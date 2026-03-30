The armed Dutch police raid in Eindhoven that uncovered an Islamic State flag and jihad videos on the suspect’s TV demonstrates that ISIS is not radical — it is simply practicing the same jihadist doctrines that have defined mainstream Islam for 1,400 years.

By Vlad Tepes

A 21-year-old man from Eindhoven was arrested Saturday evening in a heavily armed police operation, and Dutch authorities say he is suspected of having links to the Islamic State (IS). The raid, carried out by the elite DSI special intervention unit, unfolded at a residence in the city.

Neighbors reported seeing officers storm the home, and through the living room window, police could be seen watching images on a television: firearms, masked men, and the unmistakable black-and-white flag of the Islamic State.

This is not some isolated “mental health” incident or the work of a “lone wolf” who “misunderstood” his religion. The Islamic State does not deviate one single word from classical Islamic scripture, the Quran, the Hadiths, or the authoritative Tafsirs (commentaries) that have defined Sunni orthodoxy for 1,400 years.

What the world calls “terrorism” is, in fact, the faithful application of the same doctrines that powered Islamic conquest, enslavement, and domination from the time of Muhammad through the Rashidun Caliphs, the Umayyads, Abbasids, Ottomans, and every major caliphate, right up until the Ottoman Empire’s collapse after World War I.

The transcript of the local news report confirms the details: heavily armed units burst into the home, officers were seen viewing footage of weapons and IS imagery, and a Tuesday court appearance will decide whether the suspect remains in custody.

This is exactly how IS-inspired plots have played out across Europe for years. From the Bataclan massacre in Paris (2015) to the Manchester Arena bombing (2017), the truck attack in Nice, the beheadings in France, and the endless stream of foiled plots in the Netherlands, Germany, and beyond.

Why This Keeps Happening: Because It Is Classical Islam, Not “Extremism”

The Islamic State’s ideology is not a modern invention or a “perversion.” It is a direct, literal return to the Islam practiced and preached for the overwhelming majority of Islamic history:

Quranic commands for jihad, beheading, and subjugation of non-Muslims (e.g., Surah 9:5, 9:29, 47:4) are recited daily in mosques worldwide.

Hadith collections (Sahih Bukhari, Sahih Muslim) explicitly detail Muhammad’s military campaigns, the execution of prisoners, the taking of sex slaves, and the imperative to fight until Islam dominates.

Classical Tafsirs (Ibn Kathir, Al-Tabari, etc.) and the four major Sunni schools of jurisprudence (Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i, Hanbali) codify offensive jihad as a communal obligation when conditions allow — exactly what the Islamic State claims to be fulfilling by re-establishing the Caliphate.

For nearly 1,400 years — from the 7th century until the final abolition of the Ottoman Caliphate in 1924 after World War I, this was mainstream Islam.

Conquest, jizya tax on non-Muslims, slavery, and religious supremacy were not fringe ideas; they were state policy across successive Islamic empires. The brief 20th-century experiment with secular nationalism and claims of “moderate” Islam was the historical anomaly, not the Caliphate model upon which Islam was created.

The Islamic State simply took the texts at face value and acted on them. That is why it’s propaganda – the very images reportedly playing on that Eindhoven TV — resonate so powerfully with young Muslim men across Europe.

It doesn’t require “radicalization” in the Western sense; it requires fidelity to the source material.

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