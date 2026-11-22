When Western authorities encounter Islam, they must understand the difference between the words they hear and the doctrinal meanings those words carry.

By Elaine Ellinger

On November 16, 2026, a meeting of the Bartow City Commission in Florida became the scene of a heated confrontation when Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya of Masjid Al Nur Mosque was invited to deliver the opening invocation.

The fact that the invitation came from the city attorney, Sean Parker, rather than the mosque, is what makes the incident particularly disturbing.

Parker subsequently explained that a local Hindu temple had approached the city about delivering an invocation. When scheduling proved difficult, he suggested contacting the local mosque. The imam accepted an available date. Yet the resulting controversy raises a question that goes considerably deeper than religious inclusion: How well do Western authorities understand the doctrine they are inviting into public institutions?

The words everyone recognizes

The imam’s prayer was expressed in language familiar to any Western audience. He asked for justice, compassion, honesty, understanding, peace and protection for the vulnerable. The imam used the English word “God” rather than “Allah.” To many Western listeners, the word would have suggested the God familiar from their own traditions. Yet the Quran explicitly rejects central Christian beliefs about God. Quran 112:1-4 declares that Allah is one, neither begets nor is begotten. Quran 5:72 rejects the divinity of Jesus, while 5:73 condemns belief in the Trinity.

The Islamic call to prayer, now permitted to be broadcast in some Western cities, repeatedly proclaims “Allahu Akbar” – literally, “Allah is greater” – and declares that there is no god but Allah and that Mohammed is his messenger. These are explicit declarations of Islamic belief, whose significance is easily overlooked when audiences hear only the familiar English word “God.”

He also quoted Quran 49:13, which describes humanity’s common origin, the division into nations and tribes, and the superiority in Allah’s sight of those possessing the greatest taqwa, commonly translated as righteousness or piety.

He presented the verse as a reminder that differences of culture and faith should not prevent people from treating one another with dignity and respect. These are sentiments most Westerners would readily endorse. But there is a problem with assuming that familiar English words necessarily carry familiar meanings.

What does the Quran actually say?

Quran 49:13 says that all people share a common origin, but that the most honoured are those who are most righteous. In his authoritative commentary, Ibn Kathir explains that this righteousness is measured by adherence to Islam and obedience to its teachings, rather than ancestry or lineage.

This is different from the Western legal principle that citizens possess equal rights regardless of creed.

The same difference appears in other verses. Quran 5:44 and 5:49 require judgment according to what Allah has revealed. Quran 45:18 instructs Mohammed to follow the prescribed Sharia. Quran 33:36 denies believing men and women any independent choice once Allah and His Messenger have decided a matter.

These passages establish a source of authority fundamentally different from that of a secular constitutional system. When the same words are used in both systems – “righteousness,” “justice,” “peace” – they do not mean the same thing.

In classical Islamic jurisprudence, dar al-Islam (the abode of Islam) is the territory under Islamic rule and governed by Sharia. It is also called the abode of peace or security. The contrasting territory is dar al-harb (the abode of war), where Islamic law is not in force. The root meaning of the word Islam itself is submission. Classical sources treat true peace as the condition that results from that submission and from the correct application of the law given through Mohammed’s revelations and example. Temporary truces and alliances are permitted under specific conditions, but the prescribed end-state is the establishment of Islamic order.

In the legal manuals, justice means applying Sharia. Peace means the condition that exists once that law is in force.

The responsibility of public officials

The controversy in Bartow began with an invitation from the city itself. Parker explained that he wanted to extend an opportunity to a community whose tradition had not previously been represented in the commission’s opening prayers. His explanation concerned inclusion and religious freedom. But inclusion and doctrinal understanding are separate matters. A public official can sincerely welcome a speaker while knowing very little about the speaker’s governing texts, legal tradition or terminology.

The residents’ concerns deserve answers drawn from the primary sources by people who are not required to adhere to them. Those answers cannot come from representatives of the system under examination, nor from reassuring English-language expressions.

Bartow is not an isolated incident. It is a local example of a wider pattern: Western authorities continue to treat Islam as one more religion entitled to the protections designed for private belief. The deen does not accept that classification. It is a complete legal and political order that seeks to establish itself as the governing framework. When officials lack the knowledge to distinguish the words they hear from the meanings those words carry in the sources, they cannot assess what is actually being presented to them.

The greatest advantage Islam enjoys in the West may be the ignorance of those entrusted with defending the institutions it seeks to transform.

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