RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
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Damn. Good catch. Sarsour. Related to Linda?? I was Milwaukee raised. Fine city but also loaded with Mosques and Centers. And several liberal Universities that are loaded with foreign students and supporters across the ideological spectrum. Always a march for something happening. Endless. Several local student newspaper rags that are very radical. Glad this guy is out of circulation. Good job. Another slam dunk article, Amy.

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