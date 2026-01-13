Nida Allam, North Carolina’s version of the newly sworn-in socialist Muslim mayor Zohran Mamdani, poses a grave threat to the Research Triangle by weaponizing contested hate-crime claims from the 2015 Chapel Hill murders while forging ties to DSA-aligned Marxists, Liberation Road-style communist networks, and Muslim Brotherhood-linked influences.

Now launching her 2026 congressional primary challenge in NC-04 – backed by the same progressive machine (Justice Democrats, Working Families Party, Sunrise, Bernie Sanders) that powered Mamdani – she aims to import the perilous Red-Green Axis of revolutionary socialism and Islamic identity politics into the heart of America’s Deep South.

North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District faces a grave threat from Nida Allam, a far-left Muslim activist with ties to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), America’s largest Marxist organization. Like mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Allam represents the Red/Green Axis, a convergence of Marxism and Islam. Allam is running against incumbent Rep. Valerie Foushee after losing to her by nine points in 2022.

Allam already holds power as a Durham County Commissioner, becoming the first Muslim woman elected to public office in North Carolina in 2020. Allam has defined her political career on the murders of Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and Deah Shaddy Barakat. While there is zero evidence that their killer had anti-Muslim bias, the crime has been exploited by Allam to further her political career.

To fully expose the roots of Allam’s radical agenda and how she has weaponized personal tragedy for political gain, we must delve into her early life and the immigrant background that shaped her activist worldview.

Nida Allam’s Early Life and Family Background

The youngest of three sisters, Nida Allam was born on December 15, 1993, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, to an Indian father, Abdul Allam, and a Pakistani mother, Iffat Allam.

When Allam was six years old, her family relocated to Cary, North Carolina – a small town in the Research Triangle area – so her father could take a job at IBM. This move placed them amid a growing Muslim population in the region, drawn by tech opportunities. Allam became a naturalized American citizen during her teenage years.

Raised in Wake County, Allam attended public schools, including Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh. Her family life included time spent with her mother, including praying together. Allam maintains this closeness, living next door to her parents in Durham with her husband, Towqir Aziz.

These formative years in a post-9/11 America, surrounded by a growing Muslim community, fueled Allam’s lifelong narrative of victimhood and ingrained resentment toward her adopted country.

Islamophobia in America

Allam’s Muslim identity has been central to her life from an early age. Growing up, her mother and sisters wore the hijab. Allam claims that Americans spat on her family because they wore the hijab after 9/11. According to Allam, “Islamophobia” is ingrained in America.

From a local news article profiling Allam:

“…She says Muslim voices were needed in all conversations, including and especially in politics. As late as 2013, Republican members of the General Assembly stoked fears of Sharia being used in the U.S. by comparing it to the attack on Pearl Harbor. That led to North Carolina’s ban on ‘foreign law,’ which is still on the books.

This manufactured sense of pervasive Islamophobia propelled Allam into radical Muslim activism in college, drawing her into networks with deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Islamic Association of Raleigh

Nida Allam became involved in Muslim activism during her time at North Carolina State University. As a leader of the Muslim Student Organization (aka Muslim Student Association), she chaired the Triangle Health Fair, which has also been associated with the Islamic Association of Raleigh (IAR). According to the IAR website, in 1984-1985, the Muslim Student Association (MSA) and “local Muslims” founded the Islamic Association of North Carolina (IANC) which was later named the Islamic Association of Raleigh.

The MSA was founded in 1963 by Muslim Brotherhood adherents, including figures like Jamal Barzinji, Ahmed Totonji, and Hisham Altalib, who were directly linked to the Brotherhood’s ideology. Jamal Barzinji has been described as the “Founding Father Of The US Muslim Brotherhood”.

An infamous 1991 internal U.S. Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum explicitly listed the MSA as “one of our organizations and the organizations of our friends.” Many subsequent major North American Muslim organizations (e.g., ISNA, which later absorbed some MSA functions) trace their roots to MSA alumni with Brotherhood ties.

It has been established that the Muslim Brotherhood’s MSA founded the Islamic Association of Raleigh. In the wake of the Christchurch mosque attack, the UNC MSA invited Nida Allam to address supporters as a representative of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Notably, Allam’s mother Iffat Allam served as the Chair of the Women’s Committee at their family mosque, which is widely understood to be the IAR.

While embedding herself in these Islamist-linked organizations, Allam simultaneously forged dangerous alliances with America’s Marxist left, embracing the very ideologies that threaten America’s foundations.

