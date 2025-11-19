A brave Yemeni ex-Muslim exposed the hatred he was raised with, but the event—and the West—still refused to name the deeper, doctrinal engine inside Islam that makes that hatred predictable, enduring, and dangerous.

Luai Ahmed: from Yemeni Muslim upbringing to outspoken critic of antisemitism and jihad

A small Montreal audience heard something rare and valuable: a man who grew up in deeply traditional Yemeni society came out as homosexual, left Islam, and now speaks bluntly about the hatred of Jews, Israel, and the West that saturates his former world.

The speaker, Luai Ahmed, was hosted by Stand With Us Canada, a group that works to combat antisemitism and defend Israel in the public square.

His testimony is brave. It is often cuttingly honest. But as powerful as this evening was, one crucial truth remained carefully outside the frame.

What Luai gets right

Over the course of the evening, Luai described in candid detail what he was taught as the norm growing up in Yemen:

Jews as subhuman and cursed;

Israel as a satanic entity to be wiped from the map;

homosexuals as deserving of death;

black Africans as inferior;

the West as decadent and evil, yet mysteriously desirable.

He explained that this hostility is not a fringe phenomenon but the atmosphere of the culture in schools, the media, and especially in mosques. He described the way children grow up hearing that Jews are “apes and pigs,” echoing Qur’anic language in which some previous communities – classically understood as Jews – are transformed into “apes and pigs” as divine punishment (for example, Qur’an 5:60).

Luai also spoke about the hypocrisy and cowardice of Western elites. He pointed out that the same people who lecture the public about “inclusion” and “tolerance” will eagerly stand with movements that openly call for the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state. He mocked the spectacle of “Queers for Palestine,” a movement that would not survive five minutes under the very regimes it celebrates.

Equally important, he warned that the temporary alliance between the hard left and hardline Muslims will not last. When push comes to shove, the revolutionary Islamist current will devour the very leftist activists who helped pave the way for it. On this, he is absolutely right.

Government and culture – but downstream of doctrine

At one point, Luai is asked what drives this antisemitism and anti-Western hatred. His answer is “government and culture.” Both elements are real. In Yemen and across much of the Middle East, governments pump out propaganda demonizing Israel and Jews, and the surrounding culture reinforces it.

But that is not where the story starts.

Politics and culture do not arise in a vacuum. They are downstream from a society’s underlying beliefs about God, man, law, and the moral order. In the Islamic world, as in any civilization, doctrine shapes law, and law and culture grow together. The atmosphere Luai describes so vividly is not simply the result of bad governments copying each other. It is built on texts that are treated as divine and therefore beyond criticism.

The Qur’an repeatedly commands believers to distinguish themselves from, and struggle against, Jews and Christians. It describes some earlier Jews as turned into “apes and pigs” (Qur’an 2:65, 5:60, 7:166). Classical jurists developed an entire legal category – the dhimmi – to formalize permanent subordination of Jews and Christians. Authoritative hadiths prescribe death for homosexual acts. None of this is a misunderstanding or a fringe interpretation. It is mainstream doctrine.

Luai describes the symptoms with painful clarity. The cause lies deeper than “government and culture”: in the canon itself.

“Islam, Islamism” – a dangerous distinction

At one point in the discussion, Luai says “Islam… Islamism,” a formulation now familiar in Western discourse. It is often well-meant: an attempt to distinguish between ordinary Muslims who simply want to live their lives, and organized jihadist movements that pursue sharia enforcement and Islamic supremacy.

But as a description of reality, the Islam/Islamism distinction is deeply misleading.

“Islamism” is not a separate ideology with a different source of authority. The movements we call “Islamist” – whether the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, or their offshoots – explicitly root their programs in the Qur’an, the hadith, and the classical schools of Islamic law. When mosque preachers in Yemen or Europe quote verses about fighting unbelievers, hating Jews, or killing homosexuals, they are not reading from an “Islamist” scripture. They are reading from the same books every Muslim is taught to revere.

To his credit, Luai knows this. He grew up in that world. There is no way a Yemeni Muslim boy could pass through childhood and adolescence without hearing those verses, those stories, and those rulings again and again. When he now speaks only of “culture” or “Islamism,” it softens a reality that must be faced if anything is to change.

