In an exclusive RAIR Foundation USA interview, the Jihad Watch director explains why the Bondi Beach attack fits a global pattern of Islamic jihad violence targeting Jews and Christians.

The Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre, carried out by a Muslim father and son aligned with ISIS, is not an anomaly. It is the predictable outcome of decades of denial, mass migration without assimilation, and the systematic refusal by Western governments and institutions to confront Islam.

In an exclusive RAIR Foundation USA interview conducted on the day of the Islamic terror attack, Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer, one of the world’s leading authorities on Islamic doctrine and jihadist ideology, explained that the events at Bondi Beach follow a well-documented global pattern. According to Spencer, such violence is not spontaneous or inexplicable, but the downstream consequence of Islamic indoctrination combined with political unwillingness to name and confront its source.

The targeting of a Jewish Hanukkah celebration reflects a recurring reality seen across Europe, North America, and Australia: when Islam is excused, shielded from scrutiny, or deliberately mischaracterized, violence follows. The refusal to confront the doctrine driving these attacks has not prevented bloodshed; it has enabled it.

“The ideology behind this attack is exactly the same, 100 percent, with no difference whatsoever, from the ideology of those who have been attacking Christmas markets in Europe,” Spencer said.

Jews in Australia, Christians in Europe – Same Ideology, Same War

Spencer rejected media narratives attempting to separate antisemitic attacks from anti-Christian jihad violence, explaining that while the targets may differ, the Islamic doctrine does not.

“People think the targets in Australia were Jews and the targets in Europe were Christians, so they assume these are different situations. They’re not,” Spencer explained. “The clear tie between the two is jihad ideology.”

According to Spencer, Western analysts repeatedly misdiagnose these attacks because they refuse to acknowledge the religious doctrine driving them.

“Islam is political, aggressive, and expansionist,” he said. “It calls for warfare against and the subjugation of both Jews and Christians. That’s why they attack Hanukkah celebrations and Christmas markets—those are moments where Jewish and Christian identity is strongest.”

The Deliberate Denial of Doctrine

Spencer emphasized that the problem is not a lack of evidence, but a deliberate refusal by political leaders and media to name Islam as the motivating ideology, even when attackers shout Islamic war cries or pledge allegiance to ISIS.

“Western authorities have committed, as a matter of policy, to the idea that Islam is harmless,” Spencer said. “So when a man is screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ while stabbing random people, they say the motive is unknown.”

This denial, he warned, is systemic, not accidental.

“There is a concerted effort on the part of the political and media establishments to obscure any connection between Islam and attacks carried out in its name,” Spencer said, citing decades of documented cases across Europe, North America, and Australia.

Political Cowardice After the Bloodshed

Spencer specifically criticized Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s response to the Bondi Beach attack, noting the intentional omission of both Jewish victims and Islamic ideology.

“He knows that if he mentions Jews, he will enrage his Muslim community and lose votes. If he mentions jihad, he’ll lose votes,” Spencer said. “So he issues a bland statement, hoping to get away without committing to any action.”

Submission Is the Goal

As European governments cancel Christmas markets, New Year’s celebrations, and public religious events due to ongoing jihad threats, Spencer warned that submission—not safety—is the objective of terrorism.

“The whole idea is to terrorize us into submission,” he said. “People should not be afraid. The worst thing is to live as a coward.”

Spencer urged Western citizens to continue openly practicing their faith and culture, warning that surrender only accelerates the collapse of Western civilization.

“If Europe keeps going the way it is, it will look like Egypt, where Christians are a persecuted minority under a dominant Islamic majority,” he warned.

History Is Clear and Unforgiving

Spencer closed with a warning grounded in historical reality.

“Every country that is now Islamic was once not Islamic,” he said. “They were Christian, Zoroastrian, Hindu—whatever. They were transformed by the same process we are seeing in the West today.”

The time for euphemisms is over. The victims were Jewish. The attackers were Muslims. The motive was Islamic jihad.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue documenting what governments and media refuse to say, until denial is no longer an option.

