👉 RAIR has unearthed damning evidence:

The same Houston imam now leading “Sharia Patrols” — issuing 30-day ultimatums to Muslim shopkeepers — once stood before Texas lawmakers in 2015 and testified against anti-Sharia bills.

Instead of defending the Constitution, your politicians applauded F. Qasim Ibn Ali Khan. They backed down. They killed the bills. And they surrendered Texas courts to foreign law in the name of “tolerance.”

🔴 What he called “private conscience” is now community enforcement.

🔴 What lawmakers dismissed as “fearmongering” is now reality in Houston streets.

🔴 The pattern never changes: propaganda first, coercion next.

Watch our video report - see our full investigation 👇

https://rairfoundation.com/unearthed-video-texas-imam-now-leading-sharia-patrols/