Stand With Us: meaningful work, but a missing piece

Stand With Us Canada deserves credit for bringing a speaker like Luai to Montreal. In a climate where “Islamophobia” accusations is in reality a weapon to silence any criticism of Islamic doctrine.

Simply giving the microphone to someone who grew up in that system, left it, and now defends Israel and the Jewish people is no small thing. In fact it represents an existential threat to the speaker. By taking these positions on Israel and Homosexuality, he has defacto declared himself to be an apostate, even if he does not describe himself as such.

But there is also a pattern that cannot be ignored. In event after event, organizations like Stand With Us will talk about antisemitism, jihad, and incitement – yet consistently avoid addressing the doctrinal engine driving those things. The focus remains “extremism,” “hate,” “radicalization,” “education,” “government policies,” “social media.” All real factors, but all downstream.

This is not necessarily bad faith. It may be fear, legal caution, or a belief that naming the texts will make the problem worse. It may reflect a tactical hope: that Muslims can be convinced Islam is already compatible with Western values, if only they forget or “reinterpret” the parts that are not.

The problem is that this strategy has already failed, repeatedly. Young Muslims raised on a sanitized, public-relations version of Islam often discover the raw texts in their teens or twenties – and the shock of that discovery can propel some of them toward jihad, not away from it.

Being told all your life that Islam is “just like Christianity,” only to find out that your scripture commands fighting unbelievers (for example, Qur’an 9:29) and cursing Jews, is a recipe for rage. No one likes to be lied to about their identity.

UAE sermon control: authoritarian – and ineffective

Near the end of the evening, Luai is asked what can be done. He cites the example of the United Arab Emirates. In the UAE, he explains, the state provides pre-approved sermon texts for Friday prayers. Imams are tightly monitored, and if they depart from the script – preaching open jihad, for example – they can be removed or even imprisoned.

On the surface, this looks like a solution: shut down incitement at the source by controlling the mosques. For Western audiences desperate for any sign of “moderate Islam,” the Emirati model can seem attractive.

But two hard facts have to be faced.

First, this is simply another form of authoritarianism. It replaces the rule of doctrine with the rule of the state. The underlying texts do not change. The attitudes formed by those texts do not go away. People can still read the Qur’an and hadith in private, attend unregulated study circles, or consume online material. What changes is that the state punishes those who say out loud what the doctrine actually teaches.

Second, there is little evidence that this model is actually decreasing antisemitism. As Dr. Andrew Bostom and others have documented using reputable survey data, unfavorable views of Jews in the UAE have in recent years increased, not declined. Public relations may have improved, especially in the wake of the Abraham Accords, but the underlying attitudes measured by social science are moving in the wrong direction.

Top-down sermon management does not reform Islam. It only suppresses visible symptoms while leaving the causes untouched. And it is, in fact, swapping one form of tyranny for another, and one that doesn’t work anyway.

Naming the doctrine – or losing the civilization

None of this should detract from the real courage it takes for someone like Luai Ahmed – a gay ex-Muslim from Yemen – to get on a stage in a Montreal Synagogue and tell a largely Western audience that the antisemitism, racism, and homophobia of his upbringing are indefensible. He is risking far more than most of his critics ever will.

But courage does not erase the need for clarity.

The hatreds he describes are not random cultural quirks. They are not solely the product of bad regimes and cynical politicians. They are deeply rooted in the foundational texts of Islam and the centuries of jurisprudence built upon them. Any strategy for defending Jews, Christians, homosexuals, or secular dissidents that refuses to acknowledge this will, at best, mitigate the edges of the problem while the core remains intact.

RAIR Foundation USA stands with those who expose the reality of antisemitism and jihad in the Islamic world. But it also insists on naming the doctrine that makes those hatreds both predictable and repeatable. If the West cannot bring itself to do that – in Montreal, in Paris, in London, in Washington – then all the moving testimonies in the world will not be enough.

We owe it to people like Luai, and to the next generation of potential victims, to tell the whole truth – including the part that polite society does not want to hear.

