BREAKING: Jewish Woman Stabbed in Kosher Section of Ottawa Grocery Store
A Jewish woman was stabbed in Ottawa’s Kosher Loblaws, yet after the suspect’s court appearance his identity remains hidden — exposing Canada’s double standard.
An elderly Jewish woman in her 70s, wearing visible Jewish symbols, was stabbed in broad daylight while shopping at the Baseline Kosher Loblaws in Ottawa’s west end. The Jewish Federation of Ottawa confirmed the victim is “a cherished member of our community.” She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been released and is recov…