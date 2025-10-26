RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
2h

Read Ali SIna's book Understanding Muhammad:A Psychological Analysis of Islam's Founder. (Prove this book wrong for $100,000).

Another, detailing the conflict of Islam with our Constitution and the role of Islam-approved lying: Islamic Doctrine Versus the U.S. Constitution: The Dilemma for Muslim Public Officials, by Stephen M. Kirby Ph.D. Call 202-835-9077. info@SecureFreedom.org. I think you can download a copy free. (Of course, it is our dilemma, because the conflict is being ignored. Nobody in Islam is eligible to hold public office in the USA. But Muslims don't care, since so far, they have been allowed to hold office, even though Islam holds that non-Muslims are not equal to Muslims and holds that women are not equal to men. Also, "allah" is not the God of our Constitution. Allah is a pagan Arabian idol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
5h

Typo: Hamdi. (Not Mamdi).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture