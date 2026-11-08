Promoters forced a face-off.

Robinson held up his book on Islamic grooming gangs. Instant brawl. Chairs flying. Event shut down.

This is not a random scrap.

Tommy is honest about Islam and Islamic doctrine and the grooming gang scandals.

In Islamic law, insulting Muhammad is a capital offense. Major jurists across the schools (citing hadith and sira) prescribe death for it.

Multiple Muslim countries still have death-penalty blasphemy laws. Critics like Tommy, myself and many others in the West live under constant threat precisely because of this teaching. They have already killed our friends and colleagues.

Mo Deen is simply a Muslim not some fringe jihadi. He is a mainstream Muslim social media personality allowed into the ring, who wants to harm Tommy for simply being honest about Islam.

The same violent pattern repeats for over 1400 years now: criticize the doctrine or the crimes, face the deathly and violent reaction.

This is what is being imported. This is what America has now elected.

#muslim #islam #sharia #jihad #terrorism

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