Tommy Robinson and RAIR founder Amy Mek deliver a chilling wake-up call: Europe crumbles under mass Islamic migration and no-go zones, but America faces a far more sinister, entrenched takeover.

While Europe buckles under the sheer weight of millions of Muslim invaders pouring across borders, the United States faces a far more insidious threat: a fully entrenched Muslim Brotherhood network operating right under our noses. This is not speculation. This is civilizational jihad in action – stealth infiltration designed to conquer from within.

In an explosive sit-down captured on video, RAIR Foundation USA founder and editor-in-chief Amy Mek pulls no punches as she speaks with British freedom fighter Tommy Robinson. Mek lays out the stark reality most Americans refuse to face: “Most Americans didn’t realize… where Europe has the numbers, flooded through mass Islamic immigration, the US has the ‘infrastructure’ – the heads of the Muslim Brotherhood here.”

Amy Mek, one of the most outspoken voices in America’s counter-jihad resistance, reveals the terrifying infrastructure already built by the Muslim Brotherhood’s operatives – mosques, organizations, influence networks, and political footholds that have been methodically constructed for decades. While Europe grapples with no-go zones and street-level chaos from unchecked hordes, America’s enemies have played the long game: embedding Sharia-compliant strongholds in red states like Texas, infiltrating schools, local governments, and even using “charity” and “civil rights” fronts to push their conquest agenda.

As Mek exposes in her conversation with Tommy Robinson, Islamic enclaves – often described as self-contained compounds – are thriving across the United States. These are not mere neighborhoods; they are fully functioning parallel societies engineered for total separation from the infidel world outside.

“You can be born in the United States, in one of these… Islamic compounds… and from birth to death, you never have to deal with a non-Muslim. So they have everything from Islamic banking, to Islamic schools, to Islamic clothing stores, food places, you never ever have to deal with any non-Muslim. They have their own courts, they have their own councils, everything.”

This is the establishment of mini-caliphates on American soil – Sharia-adherent zones where Islamic law reigns supreme, where assimilation is rejected, and where loyalty remains firmly with the ummah, not the Constitution. These isolated bubbles grow unchecked, funded by foreign influences and shielded by cries of “Islamophobia” whenever scrutiny arises. They represent the dangerous “internal” Islamic strategy: creating no-go zones of cultural and legal autonomy that erode the very fabric of Western society from within.

But the threat doesn’t stop at physical separation. On the “front-facing” or “external” side lurks what Mek calls the “smiling radicals” – polished, media-savvy operatives whose mission is pure infiltration.

“CAIR?” Robinson asks. Mek confirms,

“Yes exactly, like CAIR. But CAIR now isn’t just a 501c(3) anymore. They have a 501 c(3), a 501 c(4), they have a Super PAC… What they’re also now doing is they’re running candidates. So they train people, very young—they train high school students, they train college students. And then they are now making them, they run for offices, and they’re penetrating all of our city councils. They’re running for everything from Congress to Senate… They said they want to penetrate everything from the law enforcement agencies, and they have their representatives everywhere. So every level of our government is infiltrated with people who are somehow tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The goal is crystal clear: capture institutions, impose Sharia accommodations piece by piece, and transform America into a compliant Islamic state through demographic and electoral conquest.

Robinson and Mek warn that the same ideology that has turned swaths of Europe into conquered territory is already rooted in America. The Brotherhood’s strategy is patient, calculated, and effective: flood the system with demands for Sharia accommodations, build parallel societies, and wait for the demographic and political tipping point.

Europe is the warning. America is the target.

RAIR Foundation USA has been on the front lines exposing this stealth Islamization from day one. Amy Mek’s tireless investigations have awakened countless Americans to the reality that Islam is not a “religion of peace” – it is a political and supremacist doctrine hell-bent on submission.

The time for denial is over. Patriots must “Rise, Align, Ignite, and Reclaim” our nation before the infrastructure Tommy Robinson and Amy Mek have exposed becomes irreversible.

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