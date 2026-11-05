BREAKING NEWS OUT OF FLORIDA - MEET THE MAN WHO JUST DELIVERED ONE OF THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL BLOWS IN HISTORY TO THE FOREIGN TERRORIST GROUP CAIR

My friend and HERO Charles Cooper.

Charles Cooper of the Washington, D.C. law firm Cooper & Kirk stood up in federal court for #Florida and told the judge the plain truth: Florida views CAIR as “Hamas’ largest charitable front.”

Hamas is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. Cooper said it with no euphemisms and no “civil rights” deflection. That is the position no other lawyer in this fight has put on the record so clearly.

Now look at the result.

CAIR-Florida has suspended operations. A neon orange sign on the window of their longtime Temple Terrace office (the one they’ve had for more than 20 years near Tampa) reads:

“We have suspended our operations in Florida because of Governor DeSantis and other state officials’ baseless and unconstitutional enforcement of the state’s unprecedented new ‘domestic terrorist organization’ laws against us.”

The shutdown follows Florida’s designation of CAIR under the new 2026 law. Donations are harder, student affiliation is riskier, and continued operations in the state have become untenable. CAIR’s own website has told Florida residents not to engage with them.

This is the latest development in the nearly year-long battle between #CAIR and Governor DeSantis. CAIR has sued and sought injunctions. Florida has continued forward.

HERO #CharlesCooper has been the one in court making the state’s case without flinching.

Governor Ron DeSantis drove this from the start. He signed the 2026 law, approved the designation, and refused to back down. Attorney General James Uthmeier has stood with him and supported the enforcement that forced CAIR-Florida to act.

Florida drew a line. CAIR-Florida has now suspended operations. The infrastructure that has operated openly for decades in the state has been forced to stop.

Thank you, Charles Cooper - for delivering one of the most consequential blows in history to this group and for saying the quiet part out loud in court.

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