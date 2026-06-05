Zachary Christian Neu, Dean of Students at Wylie East High School, was arrested and charged with compelling prostitution of a minor after police say he offered a student alcohol and money for lingerie in exchange for sex. This is the same administrator who spent two years harassing 16-year-old conservative student Marco Hunter-Lopez and blocking his Republican Club – the scandal at the center of a congressional hearing just three weeks ago – while the school allowed an unauthorized Islamic dawah booth in the cafeteria. Neu has already been scrubbed from the school’s website as outraged parents demand answers.

By Amy Mek

Zachary Neu, Dean of Students at Wylie East High School, is charged with compelling prostitution of a minor after police say he offered a student alcohol and lingerie money in exchange for sex.

After executing a search warrant on Neu’s personal devices, investigators identified a second victim, and Neu now faces an additional charge of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.

Neu is the administrator who repeatedly blocked a 16-year-old’s Republican student club, a scandal that put the school at the center of a congressional hearing just three weeks ago. He has already been scrubbed from the school’s website as parents demand answers about what has been happening inside Wylie East.

Screenshot

WYLIE, Texas — An administrator at Wylie East High School, a public school in the Dallas suburbs, was arrested Thursday and charged with a first-degree felony sex crime involving a minor, and the story behind who he is, and what has been happening inside his school for the past two years, is one every American parent needs to read.

Zachary Christian Neu, 32, was taken into custody on June 4 and charged with compelling prostitution of a child under the age of 18, a first-degree felony under Texas Penal Code § 43.05.

According to a statement from the Wylie Police Department, the investigation began after a report that Neu was communicating inappropriately with a recent 2026 Wylie East graduate. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that during conversations with the student, a minor, Neu “offered to purchase alcohol for the minor and send money for lingerie in exchange for sexual conduct.”

Wylie ISD Superintendent Kim Spicer notified families the same day, writing that the district had alerted Child Protective Services and the State Board for Educator Certification, and that Neu “is no longer employed by Wylie ISD.”

Police initially reported no known additional victims. That assurance lasted barely a day: after executing a search warrant on Neu’s personal devices, Wylie investigators identified a second victim, and Neu was hit with an additional charge of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. He remains in the Wylie Jail. Anyone with concerns about interactions with Neu is urged to contact the Wylie Police Department directly.

Within hours of the arrest, Neu’s name and photograph had been removed from the school’s website.

Neu had worked for Wylie ISD since the 2017-18 school year and held a Texas teaching certificate since 2017. In January 2026, just months before his arrest, the state certified him as a principal.

But to understand the full gravity of this arrest, you need to know what Zachary Neu’s job was and what he and his fellow administrators did over the past two school years to one of their own students.

Who Is Marco Hunter-Lopez?

Marco Hunter-Lopez is a 16-year-old sophomore at Wylie East High School. Three weeks ago, on May 13, 2026, he sat before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government in Washington, D.C. — invited by Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) — and testified under oath about what he experienced at his school. He testified alongside RAIR Foundation USA Founder Amy Mek at the hearing “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution, Part II.”

How does a high school sophomore from a Dallas suburb end up testifying before Congress? Because for nearly two years, the adults running his school made an example of him and he refused to stay silent.

His story begins in August 2024, when Marco, then a 14-year-old freshman, tried to do something thousands of American students do every year: start a school club.

The Club That Couldn’t Get Approved

Marco founded the Republican Student Club to create a space for students who shared his values. He met every requirement Wylie East imposed: ten members, a teacher sponsor, a meeting room. Other organizations — including the Muslim Student Association and groups promoting gender ideology — were approved without issue.

Marco’s club was denied. The reason given: it was “political in nature.”

When Marco asked administrators to produce the district-wide policy that they claimed banned political clubs, they could not. After weeks of emails, they admitted no written policy existed — it was, in their own words, simply how they felt. It took the 14-year-old more than a month of relentless emails and pushback before the club was finally approved.

The official who held authority over student clubs and organizations at Wylie East the gatekeeper Marco had to fight was Zachary Neu. As Dean of Students, one of six assistant principals at the school, clubs were his portfolio.

The approval did not end the hostility. Marco’s approved posters were torn down by school officials while he was out of town. He was repeatedly summoned to the administrators’ office, including, according to his account, encounters with Neu and then-Principal Tiffany Doolan, during which he was cornered and talked down to. After his club hosted guest speakers, administrators tried to impose new rules on the fly. His father ultimately had to draft a guest-speaker form himself to protect his son, a minor, from the adults running his school. Marco documented every incident in a written timeline he would later submit to Congress.

February 2: What the School DID Allow

While a student club for young Republicans fought for months to hang a poster, Wylie East administrators permitted the following without hesitation.

On February 2, 2026, Marco walked into his school cafeteria during lunch and found a large booth labeled “Islam,” staffed by four adult women from an outside organization called “Why Islam”, the official outreach arm of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), a group named in the Muslim Brotherhood’s own 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, entered into evidence in the largest terror-financing trial in U.S. history. The district would later admit the group’s presence was “unauthorized,” arranged through the Muslim Student Association.

The materials being handed to students, minors, with no parental consent, included a pamphlet explicitly titled “Understanding Shariah,” Qurans containing a “Shahada Card” on the final page with step-by-step instructions for converting to Islam, and free hijabs, with the adult women demonstrating how to wear them on non-Muslim girls.

