Texas public schools are organizing taxpayer-funded, school-day field trips—now reaching 6th graders—to Islamic Da’wah Centers with documented terror-tied funding history, via Muslim Brotherhood-linked MSA clubs and teachers like Bellaire’s Samar Halabi, as part of the long-documented “invite first” (dawah) strategy for advancing Islam.

By Amy Mek

In Houston, Bellaire Public High School’s Muslim Student Association posted the photos themselves. Their students were taken to the controversial Islamic Da’wah Center during the school day. The Muslim Brotherhood-tied club publicly thanked the center for hosting them.

The teacher sponsoring Bellaire’s MSA is Samar Halabi. She is a Syrian immigrant who arrived in Houston in 2006 at age 24 to marry a man she met after graduating from the University of Damascus. She joined the Bellaire High School faculty in November 2013 as the only Arabic teacher and now sponsors both the Muslim Student Association and the Arabic Club. The school’s MSA page says students meet in her classroom and pray together on Fridays. Halabi has said she views her students as “her own kids.”

She has repeatedly framed herself as a post-9/11 victim. In one account, she described a traffic incident in which a driver cursed her prophet and told her to “go back to your country,” presenting it as evidence of widespread American hostility toward Muslims. At the same time, she has focused on ensuring her own children retain Islamic identity, enrolling them in private Islamic schools from kindergarten through high school so they would learn Arabic and Islam. This is the two-front approach Muslim Brotherhood-tied networks have long pursued: build fully Islamic environments for their own children while working inside public institutions to advance Islam among non-Muslims. Halabi kept her children inside a parallel Islamic system. Now she works inside a taxpayer-funded public school pushing the same Islamic and Sharia priorities on other people’s children.

In June she was a registered delegate at the Texas Republican Convention alongside her husband, Amjad Muhtaseb, executive director of MAS-Houston. There she joined her husband and CAIR-Houston founder Tarek Hussein in confronting State Rep. Brent Money at the Sharia-Free Texas Caucus booth during the fight over removing CAIR-tied delegates. She was not watching from the sidelines. She was standing with the figures at the center of the controversy.

Inside Bellaire, her MSA has promoted programming on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ramadan and Eid, and World Hijab Day. Halabi has appeared in a video discussing the hijab at the public school, speaking to non-Muslim students. This is the person running the club that took students to the Islamic Da’wah Center during the school day.

This is the person running the club that took students to the Islamic Da’wah Center during the school day. That is the same center now being used for official district field trips.

That center, which is also a mosque, was founded by Hakeem Olajuwon and opened in 2002 as Houston’s first facility built specifically for dawah, the invitation to Islam. He purchased the historic former Houston National Bank building in 1994. Tax records from the years when Olajuwon was the center’s primary funder and held a leadership role show it directed more than $80,000 to organizations later shut down by the U.S. government for alleged ties to al-Qaeda and Hamas, including over $60,000 in 2000 and $20,000 in 2002 to the Islamic African Relief Agency and additional funds to the Holy Land Foundation. Olajuwon stated he was unaware of the groups’ alleged terrorist ties at the time.

Now another district has made the same trip official — and they are taking them even younger.

Fort Bend ISD’s Gifted and Talented Academy scheduled a district-sponsored field experience for its 6th-grade students to the Islamic Da’wah Center on September 22, 2026. District buses. Teacher sponsors. Permission slips. Students were told they could wear clothing “as one would normally wear to the Islamic Da’wah Center.” The outing was listed under a unit on cultural foundations.

View permission slip here: Islamic Dawah Center GTA6 Permission Slip

This is not an isolated outing. It is the next step in a pipeline already operating inside Texas public schools.

The Muslim Student Association was founded in 1963 by organizers linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. Their 1991 memorandum listed the MSA among “our organizations.” The Brotherhood’s late spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi stated the method: “We will conquer America not through the sword but through da’awa.”

Dawah is the invitation. It is the first stage.

Classical Islamic doctrine treats it as the required step that must come before anything else. The authoritative manual Reliance of the Traveller (a Shafi’i fiqh text approved by Al-Azhar University) states that the caliph makes war upon Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians provided he has first invited them to enter Islam, and the war continues until they become Muslim or else pay the poll tax. First dawah. Then jihad.

Osama bin Laden followed the same order. In his November 2002 “Letter to America,” he began with the invitation to Islam before moving to justification for war. This is not a modern invention. It is the sequence laid out in Islamic law: invite first, and only after rejection does fighting become permissible.

This is the sequence now advancing inside Texas public schools. The MSA clubs create the environment. The field trips deliver the children to the centers. The invitation is being extended during school hours, on taxpayer-funded buses, to students as young as 6th grade.

Inside those same schools, the pattern is consistent. MSA clubs demand dedicated prayer rooms during the school day. We have documented classrooms turned into mini-mosques with signs stating only Muslims are allowed to enter. They run Hijab Days and cultural events where non-Muslim students are encouraged to wear hijabs, thobes, and the Palestinian keffiyeh. They push for halal cafeteria menus and official recognition of Islamic holidays. They bring imams into the building. And they actively recruit non-Muslim students — offering structure, purpose, and an identity set against the West.

Once that presence is established, the field trip follows.

Earlier this year, Humble ISD’s Kingwood and Atascocita High School MSAs organized an “Islam in Spanish” trip. RAIR Foundation USA exposed that the district put more than 30 students, including non-Muslims, on taxpayer-funded buses and took them to the IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico — a dawah center that glorifies the Islamic conquest of Spain. Students received the presentation, ate halal food, and performed the midday prayer during school hours.

Now Bellaire’s MSA, sponsored by Samar Halabi, has done the same with the Islamic Da’wah Center. And Fort Bend ISD has put 6th graders on the official calendar with district sponsorship.

Texas parents, your children are the target, and they are getting younger. The Brotherhood named the strategy. The MSA is running it inside the schools. The dawah centers are the destination. And the districts are supplying the buses and the school day.

This is already happening in Humble, Bellaire, and Fort Bend. A Syrian immigrant who arrived in 2006, enrolled her own children in private Islamic schools, and now sponsors the MSA at a taxpayer-funded public high school is taking students to a center built for dawah during school hours. The question is not only which district is next. It is why this is being allowed to continue.

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