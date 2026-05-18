Once a daytime paradise on the Costa del Sol, Manilva has become the new epicenter of drug trafficking and immigration-fueled insecurity — where residents live in fear of robbery, sexual assault, and abandoned streets while local police are overwhelmed or bought off.

MANILVA, Spain: A powerful on-the-ground report by Spanish journalist Paula Ciordia (OKDiario) has exposed how the once-peaceful coastal town of Manilva has been transformed into a hub for drug trafficking and violent crime, including horrific gang rapes by groups of Moroccan migrants.

Ciordia reveals that due to heavy pressure from law enforcement in the notorious Campo de Gibraltar drug corridor, narco operations have shifted to Manilva. Local residents now live in fear. The town’s tiny local police force (only 31–32 agents, many on secondary duties) is so poorly equipped that officers had to buy their own knife-proof vests with personal money.

In the report, locals describe growing insecurity, robberies, and open drug activity. But the most shocking revelations concern sexual violence: A young woman was recently gang-raped by a group of Moroccans (“una manada de marroquíes”) and left abandoned. Just months earlier, a 13-year-old girl suffered the same fate at the hands of another group.

(It is worth noting that Morocco is 99.7% Muslim according to the CIA World Factbook 2020-2026)

In both cases, according to Ciordia and local residents, the authorities and mainstream media have largely silenced them.

“In the province of Málaga, a considerable increase in sexual assaults is being recorded. The media makes your hair stand on end. Every two days a rape is recorded,” Ciordia reports.

Why the Media Silence?

Official statistics show sexual assaults in Málaga province have surged dramatically in recent years (over 270% in the last decade, according to some reports). Yet many cases involving migrant perpetrators receive minimal coverage or are quickly buried.

This pattern of underreporting or downplaying migrant crime is now common across much of Western Europe, where authorities and legacy media often prioritize “social cohesion” narratives over public safety warnings.

Locals in Manilva told Ciordia they are afraid to speak openly. Abandoned buildings from the 2008 crisis have been taken over by criminal gangs, turning the once-idyllic town into a base for drug distribution and other crimes.

The report ends with a pointed question:

Who benefits from this?

This story from Manilva is not an isolated incident. It reflects a growing crisis on Spain’s Costa del Sol, where mass migration, weak policing, and political denial are colliding with devastating consequences for ordinary citizens.

RAIR will continue to follow this story and similar cases across Europe that mainstream outlets prefer to ignore.

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