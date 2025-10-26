Sami Hamdi — a foreign national who repeatedly used U.S. stages to legitimize and normalize jihadi networks — has reportedly been detained by ICE in San Francisco and is slated for deportation.

This is a major victory for America and a MAJOR Blow to the Jihadi network in America!

I’ve been fighting this relentlessly — and this morning, the system moved.

This is not a pundit. This is not a mere commentator. This is an operative embedded in transnational extremist networks who used U.S. soil as a staging ground.

Let this be a warning to every Brotherhood front, every jihadist operative, and every Marxist collaborator who treats America as a platform: exposure without pressure achieves nothing.

When we apply relentless pressure, the machine moves. THANK YOU FOR RAISING YOUR VOICES!

My goals remain the same and non-negotiable:

Formal designation and ban of the Muslim Brotherhood’s operational arms in the U.S.

Dismantling of any U.S.-based fronts that facilitate extremist influence.

Removal of foreign operatives exploiting our system.

To see RAIR’s full exposé titled ‘National Security Threat: DHS Must Deport Sami Hamdi — U.S. Law Bars Foreign Nationals Who Praise Terror’ click here: https://rairfoundation.com/action-alert-dhs-must-deport-sami-hamdi-u/

