axios Enters the Coverup

Axios was the primary media outlet that ran to defend leftists over the dumpster fire the Muslim candidate ignited. The outlet was forced to retract its story, claiming that the legitimate video of Fai had been doctored after social media users pointed out that Fai’s own team used an AI-generated image to “fact-check” the claim.

@Jeff | Save Oregon Schools on X provided 8 key points that prove the video provided by Fai’s team was doctored:

1. SOMTV logo missing

2. Star positioned too high relative to red & white stripes

3. Artifacts leftover from the alteration

4. Remnants of the original flag’s position above the gold ring around her headshot

5 & 7. Remnants of the original flag that they forgot to remove

6. Another artifact/glitch from the alteration

8. Shows position of the bottom of the original flag, which no longer matches the completely changed position in the altered photo

Lying to Cover Up a Lie

Fai is currently running for Washington County Chair. This should automatically disqualify her, but it won’t.

When confronted over the real video, she dismissed it as fabricated and posted on X an article from the Oregon Journalism Project (OJP) that described the footage as a “deepfake.” That story for the outlet subsequently aged very, very badly. They ran with the catchy title: “Deepfake of Washington County Candidate Goes Viral Nationwide.”

“This is a prime example of how AI can attempt to interfere with political campaigns and destroy people’s reputations and lives,” Fai wrote.

Fai, in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Monday night, decried the controversy.

“On October 10th I was proud to speak at an event in Minnesota to inspire young people to choose a path of hard work as a way to better their lives and engage in their community,” Fai stated. “It’s unfortunate that message is being overshadowed by this divisive and dishonest political stunt.”

The only political stunt here was from her own campaign, and she knows it. That’s called lying. Fai claims she didn’t know about the upside-down flag behind her and that she loves this country. That is simply not believable.

The Hoax of Fact-Checking

Relying on OJP’s reporting, Axios published a fact-checking dispute of the video. It asserted that Kai’s team provided “screenshots showing the flag right-side up” and warned that the incident “signals how AI-assisted attack ads are putting words in candidates’ mouths and creating realistic but fabricated scenes.”

It wasn’t long before it was proven that the original video End Wokeness released was authentic. End Wokeness also shared a result from OpenAI showing that the image contained a “Synth ID watermark” from the AI platform. Panic set in on the left.

The Oregon Journalism Project was also forced to retract its report after obtaining additional images from the Minneapolis event showing the flag displayed upside down.

The media outlet issued a statement, claiming, “On Oct. 16, OJP interviewed Fai, who is running for Washington County chair. A Fai campaign supporter then provided a different video of the event to OJP that showed the flag right side up.”

“After publication, readers raised questions about the conflicting images. OJP then obtained new images that showed the flag at the Minneapolis event had in fact been upside down. For that reason, we have unpublished the original story. OJP regrets the error,” the outlet said.

After that, Axios yanked its story as well. It acknowledged that it had relied on OJP’s reporting for its piece. Merira Gebel, who wrote the Axios article, has now locked her X account.

Axios is acting as if this was an honest mistake. But the fact is, the two journalists involved should have checked out the challenge about the flag the minute it was raised, rather than just taking Fai’s word for it. That’s called “due diligence.” Funny how they seem to only make “mistakes” in favor of the left. Not to mention that fact-checking is a hoax in itself that was weaponized to silence conservatives.

Fai is not fit to hold office. She obviously puts Islam and Somalia ahead of America and what it stands for.

Shame on Axios and the OJP. This is yet another example of how Muslims running for office hate this nation and how the biased mainstream media protects them.

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