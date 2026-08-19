A meticulously planned war is underway to Islamize America – not with bombs, but with ballots. Islamic leaders who once called voting haram now declare it jihad. Mosques serve as polling stations. A coordinated web of nonprofits, PACs, and groups like The Moral Vote mobilizes every Muslim voter, distributes templates, and installs candidates who push Islam and socialism.

They exploit low turnout and win by razor-thin margins in key states. The far-left joins the effort. Conservatives sleep.

All hands on deck for November – or lose the Republic at the ballot box.

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