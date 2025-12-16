Following the Hanukkah massacre that occurred over the weekend at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where at least 15 were slaughtered and 40 injured, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not only issued a statement that did not mention Jews or antisemitism… he also conflated the atrocity committed by Islamic radicals with “right-wing extremist groups.”

Failure once again to confront Jihad

Instead, he said, “the scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing” and that his “thoughts are with every person affected.”

“We take [Australian Security Intelligence Organization] ASIO’s advice very seriously; we work closely with them,” Albanese asserted later. “We receive regular updates as well. The Director-General of ASIO has warned about a range of threats, be it antisemitism, the rise of right-wing extremist groups, as well.”

ASIO is Australia’s version of our Department of Homeland Security. They handle domestic intelligence and security.

Another slaughter of innocents

The murderous animals that opened fire at the celebration, yelling “Allahu Akbar,” were a Pakistani father and son duo… Sajid and Naveed Akram. They had ties to ISIS, and what’s more, Australian authorities knew about their terrorist ties for years and did nothing. The father even legally purchased six guns when run-of-the-mill Australians can’t own one. He’s had a license for guns for a decade. The son, 24, was investigated by ASIO six years ago for his ties to a Sydney-based Islamic State cell.

ISIS connections

“The official said Naveed Akram was closely connected to Isaac El Matari, who was arrested that year and later jailed for planning an IS insurgency as the self-declared Australian commander of the terrorist group,” reported ABC News Australia. “NSW Police said that, as well as the firearms seized from the scene at Bondi Beach on Sunday, two improvised explosive devices were removed from a car on nearby Campbell Parade. Two IS flags were found in their car at Bondi Beach, according to senior officials.”

Sajid Akram, 50, is taking a permanent dirt nap. His son, Naveed, is in the hospital.

Heavily armed police raided the men’s home on Sunday night in southwest Sydney, as well as an Airbnb property.

Deadly political correctness

From the Daily Wire:

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess, who has served since 2019, has repeatedly emphasized that the agency focuses on violent intent rather than ideology or religion. In 2021, Burgess said that terms such as “Islamic extremism” were not fit to use, saying the labels could stigmatize Muslim communities. “It’s violence that is relevant to our powers, but that’s not always clear when we use the term ‘Islamic extremism,’” he stated. “Understandably, some Muslim groups, and others, see this term as damaging and misrepresentative of Islam, and consider that it stigmatizes them by encouraging stereotyping and stoking division.”

Australia is so focused on not hurting the feelings of Islamicists, it allows terrorists to slaughter at will as an acceptable outcome. It is outrageous.

That certainly includes Albanese, who could not even bring himself to mention Jews or antisemitism right after the attack. He suffers from the same political malady as our politicians in the US… he does not want to offend his growing Islamic voter base.

The Australian PM was one of several world leaders who went out of their way to recognize a Palestinian state in September this year. When they did so, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that it would act as a reward and justify the atrocities of Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, committed against Israel. A number of Middle East experts agreed. That assessment is now playing out.

Albanese contended that recognition of a Palestinian state was “part of a coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023.”

Following that insanity, Ghazi Hamad, a senior official with Hamas, described the push for recognition of a Palestinian state as “the fruits of October 7” and claimed the attacks “caused the entire world to open its eyes to the Palestinian issue.”

Predictably, terrorism across the globe by radical Islamists has now jumped way up, and innocent people are dying thanks to feckless leaders like Albanese.

Australian authorities were repeatedly warned and did nothing

From The Washington Free Beacon:

Among the wounded in Australia on Sunday was Israeli human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky, who grew up in the country after his family fled the Soviet Union. Ostrovsky had returned to Australia from Israel to help confront the rising tide of anti-Semitism in the country just two weeks before the shooting. He gave an interview on local television shortly after the shooting, covered in blood and bandages, and described the scene. “There were children, there were elderly, families enjoying themselves, children and kids at a festival playing and then all of the sudden there’s absolute chaos,” Ostrovsky said. “There’s gunfire everywhere, people ducking. It was absolute chaos. We didn’t know what was happening, where the gunfire was coming from. I saw blood gushing from me, I saw people hit, people fall to the ground. My only concern was where are my kids, where is my wife, where is my family.” Ostrovsky noted that he was living in Israel during Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror spree, saying, “We’ve lived through worse, we’re going to live through this, and we’re going to get the bastards who did this.”

The deliberate omission of the words “Jews,” “Antisemitism,” and “Terror” in Albanese’s statement incensed Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

In another post, Sa’ar pointed out that Sunday’s shooting represented “the results of the antisemitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the antisemitic and inciting calls of ‘Globalize the Intifada’ that were realized today.” He went on to note that “the Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses!”

Netanyahu slammed Albanese over the massacre, “You let the disease spread, and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews we saw today,” calling it “cold-blooded murder.”

More from the Beacon on events leading up to the massacre:

The shooting, which left at least 15 dead and another 40 injured, comes amid a torrent of anti-Semitism in Australia since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack against Israel. In May of last year, Australia’s largest Jewish school in Melbourne was hit with graffiti, while several Jewish-owned businesses faced similar acts of vandalism in the ensuing months. A Jewish bakery in Sydney, for example, was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti in mid-October and a note left for the owner stating, “be careful.” The same month, arsonists set the Bondi-based Curly Lewis Brewing Company on fire, an incident followed by an arson attack at a neighboring kosher deli just days later. The violence continued into this year, with cars outside a formerly Jewish-owned business set on fire in January and an arson attack at a childcare center later in the month. In February, two Sydney nurses were suspended after they published a TikTok video threatening to kill Jewish patients under their care, and in July, Jewish worshippers were forced to flee a Shabbat dinner in an East Melbourne synagogue after it was set on fire.

Unarmed targets

There were over 2,000 people gathered at the annual Chabad-organized Hanukkah festival when the killing began. Among those killed was a 10-year-old girl, a Holocaust survivor, and a rabbi.

A 43-year-old fruit stand vendor named Ahmed al-Ahmed tackled one of the attackers, taking several bullets as he did so. He was unarmed but rushed the shooter anyway, despite believing he would die doing so. He is now recovering in the hospital. He saved many lives by selflessly risking his own life.

Improvised explosive devices were found by authorities near one of the gunmen’s cars. Israel is looking into whether Iran was behind the attack. They have been responsible for at least two arson attacks against Jews in Australia, according to reports.

Albanese finally addresses Jews and terrorism

After growing pressure, Albanese described the shooting as “a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah.” When he was asked about his response to the wave of antisemitism in his country, Albanese said, “We have taken it very seriously, and we’ve continued to act.”

“What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism,” he said.

The prime minister is vowing to fight antisemitism in Australia with “every single resource required.” That includes instituting even tougher gun laws, which is just ridiculous.

That will include renegotiating a national firearms agreement that virtually banned rapid-fire rifles following a 1996 shooting that killed 35 people, according to the Associated Press. The killers this weekend used a bolt-action rifle and a shotgun.

Opposition leader Sussan Ley bluntly stated that “antisemitism in Australia has been left to fester” by the Labor government, while former Liberal treasurer Josh Frydenberg accused political leaders of “little more than hollow words,” according to The Guardian.

“We have seen a clear lack of leadership in keeping Jewish Australians safe,” Ley said Monday morning.

“We have a government that sees antisemitism as a problem to be managed, not evil that needs to be eradicated.”

This killing spree is what you get when leftist leaders are more concerned with their own positions and wealth than the citizens of their country. Albanese needs to go… the barbarians are already inside the gates.

