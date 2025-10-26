BREAKING VICTORY — RAIR FOUNDATION REPORT TRIGGERS SAMI HAMDI’S ARREST & DEPORTATION ORDER
RAIR Foundation’s exposé forced ICE to detain Muslim Brotherhood-linked operative Sami Hamdi and begin his deportation — a major blow to the jihad network in America.
Sami Hamdi — a foreign national who repeatedly used U.S. stages to legitimize and normalize jihadi networks — has reportedly been detained by ICE in San Francisco and is slated for deportation.
This is a major victory for America and a MAJOR Blow to the Jihadi network in America!
I’ve been fighting this relentlessly — and this morning, the system moved.
This is not a pundit. This is not a mere commentator. This is an operative embedded in transnational extremist networks who used U.S. soil as a staging ground.
Let this be a warning to every Brotherhood front, every jihadist operative, and every Marxist collaborator who treats America as a platform: exposure without pressure achieves nothing.
When we apply relentless pressure, the machine moves. THANK YOU FOR RAISING YOUR VOICES!
My goals remain the same and non-negotiable:
Formal designation and ban of the Muslim Brotherhood’s operational arms in the U.S.
Dismantling of any U.S.-based fronts that facilitate extremist influence.
Removal of foreign operatives exploiting our system.
To see RAIR’s full exposé titled ‘National Security Threat: DHS Must Deport Sami Hamdi — U.S. Law Bars Foreign Nationals Who Praise Terror’ click here: https://rairfoundation.com/action-alert-dhs-must-deport-sami-hamdi-u/
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Read Ali SIna's book Understanding Muhammad:A Psychological Analysis of Islam's Founder. (Prove this book wrong for $100,000).
Another, detailing the conflict of Islam with our Constitution and the role of Islam-approved lying: Islamic Doctrine Versus the U.S. Constitution: The Dilemma for Muslim Public Officials, by Stephen M. Kirby Ph.D. Call 202-835-9077. info@SecureFreedom.org. I think you can download a copy free. (Of course, it is our dilemma, because the conflict is being ignored. Nobody in Islam is eligible to hold public office in the USA. But Muslims don't care, since so far, they have been allowed to hold office, even though Islam holds that non-Muslims are not equal to Muslims and holds that women are not equal to men. Also, "allah" is not the God of our Constitution. Allah is a pagan Arabian idol.
Typo: Hamdi. (Not Mamdi).