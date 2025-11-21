RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
2h

Thank you for your "never quit" work to expose Islamification of Texas and the US. I urge other to support RAIR.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim Guerino's avatar
Kim Guerino
3h

EXCELLENT work RAIR, from all Americans!🇺🇸🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture