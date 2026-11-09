RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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W.'s avatar
W.
2hEdited

Deport, deport, deport. Activate the Italian protocol for inciting violence against the American people. In Boston of all places. I'm thinking tea party, massacre and Redsox. Call MW Mullin at DHS. He knows what to do AND will do it.

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dave's avatar
dave
2h

It says it in the quran 169 times . How do people not get this yet ?

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