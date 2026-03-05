While a new federal lawsuit demands Texas taxpayers fund the Houston Qur’an Academy Spring, the school’s leadership reveals a chilling connection to the Muslim Brotherhood’s ‘Civilization Jihad’ agenda. This is a calculated attempt to force the state to finance its own subversion.

Just months after Governor Greg Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, a new legal battle is testing that decree. Houston attorney Mehdi Cherkaoui, a Muslim, filed a federal lawsuit demanding that Texas release public voucher funds to schools run by one of the Brotherhood’s named operatives.

On March 1, 2026, Houston attorney Mehdi Cherkaoui sued:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock

Education Commissioner Mike Morath

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of his own children, who attend the Houston Qur’an Academy Spring, where Hamed Ghazali serves as superintendent. Ghazali, the subject of a RAIR investigative report, is explicitly identified in the Brotherhood’s 1991 Explanatory Memorandum as part of their “civilization jihad” to sabotage America from within.

Here is RAIR founder Amy Mek:

Hamed Ghazali: The Epitome of the Muslim Brotherhood

Ghazali was a prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader in America, explicitly named in the infamous 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum: On the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America”, which calls for “Civilization Jihad”, to sabotage and dismantle Western civilization. Hamed Ghazali sat on the Muslim Brotherhood “Board of Directors” in 1992 with, among others, Ahmed Elkadi, the General Mas’ul, or national leader, of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood during the 1980s.

Notably, Ahmed Elkadi’s daughter Magda Elkadi Salah is also deeply involved in Islamic schools in Florida. Both Hamed Ghazali and Magda Elkadi Salah are front facing Muslims as described in the Internal/External Strategy.

Ghazali ran the largest pre-9/11 jihadi recruiting organization in America, known as “Ghazali Islamic Video” (GIV). It was on GIV that Ghazali interviewed the top aide to Osama bin Laden mentor and co-founder of Al-Qaeda, and solicited support for the “martyrs” in Palestine who are “fighting for [Allah].”

GIV also featured former CAIR [Council on American-Islamic Relations] board member Nabil Sadoun praising Sayyid Qutb’s Jihadist handbook “Milestones”. Sadoun was later deported after lying to immigration authorities about his connections to Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas-linked organizations.

As Chairman of the MAS Council of Islamic Schools (MASCIS), Ghazali writes Islamic school curricula not just for Texas, but for all of North America. Last year, Ghazali received an award from the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) for being a “pioneering scholar and educator in Islamic education across North America” at their annual convention. Ghazali has been deeply involved with Muslim Brotherhood founded organizations Muslim Student Association (MSA), where he once served as president, and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), where he once served as Vice President.

Ghazali has prior or current connections to multiple Islamic schools in America. In Texas, these include the Iman Academy of Houston (Superintendent), the Houston Quran Academy (Founder and Director), Islamic School of Irving (Consultant), and the Islamic School of Austin (Consultant).

Read RAIR’s full report on Hamed Ghazali.

See the Explanatory Memorandum here (second half is translated):

Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America Download

The Federal Lawsuit Demands Taxpayer Funding for Islamic Schools

The lawsuit demands that Texas pay school tuition for his children’s school, even though it was not on the list of approved schools. Cherkaoui asserts that although his children “are individually eligible” for Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA), he is “categorically barred from accessing over $20,000 in TEFA funding solely because the school [his] children attend – an accredited Islamic school – has been excluded from the program.”

The lawsuit does not mention the Muslim Brotherhood, which was designated along with CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization by Texas governor Greg Abbot on November 19, 2025.

PROC_declaring_Muslim_Brotherhood_and_CAIR_Transnational_Criminal_Organizations_IMAGE_11-18-2025 Download

Instead, the suit solely focuses on CAIR. Cherkaoui asserts that the designation enabled a policy of religious discrimination by treating any perceived “tie” to CAIR -such as hosting community events – as grounds for disqualification, even without evidence of illegal activity.

Read the federal lawsuit here:

Islamic-School-Voucher-Lawsuit-3_1_26Download

The Lawsuit Should be Dismissed Outright

In January, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to a request from State Comptroller Kelly Hancock verifying that his office has “full, exclusive statutory authority” to deny taxpayer funding for private schools. “Let me be crystal clear,” Paxton said at the time, “Texans’ tax dollars should never fund Islamic terrorists or America’s enemies…” While this is obviously true, non-Islamic schools have also been excluded.

The Comptroller has not provided a detailed listing of why certain schools were not eligible for the taxpayer funded voucher program. Certainly, some may have been disqualified due to their connections with the Muslim Brotherhood or CAIR or other foreign enemies such as the Chinese Communist Party. Others may have been disqualified for lack of academic rigor or other reasons.

There is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded vouchers in Texas, and the program is not required to include every private school. The plaintiffs’ claim of a “religious gerrymander” fails because the statute grants the Comptroller exactly this broad discretion. The case has no legal merit and should be thrown out immediately.

Because private-school voucher programs (TEFA in Texas and Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship programs, for example) are created and funded by the state, participation is conditional. Schools must meet eligibility rules set by the state comptroller (Texas) or Step Up For Students / Department of Education (Florida).

Texans should ask themselves why public or private schools that teach children concepts that are fundamentally inconsistent with American ideals be eligible for taxpayer funds. How about schools that teach children that their country is evil? How about schools that have ties with foreign terrorist organizations or receive funding from anti-American countries or organizations?

The question for Texans is simple: should your tax dollars fund ideologies fundamentally at odds with American survival?

