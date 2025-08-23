BREAKING TEXAS: Denton County GOP Unanimously Declares CAIR an Ideological Threat and Demands Officials Cut All Ties (Video)
In a unanimous vote, the Denton County GOP joined a Texas movement denouncing CAIR as a terror-linked threat, urging officials to cut ties and defend the Constitution from radical infiltration.
Denton County, Texas – In a resounding show of unity, the Denton County Republican Party voted unanimously on Thursday night to adopt the Republican Party of Texas (RPT) resolution formally denouncing the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The vote places Denton on the frontlines of a growing statewide movement to block Islamist influence in Texas politics and civic life.