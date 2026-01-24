RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Melino's avatar
Jane Melino
5h

Wow

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11m

This is deranged and dangerous. An attorney general’s job is to prevent violence, not workshop hypotheticals where federal agents get shot. Mayes knows exactly what she was doing — sowing doubt, feeding paranoia, and daring someone to “test” Stand Your Ground against ICE. That’s not courage; it’s cowardice wrapped in virtue signaling. And Governor Hobbs owns this, too. When leadership treats law enforcement like the enemy, unstable people hear permission. You don’t like ICE policy? Sue. Legislate. Vote. But when the state’s top prosecutor hints that masked officers are fair game, she’s not defending the Constitution — she’s playing roulette with lives. Arizona deserves better.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture