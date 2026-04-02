ICE agents took down a long-suspected Hamas operative embedded in America’s heartland. On March 30, 2026, 53-year-old Salah Sarsour – a Milwaukee-based furniture store owner, president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, and top leader in the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) network – was surrounded by over a dozen federal vehicles and hauled off in an immigration hold. He was transferred from Chicago to a Clay County, Indiana, detention facility, where local scanner logs confirm the arrest by ICE.

While his defenders at the Muslim Legal Fund of America scream “unlawful abduction” and demand his release under the hashtag #FreeSalahSarsour, the real story is far more insidious. Texas, pay attention. Texas radical imam Omar Suleiman, a vocal defender of jihadi networks, has already expressed his outrage over the detention, joining the troubling chorus demanding Sarsour’s immediate release.

Sarsour isn’t some innocent “Palestinian community leader.” He is a documented Hamas supporter with a rap sheet stretching back to the 1990s – one that U.S. authorities somehow ignored for over 30 years while he built businesses, mosques, and a jihad empire on American soil.

This is the enemy within – the kind of figure RAIR has warned about for years: a Hamas financier who used his U.S. green card and furniture stores as a cover to funnel cash to terrorists, then rebranded as a respectable “advocate” for “Palestine.” The fact that it took until 2026 for ICE to act shows just how deep the rot of Islamic infiltration has gone.

Photo credit: Mugshots Zone

Decades of Direct Hamas Ties: From Israeli Prison to U.S. Fundraising Machine

Sarsour’s Hamas connections aren’t speculation: They are laid out in Israeli court records, U.S. FBI memos, and congressional testimony. In 1995, Sarsour was arrested and jailed for eight months in an Israeli prison for supporting the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas. While incarcerated, he became “close friends” with Adel Awadallah, the West Bank commander of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. According to his own brother Jamil Sarsour (arrested in 1998 for funding Hamas), Salah helped plan attacks against Israel and used his Milwaukee furniture business to send money to Awadallah via checks.

A November 2001 FBI Action Memorandum explicitly listed Salah Sarsour (and brother Imad) as a Hamas fundraiser operating through the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) – the largest terror-financing case in U.S. history. HLF was later convicted in federal court of funneling millions to Hamas. Sarsour had previously worked with the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), a known Hamas propaganda and recruitment arm that provided “media, communications, and fundraising support” to HLF. Law enforcement documents show he raised money “in the name” of HLF for Hamas.

Today, Sarsour sits on the national board of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and has chaired its annual “Palestine Convention.” Multiple investigations and congressional panels have exposed AMP as a rebranded successor to the IAP/HLF terror-financing pipeline. At least nine AMP/AJP leaders have documented Hamas ties. Sarsour also directs AMP’s 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, the Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation, which rakes in millions while pushing antisemitic campus activism and glorifying “resistance.”

Sarsour’s furniture stores in the Milwaukee area weren’t just businesses – they were allegedly used to launder money to Hamas operatives. Even after all this, he was granted lawful permanent resident status and allowed to lead major U.S. Muslim organizations. This is not immigration oversight – it is a national security catastrophe.

Deport Now – And Investigate the Entire Network

Salah Sarsour’s detention is long overdue. For 30+ years, this Hamas supporter lived openly in America, building mosques, businesses, and influence while his terror ties sat in plain sight in FBI files and Israeli records. The fact that he was still here in 2026 is proof of how badly previous administrations failed to secure the homeland.

Every American should be asking: How many more Salah Sarsours are still walking free? How many AMP events and campus protests are actually Hamas support operations disguised as “Palestinian advocacy?”

Full deportation proceedings must move forward immediately. Congress must investigate AMP’s entire web of funding and campus infiltration. And every mosque, nonprofit, and “community leader” tied to this network deserves the same scrutiny.

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