Ties to Democratic Socialists of America

Nida Allam appears to be following the bench-building model pushed by her endorsers “Leaders we Deserve”, an organization founded by anti-gun activist David Hogg and Kevin Lata, Rep. Maxwell Frost‘s 2022 campaign manager, all of whom have connections to DSA.

“Our political system is stacked against young people – in favor of those who are older, wealthier and white,” declares the “Leaders We Deserve” website, which was founded by two white guys.

As Durham County Commissioner, Nida Allam is following the path to Congress endorsed by “Leaders We Deserve”:

“As of 2019, 45% of members of Congress started in state legislatures. Electing young people at the state level will build a pipeline of future leaders, which protects the progressive movement and builds a strong foundation.”

“Leaders We Deserve” announced their endorsement of Nida Allam in a December 12, 2025 mass email:

“…Lauren Babb Tomlinson, Nabeela Syed, and Nida Allam represent the best of what the next generation of leaders has to offer… Nida Allam is challenging an ineffective Democratic incumbent in North Carolina’s 4th District because her district needs someone fighting for them. Nida has a strong record supporting education and raising workers’ wages.”

“Leaders We Deserve” Graphic

As an aside, Lauren Babb Tomlinson is a “Planned Parenthood leader” running for Congress in California’s 6th District. Nabeela Syed was the first Muslim woman elected to Illinois General Assembly at age 23. She is now running for Illinois State Senate in the 26th District.

These DSA connections lay bare Allam’s unwavering devotion to revolutionary class warfare, as evidenced by the blatant communist rhetoric peddled by her local chapter.

Class Warfare and Marxist Tropes

Nida Allam maintains direct connections to the NC Triangle Democratic Socialists of America, the Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill chapter of DSA. “Let’s turn North Carolina into a better shade of red!” declares the NC Triangle DSA website, alluding to the historical “Red” of communism.

The NC Triangle DSA website features a short DSA promotional video on their home page, which hypes historical Marxist class warfare. One member explains that DSA is “committed to transforming our society into one based on collective ownership”. Another states that DSA “reject[s] an order fueled by corporate greed and private profit.”

The vision expressed in the DSA video offers a blatant, sugar-coated repackaging of core Marxist ideology, designed to sound palatable while pushing the same revolutionary agenda that has wrecked economies and freedoms throughout history.

These ties expose Allam’s commitment to far-left ideologies that reject free-market principles and embrace government control over the economy.

Allam’s radicalism runs even deeper through her intimate links to Liberation Road, a pro-Chinese Communist Party front – via multiple North Carolina organizations that serve as vehicles for her extremist ambitions.

Endorsed by ‘Communist’ Front Group

Nida Allam is also connected to Liberation Road, a Marxist party with long and deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Allam is connected to two Liberation Road Fronts: Durham for All, headed by Liberation Road comrade Whitney Maxey and a North Carolina-wide group, Carolina Federation, headed by Sendolo Diaminah.

Anti-communist author and speaker Trevor Loudon explained to RAIR Foundation USA that Carolina Federation and Durham for All are two of several Liberation Road front groups across the state seeking to get radical candidates elected for all levels of government.

Additional North Carolina Liberation Road front groups are Down Home North Carolina [previously Down Home Alamance], Durham People’s Alliance, Forsyth Freedom Federation, Guilford For All, and New Hanover For All.

According to a 2020 “Durham for All” Newsletter (Page 7):

“While we brought record turnout into statewide races, defended the governor’s seat and shrunk Trump’s win margin, we weren’t able to flip North Carolina blue this year. But across the state, our model of multiracial, place-based organizing saw significant local wins. Here in Durham, we turned out in record numbers and made history by electing North Carolina’s first ever all-woman county commission. In Guilford County, our allies with Guilford For All flipped their county commission from a 5-4 GOP majority to a 7-2 Democratic majority. In Wilmington, our compas with New Hanover For All flipped their county from red to blue, the first time the county voted for a Democratic president since Jimmy Carter. And in Alamance County, our friends at Down Home Alamance turned out to elect Ricky Hurtado as the first-ever Latinx Democrat in the North Carolina House.”

Durham for All endorsed Allam for her 2022 run, as well as former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate. “If they win,” the Durham for All website explains, “Nida would be the first Muslim elected from a Southern state and Cheri would be North Carolina’s first Black Senator.”

