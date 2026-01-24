Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes walked right up to the edge of inciting the murder of ICE agents and danced. She claimed during an interview with local station KPNX that since the agents are masked, due to the “Stand Your Ground” law in her state, residents could shoot them if they feel their lives are in danger and called them a “direct threat.”

Incitement of violence against ICE

Speaking with 12 News anchor Brahm Resnik, who looked absolutely dumbfounded during the interview, Mayes said that deadly force against ICE agents was acceptable under the law if people felt they were in imminent danger. The state’s attorney general warned that ICE arresting illegal aliens could become a “recipe for disaster” if protesters go toe to toe with agents.

“It’s kind of a recipe for disaster because you have these masked federal officers with very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks,” Mayes claimed in the Monday interview, calling ICE “very poorly trained.”

So, she calls one of the most elite federal forces out there “very poorly trained” and pretends that just because they are wearing masks, you can’t tell they are the police. Both claims are brazen lies, reckless, and stone-cold incitement.

“And we have a Stand Your Ground law that says that if you reasonably believe that your life is in danger and you’re in your house or your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force,” she continued.

Resnik looked shocked, which was appropriate given her call for violence. To his credit, he repeatedly challenged Mayes, “cautioning that her remarks could be interpreted as a ‘license’ to residents to shoot a federal agent,” according to the New York Post.

That’s exactly what they are. Arizona, did you really vote for this? Because you are about to get far more than you bargained for, thanks to the leftists running your state. Mayes was elected in 2022 and is up for re-election in November.

Mayes bit back at Resnik’s informing her that she was being irresponsible, telling him the bald-faced lie that she was just stating a “fact,” not encouraging violence.

“If you’re being attacked by someone who is not identified as a peace officer — how do you know?” The state’s top prosecutor insisted that “real cops don’t wear masks.”

Well, the fact that it usually says “Police” and “ICE” on their chests is usually a big giveaway. Just saying. And they wouldn’t have to wear masks if bat-crap crazy leftists weren’t intent on harming them and their families.

“I mean, if somebody comes at me wearing a mask, by the way, I’m a gun owner, and I can’t tell whether they’re a police officer, what am I supposed to do? No, I’m not suggesting people pull out their guns, but this is a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ state. This is a Second Amendment state. This is a state with a lot of guns in it.”

Interesting that she carries a gun when she is on record as anti-Second Amendment. She may own a gun, but she does not believe everyone should, especially if they are under 21. Constitution be damned. It’s also ironic that she says this is a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ state since she is for big government that literally stomps on voters.

A betrayal of her oath of office

Rodney Glassman, another Republican running against Mayes for attorney general, told Fox News Digital that she is “openly suggesting how to kill ICE officers and avoid prosecution under Arizona’s Stand-Your-Ground law” and accused her of betraying the oath of office.

“From running the Attorney General’s Office like an anti-Trump law firm, to now saying ICE ‘isn’t real law enforcement’ and suggesting plain-clothed ICE officers can lawfully be shot,” Glassman said. “Kris Mayes is more interested in building a resistance resume instead of working for Arizonans. Arizonans deserve an attorney general who works for them — not one who trashes law enforcement and is maniacally obsessed with taking down a President Arizona just elected.”

ICE is already in Arizona sweeping up criminal illegal aliens, as they should be. Thanks to leftists, the state is swimming in them.

Mayes has vowed to prosecute any ICE agent who violates state laws. I hate to break it to her, but federal law trumps state law. Good luck with that. She’s taking a page from Minnesota, and the nation is watching how that dumpster fire is playing out. The Left wants violence there and across the nation – nothing short of a revolution will distract Americans enough from their corruption so they can avoid prison, and they know it.

Blowback and calls for Mayes’ resignation

US Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ), who is running for governor, hammered the attorney general, calling her rhetoric “reckless” on X. His take down of the outspoken Marxist is worth reprinting in full – Arizonans take note:

Kris Mayes wrapped her comments in “don’t tread on me,” then went on television and explained how Arizona’s stand your ground law could justify shooting at masked federal agents if someone can’t identify them as law enforcement. Let’s not pretend this was some careful legal seminar. This was the attorney general of Arizona freelancing a scenario where bullets start flying and then shrugging it off as “just the law.” That is reckless on its face. If your job is to enforce the law, you do not go on TV and hand out a permission structure for violence, then act surprised when people hear it as a green light. Words matter. Especially when they come from the state’s top lawyer. And here is what she keeps dodging. Democrats helped create the conditions that made this crisis combustible in the first place. During the Biden-era border crisis, the numbers were not subtle. In September 2023, there were 269,735 migrant encounters. CBP sources said December alone surpassed 302,000. Since the start of that fiscal year on Oct. 1, more than 785,000 encounters were recorded in a single quarter. Arizona sectors saw human smuggling events, major meth seizures, violent criminals, and apprehensions of convicted rapists. The Tucson and San Diego sectors accounted for 60% of apprehensions during the crisis. Border Patrol also apprehended more than 360 known gang affiliates in a single fiscal year. And fentanyl is the clearest example of the cost of that failure. Under the Biden administration, fentanyl was crossing our southern border at record levels, and it tore through communities like ours. It kills more Americans ages 18 to 45 than car accidents, suicide, or COVID. In Arizona, that means families burying young people who should still be here. No speech. No press release. Just a knock at the door and a life that does not come back. That is not abstract. That is the reason parents started having different conversations with their kids. It is why families started worrying about what was coming through our neighborhoods and into our schools. It is why so many Arizonans stopped believing that their public safety was being taken seriously. As your next governor, I will aggressively implement state-based solutions to crack down on illegal immigration so we can reduce the danger it brings to Arizona. I will back law enforcement, I will push policies that actually work, and I will treat this issue like the life-and-death responsibility it is.

The Trump administration nailed Mayes for her rhetoric and call to violence.

“This is a direct threat calling for violence against our law enforcement officers — this kind of rhetoric is going to get someone killed,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Kris Mayes should be thanking our federal law enforcement for removing these pedophiles, murderers, terrorists, and drug traffickers from their communities — not inciting violence against them.”

The Arizona Police Association slapped Mayes silly over her remarks.

“Law enforcement officers at every level, including state, local, and federal agencies, do not always wear traditional uniforms,” the group said in a statement. “Officers across Arizona, including members of the Attorney General’s own investigative teams, routinely operate in plain clothes or wear protective face coverings when circumstances require it. This does not diminish their legal authority or status as law enforcement.”

“ICE agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers carrying out the lawful duties of the federal government. Publicly speculating about how someone might legally justify shooting an ICE agent sends a dangerous and irresponsible message, particularly in an already tense and polarized environment,” they pointed out.

Mayes is also leading an initiative to report ICE behavior using a portal on her government website for individuals to report “an incident where ICE engages in assault, or murder, or unlawful imprisonment” that her office will use for investigations.

