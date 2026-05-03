Far-left Mayor Michelle Wu and Sharia-clad Palestinian radical Jana Ramadan, hijab and Palestinian war scarf on full display, are ramming taxpayer-funded MENA “Heritage” Month down Boston’s throat, whitewashing the jihad that bombed the Marathon while celebrating the Red-Green conquest now drowning the city in antisemitism, welfare dependency, and Sharia.

Is This America?

Now We’re Celebrating MENA “Heritage” Month — Middle Eastern & North African Jihad, Bombs & Bloodshed Edition

While Boston’s Mayor’s Office of Housing smugly rolls out “MENA Heritage Month” in April, narrated by militant Palestinian extremist Jana Ramadan, let’s drop the rainbow-washed fairy tale and speak the ugly truth they’re desperate to bury.

Of course, this Sharia-compliant radical is decked out in her hijab, that walking billboard of submission to Islamic law, while draped in her Palestinian war scarf, because nothing screams “Boston strong” quite like Islam and Palestine (aka Hamas).

This taxpayer-funded propaganda comes straight from the desk of far-left radical Mayor Michelle Wu, the socialist progressive who has fully weaponized City Hall for the Red-Green Alliance in action. Wu, endorsed by the hard-left Our Revolution machine and Squad-style allies like Ayanna Pressley, has forged the perfect unholy pact: her progressive regime supplies the political power, sanctuary-city open borders, and your tax dollars, while Islamic activists like Jana Ramadan deliver the grievance politics, demographic replacement, and anti-Western rage. This is how the Reds and the Greens work together, one dismantles America from the inside with “equity” and endless migration, the other cheers the conquest in the streets.

In her own words, Jana Ramadan proudly declares her family is “from Palestine, which is right in the middle” of the region, then pivots to rebranding the whole thing as “Southwest Asia and North Africa” (SWANA), the activist euphemism designed to airbrush Israel off the map. She gushes about 1880s immigrants building “Little Syria” in the South End, conveniently omitting that it was later bulldozed by urban renewal, and now insists these same communities – Arabic, Turkish, Persian, Kurdish, Berber- have blessed Boston with “languages, food culture, faith traditions and entrepreneurship” while spreading across every neighborhood.

This isn’t some harmless celebration of “diverse cultures, histories, and contributions.” It’s a taxpayer-funded whitewash of the very ideologies and people who have turned Boston into a cautionary tale. MENA communities didn’t just “help build our city”; they helped bomb it. Remember the Tsarnaev brothers? Chechen Muslims who slaughtered and maimed innocents at the Boston Marathon in the name of jihad? That’s not ancient history; that’s MENA “heritage” exploding in your face while the city pretends it never happened.

Now the same Housing Office that can’t solve Boston’s catastrophic shelter crisis — flooded by sanctuary policies and endless unvetted arrivals — wants to lecture us about gratitude. Grateful? For what? For the record-shattering surge in antisemitic hate crimes that have made Jews the #1 target in Massachusetts since October 7? For the parallel societies where Sharia values clash violently with Western freedoms? For the “all identities” nonsense that somehow never includes the women, gays, apostates, Christians, and Jews brutalized, silenced, or hunted under the very cultures being glorified?

Jana Ramadan isn’t honoring contributions; she’s airbrushing away the costs: skyrocketing welfare dependency, strained shelters packed with unvetted migrants, and a growing bloc that cheers Hamas flags in the streets while Boston taxpayers foot the bill. Her closing line, “You belong here,” isn’t welcoming. It’s a declaration of conquest dressed up as diversity.

Boston, you’re not “great” because of this. You’re bleeding out from it. Stop the performative gratitude and start protecting the city that your actual citizens built, before the MENA import project finishes the demolition.

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