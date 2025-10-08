For decades, Americans have been told that the Muslim Brotherhood is a distant foreign movement. That was a lie. The Brotherhood has spent generations embedding itself in every corner of American society, not to assimilate, but to dominate. They are not just in mosques. They are in the media. In Hollywood. In academia. In law enforcement. Even in the halls of Congress. This isn’t a fringe conspiracy. It’s documented reality uncovered in court trials, FBI investigations, and even the Brotherhood’s own internal documents.

Their goal?

To sabotage Western civilization from within and replace it with Islamic rule. “The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house…” — Muslim Brotherhood memorandum uncovered in the Holy Land Foundation trial.

They operate through front groups with innocent names:

CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations)

ISNA (Islamic Society of North America)

MSA (Muslim Students Association)

ICNA (Islamic Circle of North America)

None of them lists the Brotherhood in their title, but they all trace back to the same ideological web. A “tangled web”, as one FBI agent called it, was built to confuse the public, exploit American freedoms, and deflect criticism with cries of “Islamophobia.” They use:

Tax-exempt status to shield their operations

Hollywood and the media to shape public perception

False accusations of hate to silence dissent

Foreign funding to build their empire on American soil

These Brotherhood operatives push a supremacist doctrine that demands the overthrow of our Constitution, the rewriting of our laws, and the silencing of every critic.

This is not just foreign infiltration – it is civilizational sabotage.

And while France and Sweden are finally investigating the Brotherhood’s grip on their societies, America is still asleep.

But not for long. The Brotherhood declared war. It’s time we respond not with silence, but with action.

Expose. Expel. Eliminate.

The Muslim Brotherhood and its front groups must be banned from operating in the United States.

While President Trump is in office, there is no excuse. We have the evidence. We have the legal precedent. We have the moral obligation.

This video is years old and STILL we do NOTHING!

