A Muslim NYPD lieutenant was caught on camera admitting that the newly invented Ramadan crescent lighting ceremony at One Police Plaza headquarters is not an Islamic tradition but deliberate “awareness” dawah targeted at non-Muslims to promote and normalize Islam inside the heart of American law enforcement.

Straight from the belly of the beast, New York Police Department headquarters at One Police Plaza, the Muslim Officers Society just pulled off its second annual Ramadan Crescent Lighting ceremony. This isn’t some quiet internal nod to Muslim officers; it’s a full-blown production with Quranic recitations blasting, prayers filling the air, a massive collective iftar, and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch herself stepping up to light the crescent like she’s endorsing the whole show.

The event was packed with Muslim community leaders, officers of Pakistani and Turkish backgrounds, and brass, who thanked everyone for showing up. Lieutenant Ali Hammutoglu, who serves as the 1st Vice President of the Muslim Officers Society, laid it all bare on camera, speaking verbatim:

“So awareness is really mostly for non-Muslims. So we know it’s NOT a part of Islam, but again, we’re doing just awareness for the non-Muslims to show them this is a holy month for us, that we’re fasting, we’re praying, we’re in a spiritual month.”

THEY ADMITTED IT OUT LOUD—AGAIN

He doubled down: This crescent gets lit for about 30 days, glowing for every cop on the job, every civilian walking in and out, every visitor passing through headquarters. It’s not an Islamic religious obligation—Lieutenant Hammutoglu said it himself—it’s a brand-new invention, only in its second year, meant to “educate” and push “awareness” on non-Muslims specifically. They even said Inshallah it’ll become a continuing “tradition” for generations.

Another speaker hammered it home: “This is to educate everybody, all the communities, all the members of the department. Whoever is going to come and walk into this building, they will see this crescent lit up as a symbol that Muslims are observing the month of Ramadan. So this crescent will remain here for 30 days.”

And just to show how deep the ties run, Lieutenant Hammutoglu was recently spotted in a courtesy visit to the Turkish Consulate in New York alongside MOS President Waheed Akhter and Honorary President Adeel Rana, posing in NYPD uniforms with Turkish flags in the background, highlighting the international connections fueling this push.

This NYPD headquarters Ramadan crescent lighting ceremony is a textbook manifestation of the external prong of Islam’s ruthless Internal/External Strategy. It deploys what RAIR Foundation USA calls “radicals with a smile”, polished, friendly figures who present themselves as moderate and inclusive. These actors infiltrate key American institutions, such as law enforcement, under the guise of diversity, awareness, and cultural celebration.

Their goal is to normalize Islamic dawah, symbols, and practices—like month-long glowing crescents, Quranic recitations, and public prayers—inside secular spaces that once stood firmly against such influence. Meanwhile, the internal prong of the same strategy operates in parallel: quietly building isolated, self-sustaining Sharia-compliant enclaves that shield Muslim communities from Western values, laws, and integration. Together, these two fronts form a coordinated, long-term plan to expand Islamic dominance—one smiling at the front door while the other fortifies the walls behind it.

RAIR has long been warning that the Turkish government is building its mosques, or military outposts, on American land while controlling its diaspora through state-run entities like Diyanet. It would be great to know that the NYPD is investigating these Turkish officials instead of cozying up to them.

Dawah 101, textbook style:

Flashy symbols (that glowing crescent right at HQ)

Maximum visibility in a hardcore secular space

“Awareness” and “education” campaigns aimed squarely at non-Muslims

Force repeated exposure until Islamic rituals and symbols feel completely normal

Then the demands ramp up: more accommodations, more space, more influence.

Why are we letting this happen? Why allow Islam to fabricate this fake “tradition,” blast Quranic verses through NYPD halls, run prayers and iftars on official grounds, and drag top leadership—like Commissioner Tisch bowing and participating—into explicitly targeting non-Muslims with these soft-conversion vibes?

24+ Years After 9/11

The same One Police Plaza that stood as a fortress of American resolve after the attacks is now a month-long green-glowing dawah billboard, overshadowing the thin blue line with the crescent. What kind of “unity” turns the heart of law enforcement into an Islamic outreach hub?

The Bigger Question

Is this harmless “diversity” and support for 3,500+ Muslim officers? Or is it the classic Muslim Brotherhood strategy in full swing: Infiltrate → Normalize → Submit?

This isn’t inclusion, it’s institutional surrender wrapped in tolerance talk.

Wake up, patriots—before every precinct gets lit up green, the adhan blasts over roll call, and our last symbols of resistance vanish into the night. Time is short.

