Boston area Muslim leader Hassan El-Alami has prayed to Allah in a public mosque at least 8 times this year alone for the death of Zionists and no one has nailed him for incitement. This is a brazen Islamic call to murder infidels/Jews and must be addressed because the Jew-hatred is spreading rapidly across the nation.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

A Muslim Leader named Hassan El-Alami has preached from a mosque in Chelsea, Massachusetts, praying to Allah at least 8 times this year alone for God to defeat “the aggressor Zionists,” “kill them, and strike them with a severe blow.” He made the statements from the minbar of the Al-Huda Society, where he serves as board president.

Praying for the Death of Zionists

“O God, Revealer of the Book, Mover of the clouds, Swift in punishment, Defeater of the Confederates: defeat the aggressor Zionists, kill them, and strike them with a severe blow,” El-Alami beseeched Allah, according to the Middle East Forum (MEF).

He uttered these words during Friday prayers on January 16, February 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, August 21, September 18, and October 16, 2026.

The terminology here is important. The phrases “the aggressor Zionists,” “kill them,” and “strike them with a severe blow” seem to refer to asking Allah to defeat “the Confederates,” a reference to the coalition that besieged Medina in 627.

“El-Amani’s prayer is a disgrace,” Gerald McDermott, an Anglican priest, theologian, author, and academic specializing in Christian-Jewish relations, asserted. “He’s calling on God to kill Zionists in front of audiences of men who are instructed on a regular basis that they are supposed to be instruments for God’s purposes. This is incitement, pure and simple.”

The Islamic leader delivered his comments in English during the April 17 sermon. He contended that the Jews inside Medina betrayed Muhammad and applied the episode to Gaza before leading the prayer.

“El-Alami’s antisemitic invective is the same discourse that has long poisoned Europe,” Jules Gomes, an Anglican priest currently working as a journalist in Rome, contended. “Preachers in European mosques deliberately use ‘Zionist’ as a euphemism for ‘Jew’—a substitution confirmed by their constant recourse to Qur’anic proof texts about Jews, not Zionists.”

“Europe has long been ground zero for such rhetoric. Americans ignore our experience at their peril,” he added.

A.J. Nolte, associate professor of politics and director of the Israel Institute at Regent University, points out that El-Alami’s use of the word “aggressor” matters because it implicitly justifies Jihad, according to MEF.

“Under Islamic law, Jihad is defined as defensive, most justifiable when the house of Islam is attacked,” he explained. He also noted that the comparison to the Jews of Medina is also telling, since they were seen as having betrayed an alliance with Muhammad. “In Jihadi ideology, Zionists have betrayed Islam by refusing second-class status, essentially dhimmitude, and asserting their sovereignty.”

The prayer does more than justify violence against “Zionists,” Nolte stated. “It shows that, in Jihadi ideology, the problem isn’t any particular action Israel takes in Gaza, Iran, Judaea and Samaria, or elsewhere, but the sovereign existence of Israel as a Jewish state on land the Jihadis believe should belong exclusively under Muslim sovereignty.”

Connections to Police, Politicians, and Local Leaders

El-Alami is well-connected in the Boston area – from MEF:

The Al-Huda Society has received taxpayer dollars in the form of two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $76,975, both of which were forgiven. In April 2020, the society also received an $8,000 Small Business Administration disaster-relief grant that did not have to be repaid. Moreover, officers from the Chelsea Police Department attended a community dinner at the mosque on October 9, 2026. One week later, El-Alami ended his Friday sermon with the imprecatory prayer in Arabic quoted above. The dinner was organized under the auspices of “Faith & Blue,” a national initiative that began in 2020 to promote stronger ties between local police departments and local faith communities. The Chelsea Police Department met with numerous churches—and one synagogue—as part of its 2026 campaign. According to a post on the City of Chelsea’s Facebook page, City Manager Fidel Maltez joined community members at an Iftar gathering at the mosque in March 2026. Focus on Western Islamism (FWI) has contacted the city manager’s office, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton, members of Chelsea’s City Council, and leaders of the mosque itself—including El-Alami—and asked for comment on El-Alami’s statements, but has received no response.

Christian leader Aaron Fruh, a retired Assemblies of God pastor who now serves as executive director of the Redwood Coalition, bluntly said Christians need to confront this kind of dangerous rhetoric.

“It is time for many in the Christian clergy and academy to rethink their naive practice of being Islamic apologists,” Fruh remarked. “This antisemitic and anti-Western language is central to Islam’s mandate to destroy Israel and the Judeo-Christian values of the Western world. The barbarians are at the gate, and if they ever gain the power they lust, the first to be slaughtered will be the useful idiots who let them in.”

“Hassan El-Alami’s statements ought to fill every American with horror,” Dyanne Martin, Associate Professor of English and Core Studies at Wheaton College and Senior Research Fellow for the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), said.

”My Christian college students regularly tell me that approximately 80% of their peers have adopted antisemitic attitudes, with many students openly mocking Jews and ridiculing Zionists. These incidents are anecdotal, but my classroom experiences mirror those anecdotes,” she added.

“Students seem to believe that no Muslim, including radical terrorist Muslims, can do any wrong—and that no Jew or Zionist can do right,” Martin lamented. “Such blatant calls for violence like these from El-Alami have no place in America. We must not tolerate those with ancient hatreds who whip up bloodlust in others to bring Jihad to our streets.”

El-Alami is also chairman of the board of the Boston Islamic Seminary, which operates from Al-Huda’s building in Chelsea. His ties to the mosque date back to at least 2011. The Muslim leader also served on the board of directors of the Boston Chapter of the Muslim American Society (MAS). He also served on the ISB’s “board of trust.” Unsurprisingly, El-Alami has Muslim Brotherhood ties and is cozy with Islamic terrorists.

As conservative Robert Spencer points out, El-Alami’s words are direct incitement to violence: “This is because the Qur’an tells Muslims that they are the executors of the wrath of Allah, and that acting as such will make them feel good: it will ‘remove the anger of their hearts’: ‘Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, and he will lay them low and give you victory over them, and he will heal the hearts of people who are believers, and he will remove the anger of their hearts.’ (Qur’an 9:14-15)”

Conservative Pamela Geller notes that a “Zionist” believes in the Jewish state. Basically, anyone who supports Israel and the Jews could be considered fair game.

This is the hateful kind of rhetoric being espoused in mosques across the country, and everyone is afraid to call it out because of free speech. The Constitution is not a suicide pact, and Muslims are methodically using our constitutional rights against us.

This incitement has to be stopped before the blood of Americans runs in the streets. Eventually, the Ummah will move against infidels when the community feels powerful enough because they believe they are commanded to do so by Allah – violence against anyone who is not a Muslim is a holy calling for them.

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