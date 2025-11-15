A Stunning Betrayal of Both Belgium and the United States

Belgium has now crossed into a realm that would once have seemed impossible even in Europe’s increasingly unstable political climate. The Belgian state has paid €350,000 in court-ordered compensation to convicted Tunisian jihadist Nizar Trabelsi, and then released him onto Belgian territory illegally, unable to deport him, unable to detain him, and unable to control him. The case exposes far more than bureaucratic incompetence. It reveals a nation — and a continent — that has lost the ability and even the will to defend itself, its allies, or its citizens.

It is also a direct betrayal of the United States, whose soldiers were the explicit target of Trabelsi’s planned suicide attack.

A Terrorist Who Sought to Kill Americans

Trabelsi, a former professional footballer, embraced militant Islam, joined al-Qaeda, and prepared a suicide bombing targeting the Kleine-Brogel NATO airbase, which houses U.S. servicemembers and nuclear-capable American aircraft. His plot was not symbolic. His objective was mass casualties among both Belgian civilians and American personnel. Belgium convicted him in 2004, and under any sane legal order, that should have been the end of his presence on Western soil.

Instead, what followed was a decade-long demonstration of European self-sabotage.

How an al-Qaeda Operative Became €350,000 Richer

In 2013, the United States requested his extradition. Belgium agreed. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) immediately intervened and prohibited Belgium from transferring him, claiming he might face a sentence or conditions in the U.S. that would violate “European human-rights standards.”

Belgium ignored the ruling and extradited him anyway — and the ECHR retaliated. The fines were not paid into a victims’ fund or an international mechanism. They were paid directly to Trabelsi:

€300,000 in penalties

€50,000 in legal costs

€350,000 in total

And because the U.S. did not immediately return him, the penalties escalated until they reached the maximum allowed under EU law.

When the U.S. finally sent him back in 2025, Trabelsi returned not only a convicted al-Qaeda operative — but a man enriched by Europe’s legal system.

Belgium Tried to Deport Him. The Courts Forbade It.

Upon his return, Belgian authorities attempted the obvious: they sought to hold him in a detention center and expel him to Tunisia. Belgian courts blocked both steps. The state was instructed that Trabelsi may not be detained, may not be deported, and must be released.

Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt articulated the government’s powerlessness:

“The court decisions do not allow me to detain him any longer or send him back.”

A sovereign nation is now legally barred from removing a convicted terrorist from its own territory.

Today, Trabelsi lives illegally in Belgium — but remains completely undeportable and effectively untouchable, with authorities limited to passive “monitoring.”

Belgium Criminalizes Its Citizens While Rewarding a Terrorist

Perhaps the darkest irony of the Trabelsi affair is that Belgium has shown far more determination in prosecuting its own citizenry than in dealing with a terrorist who attempted to murder Americans and Belgians.

Belgium has one of the most aggressively enforced “hate speech” regimes in Europe. The country has arrested, prosecuted, and even imprisoned its own residents for political speech, particularly speech critical of Islam or immigration.

Notable examples include:

Voorpost activists , sentenced to six months in prison simply for displaying a banner reading “Stop Islamization.”

Teachers and public employees disciplined or removed for showing Muhammad cartoons during lessons on free expression.

Politicians such as Filip Dewinter subjected to repeated criminal investigations for warning about demographic replacement.

Ordinary citizens fined or given suspended sentences for social-media posts deemed “Islamophobic” or “offensive.”

Belgium has demonstrated a remarkable zeal in punishing citizens for their speech.

But when confronted with a hardened al-Qaeda terrorist?

He receives money, protection, rights, and freedom of movement — despite being in the country illegally.

This is not inconsistency. This is ideology.

The Courts Call It “Rule of Law.” In Reality, It Is the End of It.

When the Brussels Court of Appeal upheld the €350,000 payment, it claimed the payout was “necessary to protect the rule of law.” This phrase has become a mantra within EU institutions, but in this case it reveals how deeply the concept has been corrupted.

“Rule of law” no longer refers to justice, sovereignty, order, or the security of citizens. It now refers to the supremacy of supranational courts, foreign judges, NGO litigation, and legal doctrines imported from outside national democratic control. It is a system in which the state cannot protect its own people, but must protect those who seek to harm them.

It is a system where the terrorist has rights. And the citizen has obligations.

A Warning to America

The Trabelsi case is more than a Belgian scandal. It is an international issue. A terrorist who plotted to kill American troops was enriched and empowered by a European court, shielded by European judges, and returned to European territory with more legal protections than an ordinary citizen.

The forces that produced this outcome — global governance, supranational legal power, open-border ideology, institutionalized Islamization, and the criminalization of dissent — are the same forces now operating inside the United States.

Belgium is not merely a cautionary tale.

It is the blueprint for what happens when countries abandon sovereignty and submit to political, judicial, and demographic pressures they no longer control.

Unless Western nations confront these forces directly, Belgium’s fate will not remain Belgium’s alone.

Belgium has shown us the future — and it is coming for all of us.

Share