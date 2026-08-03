The fight against Islam makes for strange alliances… Brithish pop singer Boy George has come out in defense of Israel and the victims of Oct. 7 with a new song and he is getting hammered for it by the left. So, he’s doubling down and releasing it anyway no matter what the personal cost is.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The war against Islamic conquest seems to make for strange bedfellows. Boy George was not on my bingo card in the fight, but he stepped up and took a stand. Then, when LGBTQ activists criticized him for it, he doubled down, pointing out to them that Hamas wants to kill all Jews and gay people. He just said the quiet part out loud and showed more moral clarity and courage than most people have. Silence in the face of annihilation and conquest is as bad as acquiescing to those that would enslave and wipe out those who will not bow to their god.

Boy George Takes a Stand

Singer Boy George was a phenomenon in the 1980s, and people still love his songs to this day. But he committed the ultimate sin this week by publicly showing his unwavering support for Israel, making note of the murderous treatment of homosexuals by the Islamic terrorist group Hamas.

Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, clapped back on social media as he was blasted for his pro-Israel song “We Will Dance Again,” which is his way of honoring the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, slaughter in Israel, where Hamas killed over 1,200 people. They kidnapped, tortured, raped, and killed at will, and then the media and leftists blamed the victims.

The blowback was so intense that Boy George dropped out of the London stage production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” where he was to play King Herod.

His song is AI-generated, and it shows strong support for Israel in its war in Gaza. Lyrics include “You say genocide, I say war” and “Does it get ugly? You bet it does. When I know you want to kill every last one of us.”

“F*** the Haters”

The phrase “we will dance again” has been used by Israelis to voice resilience during the conflict, referring to the dance music played at the Nova festival.

“Not everyone’s happy with it. I will be re-recording the song myself in the next few days and singing it very proudly,” he said, before adding: “F*** the haters.”

Boy George added: “I saw the slogan ‘we will dance again’ and it resonated. Writing has to reflect the world we live in. Why not put the word ‘genocide’ in a song? Why are people suddenly uncomfortable with that word?”

The British pop star took to X on Friday and wrote, “So many people are calling me and saying I should pipe down and let it blow over and while they mean well I’m afraid it’s not an option.”

“Doubling down works for Donald Trump and we share a birthday with Che Guevara, Alan Carr and Paul O’Grady,” he commented. “What a supergroup that would be. Move over Steps.”

“What is most shocking is the amount of gay folk attacking me but I am smart enough to realise that what you are cannot disguise who you are,” Boy George added. “No gay person speaks for an entire community and if you support terrorism you can in the words of Divine ‘Take your toolkit and go f*ck a garage.’”

Hamas Threatens Jews, Gays, Christians, and Anyone Who is Not Muslim

Boy George is a prominent figure in the LGBTQ community. He is actually bisexual and claims to be attracted to both men and women. That distinction, unfortunately, would not save him from being thrown from a rooftop by the Religion of Peace, and he unequivocally knows it.

“When I say ‘they want to kill every last one of us,’ I am also talking about us queers, not just the Jewish community. When will you wake up? Regardless of which side you take, I am disgusted by anyone who posts hatred against anyone but refuses to show their face. If you have something powerful to say, then you should have the guts to show the world who you are, but most, if not all of you, are unwilling to show your faces and the only reason is self-interest,” Boy George continued.

In Defense of Boy George

He says his Nova festival tribute is “pro-peace” and he rejects claims he lacks compassion for Palestinians.

The flamboyant singer released a lengthy statement carried by British and Jewish media, writing that he “realize[d] that being an air sign I expect the world to understand me without having to explain myself.”

“The suggestion that I feel no compassion for Palestinians is both untrue and absurd,” he contended. “I have read members of the press calling me a ‘genocide denier,’ yet those who deny the suffering of Israelis are given a free pass.”

From The Times of Israel:

Boy George explained how he was inspired to write the song after visiting an exhibition in London about the Nova music festival, where hundreds of people were murdered and dozens kidnapped during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror atrocities that sparked the war in Gaza. The name of the new song is a phrase adopted by survivors of the massacre at the rave. “My song is pro peace and about the emotions I felt after visiting the Nova Exhibition and talking to Michael and Lisa Marlowe who had their son Jake taken from them. Murdered trying help others,” said Boy George, referring to British-Israeli musician Jake Marlowe, who was killed on October 7. “I also spent time talking to May Hayat who survived while her best friend was murdered. We took a picture standing in front of all the people who were killed that day.” “Everyone knows what happened to innocent women, kids, babies, sons and fathers on that day, innocent people who were at a festival celebrating life,” George said about the Hamas-led onslaught. “The Nova Festival is a mirror of my world as a DJ and I have played many such festivals, including in Israel so it resonated with me and I felt compelled to write something,” he added. “I could have been there and we know that there were people from more than 40 countries who were. I felt these deep emotions and I wrote this song for them.”

This is for the Victims of Oct. 7

Boy George was not finished and was not shy about sharing his opinion either.

“My personal opinion is that this is sadly a war, but not an attempt to wipe out Palestine. But I respect that everyone has their own opinions and believe we should all be allowed to have that right,” he stated.

“Look around and tell me one musician speaking out for the Jewish community, but you can absolutely guarantee they have made their living from working with a Jewish team member,” he remarked, in an apparent criticism of his colleagues.

“I understand that it is uncomfortable to defend your friends when a war like this is raging, but the woman who sells me bagels is not to blame; neither is my doctor or publicist, manager, ex-boyfriend or my thousands of Jewish friends. This song is for them,” he said, referring to the global surge in antisemitism that has swept the globe since October 7.

“I come from a place of peace. I am a Jew-loving, trans-hugging queer hippy and my mother would be proud of me,” George concluded.

A Stance at Great Cost

In another post on X, George commented that his decision to stand with the Jewish people had come at a personal cost, but that it would not stop him from more widely releasing his new song, which is currently only available on his social media.

“In Buddhism we understand that every action comes with a consequence. Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life,” he sadly reflected, explaining that he had cut ties with Tony Pontius, who managed George’s record label, BGP Records. “I wanted to release ‘We Will Dance Again’ but he was unequivocal and said, ‘I want nothing to do with this song’ and I responded ‘Ok, we are done.’”

“When someone is gutless it really does not hurt to say goodbye. My faith in humanity will not diminish and the truth will always win. I will release it,” Boy George proclaimed.

It’s ironic that someone who is considered a leftist and who decides to stand on the right side of history, as well as for what is good and moral in this case, was immediately turned upon by other liberals and savaged. Ironic, but not unexpected.

Boy George stands for many things I do not agree with, but in this fight, we stand together.

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