The communist front group endorsed the pair in part because they “share a commitment to fighting for the interests of all North Carolinians…Especially people of color and working people who have been systematically left out and left behind.” Further, Durham for All explains, the candidates pledged to force the states to accommodate abortion via federal law, and they “both understand the existential threats of the climate crisis”.

To understand just how militant Durham for All is, just look at their platform. In part, they seek to “Divest from police and invest in community based-alternatives”, “Eliminate cash bail”, “End law enforcement cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)”, “Remove School Resource Officer[s]” who would protect students and in their place hire “nurses, counselors, and other crucial staff”.

Keep in mind that Democratic Socialists of America and Liberation Road are hard-core, America-hating organizations that “seeks a fundamental shift in the policies and rules that govern our state.” “Through our organizing, we can build permanent, progressive majorities at the local and state level,” they declare on their website.

Such Marxist entanglements naturally led Allam to the forefront of Bernie Sanders’ socialist crusades, marking the true launch of her quest to impose democratic socialism on America.

Backing Bernie Sanders and Radical Campaigns

Allam’s political career launched with her role as Regional Field Director for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign in North Carolina. Sanders’ platform of “democratic socialism” aligns perfectly with Allam’s worldview.

“In 2015, I was a student at NC State and helped start NC State for Bernie, Allam explained in a Facebook post. “I was invited to speak at Bernie’s rally in Greensboro, which ended up being my first political campaign rally ever. That experience changed my life and inspired me to get involved in organizing and local politics.”

She continues:

“Now, 10 years later, I’ve come full circle. This Saturday, I’ll be speaking at Bernie’s Fighting Oligarchy rally in Greensboro once again – this time as Chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners!”

This early involvement reveals Allam’s long-standing devotion to transforming America into a socialist state. Allam’s loyalty to Sanders’ far-left vision extended to championing other controversial radicals, including her public endorsement of Keith Ellison’s bid for DNC leadership.

Endorsing Radical Figures Like Keith Ellison

In February 2017, Allam signed a statement in her role as “Third Vice Chair” of the North Carolina Democratic Party endorsing Keith Ellison for DNC Chair.

The letter declared in part:

“Young people have been at the forefront of every major struggle in our country to make real the promise of democracy… That’s why we endorse Representative Keith Ellison for DNC Chair. We believe he can activate the millennial base of the party by working with the movements we have powered.”

Ellison’s history of controversial associations underscores the dangerous alliances Allam cultivates.

Warns about ICE Agents

Nida Allam has jumped on the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) bandwagon, along with her colleagues on the Durham City Council. Allam coached during an official City Council meeting in August:

“Showing up when there’s ICE sightings, making sure community is out there to witness, record, document what is happening to make sure that our community stays as safe as possible, and that there’s a record of these incidents so that way we can protect our community…”

In November 2025, Nida Allam posted a video on Facebook advising illegal aliens and activists about ICE. In this message, she urges residents (in Hindi) to stay vigilant, report sightings in great detail, and to call a “Foreigners’ Rights & Immigrant Hotline”:

Full translation (via Grok):

Customs and Border Patrol are currently active again in the Triangle. Their presence has been confirmed in the counties. So please exercise a little extra caution these days. If you feel that you are seeing ICE or CBP, call the Foreigners’ Rights & Immigrant Hotline at 336-543-0353. They can immediately check what is happening. Only share information that has been confirmed—spreading wrong information makes people even more scared. Right now, we need clarity, not fear. When reporting, use a structured format so the info is direct and useful: How many people or vehicles are there? What activity are they doing? Are they stopping vehicles, going to doors? Are people standing outside being questioned? Include the exact location, address, or intersection; what uniforms they are wearing (ICE jacket, CBP uniform, or plain clothes); the day and time you saw them; and any equipment—what vehicles, weapons, or tools were present. And remember, you still have rights. Do not open the door unless there is a judge-signed warrant. It is not necessary to answer questions about your birth or immigration status—just say clearly, ‘I do not consent to a search.’ And do not sign anything without speaking to a lawyer. We have to stand with each other. Stay alert, only share accurate information, and also tell your neighbors about their rights. Forward this message so that everyone can stay safe.

The “hotline” leads to “Siembra NC” the group behind the North Carolina “ICE Watch,” as extensively reported at RAIR Foundation USA. Watch this quick video from Siembra’s Nikki Marín Baena boasting about how her organization thwarts federal law enforcement officers:

Yet the cornerstone of Allam’s cynical rise remains her relentless exploitation of the 2015 Chapel Hill murders, twisting a tragic crime into a fabricated hate narrative to advance her divisive identity politics.

