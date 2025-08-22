BREAKING: Trump Admin Poised to Block Visas for Terror-Linked Speakers at Secretive ‘People’s Conference for Palestine’ — A Who’s Who of Global Jihad
The “People’s Conference for Palestine” in Detroit brings terrorists, agitators, and U.S. politicians — flagged by the Trump administration as a security risk.
The Second Annual “People’s Conference for Palestine,” scheduled for August 29–31 in Detroit, is not an innocent cultural gathering; it is a national security threat hiding behind secrecy. The organizers have refused to disclose the location to the public, reserving it only for “vetted” insiders. Now we know why.
