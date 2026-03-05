RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Here’s the bottom line: school vouchers are not an entitlement program for every private institution that hangs up a shingle. They’re a state policy choice. Texas taxpayers have every right to decide which schools qualify for public subsidy and which don’t. If credible evidence links a school’s leadership to organizations associated with the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideological network, the state would be reckless not to scrutinize it. The First Amendment protects religious freedom—but it does not require taxpayers to bankroll every religious curriculum. Courts should be careful here. Turning voucher programs into a constitutional mandate would strip states of the basic authority to protect their own interests.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture