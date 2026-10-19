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Walter Stock's avatar
Walter Stock
7dEdited

Well, of course, you would expect the biggest fraud in the history of America to come to the defense of another fraudster. These people can’t possibly hate America enough.

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Mystic William's avatar
Mystic William
7d

Obama and his minions weren’t trying to ruin Trump’s political future. They were trying to kill him. If he were a Russian asset it would be treason and he would be executed.

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