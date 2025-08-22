Bow to Allah or Prison: Moderate' Malaysia Jails Muslims 2 Years for Skipping Friday Prayers (Video)
In Malaysia’s Terengganu state, Muslims can now face jail or fines for skipping Friday prayers — a chilling blow to any claim of secularism.
Malaysia, long praised as a “moderate” Muslim nation compatible with Western values, has just taken another step into hardline authoritarianism. In Terengganu state, governed by the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), men can now face up to two years in prison—or fines of 3,000 ringgit (US$710)—if they fail to attend Friday prayers without an approved ex…