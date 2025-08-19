Boston Terror Threat: Pro-Palestinian Jihadi Arrested After State House Attack and Hoax Bomb Plot (Video)
The arrest of Jermaiah Yusuf Sawaqed shows how Islam and its leftist allies have moved beyond campus protests — bringing their war to America’s streets.
Boston, MA — A 25-year-old pro-Palestinian Muslim activist and UMass Dartmouth graduate, Jermaiah Yusuf Sawaqed, has been arrested and charged after a spree of vandalism and the placement of hoax devices resembling IEDs at multiple Boston landmarks, including the Massachusetts State House. The case is raising alarm over escalating radical left-wing and …