William Voelz
36m

Disgusting. But today it’s NYC Muzzie business as usual. The PC Jessica Tisch knows exactly what she’s doing. Her boss is the Mayor, Mamdani. He hand picked her to run the show at 1 PP. This is a coup in NYC. The entire NYPD is a private army at the beck and call of the Mayor directly through the PC. What a cluster this is and will become in time as this Muzzie Administration moves into good weather and the streets are ripe for red and green demonstrations.

The shit-show will continue. Kathy Hochul will have her hands full as well. This Mayor will push at the edges gaining more internal leverage as Muzzies are elected to the NY State Legislature. It’s called leverage with a smile.

Richard Luthmann
1h

This isn’t a culture-war skirmish. It’s a command failure. When the head of the New York City Police Department stands beneath a religious symbol described by its own organizers as targeted “awareness” toward non-believers, that’s not neutrality — that’s endorsement. Commissioner Jessica Tisch swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, not curate religious messaging inside One Police Plaza. If this was a misjudgment, then discipline is warranted. If it was intentional, resignation should be on the table. The NYPD must be trusted by every New Yorker. The badge cannot tilt. Once it does, public confidence fractures.