Administrators were present in the cafeteria. None intervened.

This was the same campus where the principal had publicly celebrated World Hijab Day two years running, posting on social media that she “LOVED this experience”; where the district provides halal meals and a dedicated prayer room; and where the Quran sits in at least one middle school library that offers no Bible. The same campus where a conservative student club could not keep an approved poster on a wall.

Marco documented the booth. His video went viral. And for telling the truth, the teenager began receiving death threats. He stayed home from school the next day out of fear for his life. When his mother asked the principal to alert teachers to watch over her threatened son, the response was two words: “You can.”

Congress, a Resignation — and No Apology

Marco carried his documented timeline to Washington and testified under oath on May 13. “Public schools must remain neutral,” he told the subcommittee. “They exist to educate, not to promote foreign legal systems incompatible with our Constitution or to favor one ideology over another.”

In the aftermath, Wylie ISD announced the resignation of Wylie East Principal Tiffany Doolan amid backlash over her handling of the Hijab Day security breach and the documented unequal treatment of Marco’s club. Doolan was the principal who directly oversaw Zachary Neu.

Doolan never publicly took responsibility for how Marco was treated on her watch. The district issued no apology to the boy and made no effort to repair the harm. Instead, the institution recast itself — and its departing principal — as the victims of a smear campaign, while the actual child at the center of the story faced escalating threats against his life.

And Doolan’s failure does not stand alone. Above her sits Dr. Kim Spicer, Superintendent of Wylie ISD, the official ultimately responsible for every campus in the district. Marco’s treatment was not a secret. He flagged it in writing, over and over, for nearly two years: the baseless club denial, the policy that didn’t exist, the torn-down posters, the office confrontations, the death threats, the dismissive “you can” when his mother begged for protection. His documented timeline went viral. It went before the United States Congress. At any point, a superintendent who cared about her students’ voices could have stepped in, investigated how a child was being treated by her administrators, and put a stop to it. Spicer did not. The same leadership that found no urgency in a teenager’s two-year cry for help kept Zachary Neu functioning in a position of authority over students, right up until the police arrived. Doolan stepped down. Spicer remains. Parents are entitled to ask: who in this district was actually watching out for the children?

Dr. Kim Spicer – Superintendent of Schools

Three weeks later, the Dean of Students who policed that child’s posters was arrested for allegedly attempting to buy sex from a minor with alcohol and lingerie money — and within a day, a search of his devices had turned up a second victim and a second charge.

These, the record now shows, were the priorities inside Wylie East High School: hunt down a conservative teenager’s club posters, wave through Sharia pamphlets and conversion cards in the cafeteria, and miss, or ignore, what was allegedly happening within the administration’s own ranks.

A Pattern in the District, a Crisis in the State

Neu’s arrest, now involving two identified victims, is not even the first such case in Wylie ISD this school year. In October 2025, district substitute teacher and former pastor Arthur “AJ” Bass was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Bass remains under investigation by the Texas Education Agency and appears on the state’s Do Not Hire Registry.

Statewide, the numbers are staggering. Neu is the latest of hundreds of Texas public and private school employees accused of sex crimes involving students and children in just the past few years. Thousands have been reported to the TEA for sexual misconduct. The agency’s own Educator Misconduct Reporting Dashboard shows more than 2,000 sexual misconduct complaints currently under investigation — with an average of 250 new cases opened every single month.

Two arrests in one district in eight months. Thousands of cases statewide. And the administrators of Wylie East still found the time and energy to wage a two-year campaign against a teenager for starting a Republican club.

RAIR’s Demand: A Full State Investigation

RAIR Foundation USA is formally and publicly calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton to open a comprehensive state investigation into Wylie East High School and Wylie ISD, its leadership, its culture, its child-protection practices, its handling of outside organizations on campus, and its documented pattern of retaliation and viewpoint discrimination against Marco Hunter-Lopez and his family.

This is not one incident. It is a years-long pattern of the adults entrusted with children failing them, silencing them, and endangering them. A district where a 16-year-old must fight for over a year, through censorship, intimidation, and death threats simply to be heard, while an administrator is arrested for a felony sex crime and a substitute teacher is charged with child sexual abuse in the same school year, is a district that has forfeited the benefit of the doubt.

Marco Hunter-Lopez has been begging for help and fighting for over a year. Most adults would have crumbled under a fraction of what this child has endured. He stood tall every single time the people in power let him down. The question now before Texas’s highest officials is simple: will they finally answer him?

To the Brave Ones

To the student who had the courage to come forward and report Zachary Neu: thank you. Your bravery did exactly what coming forward is meant to do — within a day, investigators searching Neu’s devices identified a second victim who might otherwise never have been known. Speaking out against an adult in a position of authority takes tremendous courage, especially knowing the attention and scrutiny that can follow. No child should ever have to carry that burden alone.

And to Marco: you are one of the bravest young leaders in America, and you are not alone. For more than a year, you refused to stay silent when the adults around you failed to do their jobs. You stood up when it would have been easier to walk away. Today, the whole country can see what you saw. We will never, ever back down.

Anyone with information regarding interactions with Zachary Neu is urged to contact the Wylie Police Department.

Editor’s note: Neu has been arrested and charged with compelling prostitution of a child under 18 and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. As in all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Share