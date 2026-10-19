Former President Barack Obama took to X to spew a long screed whining about the Trump administration going after corrupt Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. He conveniently dismissed all the evidence against her and the fact that he weaponized the DOJ and intelligence agencies against Trump. What a hypocrite – he’s upset that Trump went after a Muslim.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Former President Barack Obama is hypocritically accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing the federal government against Muslim congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar after her DC home was raided over suspected immigration fraud and financial corruption. He wrote a lengthy post on X, claiming that it “should outrage all Americans.” He’s clutching his pearls despite his political witch hunt against President Trump.

Obama’s Hypocritical Deflection

Here’s Obama’s commentary in full for context:

It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. To understand why this is so appalling, it’s important to know the facts. Congresswoman Omar came to this country with her father when she was 12 years old. Five years later, her father became a naturalized citizen. If Ilhan had been 18 at the time, she would have had to apply for citizenship separately. But because she was 17, she became a naturalized citizen automatically. Congresswoman Omar went on to graduate from college, work as a community organizer, become the first Somali-American legislator elected to public office in the U.S., and win a seat in Congress. There, she has been one of the Trump Administration’s fiercest critics, which has led the president to repeatedly single her out as someone who he believes does not belong in this country. Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized, and therefore is not a citizen. Federal agents have raided her home, confiscated personal records, and seized her phone — all to try and uncover a nonexistent smoking gun from 20 years ago that will somehow make their case. Think about that. The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president. And it’s not the first time this has happened. Under President Trump, the Justice Department has repeatedly gone after those he considers his political enemies — from the Attorney General of New York, to the former head of the FBI, to members of the Federal Reserve. In those cases, the prosecutions either stalled or were dismissed for having no basis in law, and the same is likely to happen in this case. But not before Congresswoman Omar’s life has been turned upside down, her legal bills have piled up, and she’s been forced to spend time fighting unsubstantiated charges instead of serving the people of Minnesota. The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views. Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her — or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same.

Obama seems to have forgotten how he and Joe Biden used the DOJ and their weaponized intelligence agencies to go after Trump. They spied on him and then made up the Russia collusion hoax to try to tank him from politics. Obama gave the go-ahead for Crossfire Hurricane and was ostensibly behind the FBI using the Steele dossier in its investigation of Trump. Obama and Hillary Clinton broke every rule in the book to try and take Trump down and failed.

Trump did nothing wrong. Omar did – it has nothing to do with Trump being mean or racist – it has to do with her being corrupt.

Bonus – the investigation into the Muslim congresswoman started under the Biden administration. Details.

This is the same screeching we’ve heard incessantly since Trump was elected the first time and reelected this time. Everything the left accuses him of, they are actually guilty of. The deception and lack of morality in all this is breathtaking.

More Damning Evidence Against Omar

Omar should be investigated. She should never have been allowed to enter the country in the first place, given her family’s connections to terrorists and genocidal dictators. But then again, Obama is a communist who puts Muslims first. He’s a foot soldier for the Ummah.

Investigators seized Omar’s computers, tablets, phone, and passport, among other things. They also dug through her trash for her DNA. They didn’t do that for kicks. The Trump administration has good reason to believe she has committed multiple felonies and needs to be booted from the country.

Family text messages on Omar’s sister’s phone prompted the search warrant and raid on her home, according to the New York Times. It was issued by Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, a federal magistrate judge on the DC District Court, who donated to Hillary Clinton when she ran against Trump in 2016. He also clerked TWICE for a judge appointed by Obama.

Three unnamed sources “familiar with the matter” told the NYT that federal investigators seized the phone of Omar’s sister Sahra Noor earlier this year when they began investigating whether the Somalia-born lawmaker conspired to commit immigration fraud when she came to the US in the 1990s.

According to Breitbart News, the text messages were the basis for a federal judge to approve DHS agents to raid her home.

Obama Gets Smacked Over Law and Order

The White House clapped back at Obama over his whining in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump has not weaponized the Department of Justice against his political foes,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis stated. “The Department is focused on restoring law and order and keeping Americans safe.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are vowing to jail more conservatives if they regain power. Congress. Sen. Elissa Slotkin says she wants to prosecute anyone who works for the Trump administration and make young conservatives afraid to do so. DSAer Angie Nixon wants to jail Republicans, and so do a number of other Democrats. And those are just the ones who are saying it out loud.

Obama was probably the most destructive president in US history, followed closely by Joe Biden. He’s hoping Americans are stupid with very short memories. But they remember how he ran the presidency like a dictatorship and how he and his minions controlled Biden.

Spare us the faux outrage over Omar… no one is above the law, especially an Islamic supremacist who is corrupt to her very core.

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