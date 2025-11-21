Just six weeks after RAIR Foundation USA blew the whistle on Muslim American Society (MAS) Dallas leader Marwan Marouf and his deep family ties to the Holy Land Foundation Hamas network, a federal immigration judge has now ordered him removed from the United States – citing his donations tied to the Holy Land Foundation, which DHS designated a terrorist organization after 9/11.

This is exactly what we warned about.

On September 24, RAIR exposed that:

Marouf is a top MAS Dallas official,

He is the brother-in-law to the Elashi family, at the center of the Infocom and Holy Land Foundation terror-finance convictions,

and that his detention was not a routine immigration hiccup, but a direct strike at a Hamas-tied infrastructure in Dallas – and a blow to one of Omar Suleiman’s closest allies and “heart of our community.”

See our full September report:

BREAKING: Massive Blow to Muslim Brotherhood — ICE Detains MAS Dallas Leader Marwan Marouf, Striking at the Heart of the Holy Land Five’s Hamas Network.

The regime-media and Islamist networks screamed “Islamophobia”, MLFA mobilized, Omar Suleiman and radical Texas imams rushed to portray Marouf as a “political prisoner” and “beloved community leader.” They held rallies, enforced message discipline, and tried to intimidate Texas into backing down.

But Texans didn’t blink. You shared the RAIR report, you demanded answers, you stood firm that terror-linked networks have no right to operate on Texas soil.

Now, even the left-wing media is forced to report the truth they can’t spin away:

An immigration judge denied Marouf’s request for voluntary departure,

Explicitly cited his Holy Land Foundation donations,

And ordered that he be deported to Jordan, with DHS stating removal will occur within about two weeks.

This is not a “community tragedy,” no matter how relentlessly the left-wing media tries to spin it.

This is accountability.

This is what happens when Texans refuse to be bullied by CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA), Muslim American Society (MAS), or their political enablers.

RAIR, once again, helped drag a hidden threat into the light – and action followed.

To every American who:

shared our investigation,

called and emailed officials,

refused to let MAS and Texas Imam Omar Suleiman, who is a close friend of Marouf, rewrite history about the Holy Land Five and Hamas –

This victory belongs to you.

We are just getting started. Dallas remains ground zero for Hamas-linked infrastructure, and MAS, MLFA, and their allies are not going to pack up and go quietly. But now they know:

If you embed terror-finance networks in Texas and hide behind “charity” and “civil rights,” RAIR and the people of Texas will expose you – and we will keep going until action is taken.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support RAIR’s work.

Every exposé, every document, every clip matters - and today, Marwan Marouf’s deportation order is proof.

WE DID IT, AMERICA, ON TO THE NEXT ONE. 🇺🇸