Egyptian-born surgeon Adam Hamawy is headed to Congress. This is the same man who spent years in the inner circle of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Blind Sheikh, whose followers bombed the World Trade Center and plotted to destroy the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels, the United Nations, and the FBI’s New York office.

Hamawy traveled with the Sheikh, attended the 1991 Detroit conference where Abdel-Rahman declared jihad “the pinnacle of Islam,” called for the conquest of the land of the infidels, and branded Egypt’s president “the loyal dog of America.” Under oath, Hamawy tried to dismiss it as a harmless “Islamic economy” conference – until prosecutors put the transcript in front of him and his story collapsed.

He also volunteered with the Benevolence International Foundation, later shut down by the U.S. government as a logistical front for Al-Qaeda.

Tonight that man will receive classified intelligence briefings and cast votes on America’s counterterrorism funding.

This is not an isolated race. New York City already fell to Zohran Mamdani. CAIR, Emgage, mosque networks, and progressive allies have been systematically building the machine. New Jersey’s 12th is the latest prize.

The Red-Green Alliance is capturing the New York–New Jersey corridor one district at a time while America sleeps. The question is no longer if. It is how far we will allow this to go – and whether anyone in power is finally willing to treat it as the national security crisis it is.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Red-Green Axis Seizes New Jersey: Muslim Voting Blocs Propel Blind Sheikh’s 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Ally Toward Congress – May 18, 2026



RAIR exposes how Egyptian-born surgeon Adam Hamawy – who testified in defense of the Blind Sheikh and maintained a years-long personal relationship with the 1993 World Trade Center bombing mastermind – is being propelled toward Congress by organized Muslim voting blocs and Justice Democrats. The red-green axis is operating in plain sight in one of America’s densest Muslim population centers.

The Mamdani Playbook Hits New Jersey: CAIR’s Ali Aljarrah and the Red-Green Axis Move In (RAIR TV) – May 28, 2026



After Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City, the same Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks and radical progressive machine immediately turned their sights on New Jersey. CAIR Action operative Ali Aljarrah and Blind Sheikh-linked candidate Adam Hamawy are leading the coordinated push to seize power from within.

NEW JERSEY ALERT: Vote to STOP Adam Hamawy – The Liar Who Defended the Blind Sheikh – From Going to Congress! – June 1, 2026



On the eve of the primary, RAIR delivered a blistering warning: Adam Hamawy lied under oath to protect the Blind Sheikh, attended jihad conferences with him, and now seeks a seat in the U.S. House where he will handle classified intelligence and counterterrorism policy. America cannot afford to look the other way.

Hamas-Tied Network Behind New Jersey Islamic School That Broke Local Laws (RAIR TV) – October 23, 2026



RAIR documents the same Passaic County network centered on Imam Mohammad Qatanani and CAIR that celebrated Adam Hamawy’s primary win with chants of “Allahu Akbar.” The infrastructure that is building Islamic schools and political power is the same one advancing candidates with terror-tied histories into Congress.These reports form a clear continuum: the same networks, the same playbook, the same refusal by mainstream institutions to confront the national security implications of the Red-Green Alliance’s electoral advances.

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