Exploiting Chapel Hill Murders for Political Gain

Nida Allam asserts that a hate crime took the lives of her “best friends” Deah Barakat, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, who all attended the attended the Islamic Association of Raleigh and its associated Islamic grade school, Al-Iman. But it was never determined that an anti-Muslim bias had anything to do with the horrific murder of the trio.

The killer, Craig Hicks, actually showed hostility toward Christianity, stating:

“Knowing several dozen Muslims…I’d prefer them to most Christians.”

No evidence establishes an anti-Muslim motive, but the lie persists.

Allam stated that she was “triggered” because a hate crime designation was not applied:

“After we lost the [sic] Deah, Yusor, and Razan, and the way that it was immediately described as a parking dispute, that was what really triggered me. Three of our brightest, best examples of what it means to be a proud Muslim American were murdered in the most brutal way and it was just pushed to the side as the parking dispute and minimized.”

Allam used the murder to launch her 2022 campaign.

Allam built her entire career on this fabricated narrative, exploiting her murdered friends into a weapon for radical activism.

Through this calculated victimization strategy, Allam seeks to infiltrate Congress and swell the ranks of the radical Muslim bloc alongside figures like Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Expanding the Radical Muslim Bloc in Congress

If successful, Allam would join Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib as the third Muslim woman in Congress, and the fifth Muslim overall including Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) and former Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.).

Like the Muslim members of Congress she aims to emulate, Allam exploits unproven claims of discrimination while pushing far-left policies that divide America.

Beyond Islamist identity politics, Allam aggressively pushes other destructive progressive agendas, including extreme abortion advocacy built on personal deceptions.

Fighting for Abortion

Nida Allam had an ectopic pregnancy which required medical intervention. Initially, she described this experience as a “miscarriage.” But in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she falsely described this intervention as a “life-saving abortion” with zero push-back from the local media.

The medical intervention for an ectopic pregnancy is not classified as an “abortion”. The procedures used would be methotrexate therapy (non-surgical) or Salpingostomy or Salpingectomy (surgical). There is no state in America that prohibits doctors from ending an ectopic pregnancy, as there is sadly no path that would save the life of the child.

Despite this, Allam blatantly lied when she said: “My abortion saved my life, but the procedure I had is now illegal in many states.”

Watch her campaign ad here:

Watch a local news report about her “life-saving abortion”:

Allam is so enamored with murdering unborn children that she created the Brighter Future PAC. According to the website, they are “…working to build a war chest to support progressive candidates so that we can expand Democratic power in NC and protect our abortion rights.”

These extremist positions have secured Allam a network of endorsements from the most dangerous elements of the far-left, both in her failed 2022 bid – the most expensive congressional primary in North Carolina’s history – and her renewed 2026 assault on the seat.

Endorsements

See the below charts for Nida Allam’s known endorsers for 2022 and 2026 (not exhaustive):

Current (2026 Campaign for NC-04 Congress)

No confirmed endorsements for 2026 from Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Durham for All, or Carolina Federation.

Past (2022 Congressional Campaign)

Her 2022 endorsements focused on progressive and local groups, with strong national progressive support.

Ultimately, Allam’s web of Marxist alliances, Islamist ties, and radical policies exposes the grave peril her candidacy poses to North Carolina and the American republic.

Why North Carolina Must Reject Nida Allam

Nida Allam’s trajectory – from exploiting unproven hate crime narratives around the Chapel Hill murders to aligning with far-left endorsers like Bernie Sanders and Justice Democrats, while advancing policies rooted in class warfare, abortion extremism, and anti-law enforcement radicalism – reveals a dangerous convergence of Islamist identity politics and Marxist ideology, often termed the Red/Green Axis.

Her ties to groups influenced by Liberation Road fronts, her devotion to socialist transformation, and her ambition to join divisive figures like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress threaten to import even more extremism into national politics. North Carolina’s 4th District, and America at large, cannot afford to empower this radical agenda that undermines free markets, public safety, and traditional values. Voters must reject Nida Allam decisively to preserve the principles of liberty, security, and prosperity that define America.

Note: This report discusses some of the groups who have endorsed Allam’s run for Congress in 2022 and 2026. Some of these groups overlap and some have likely not yet been announced. Her campaign website does not yet have an endorsements list for this year.

