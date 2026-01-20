Texas patriots exposed and defeated an attempted infiltration: A public school district nearly rented taxpayer-funded grounds to the CAIR-sponsored 2026 Islamic Games—until relentless reporting, lawmaker outrage, and state terror designation forced GCISD to cancel the event entirely, proving vigilance stops radical agendas from taking root in our children’s schools.

In a stunning turnaround driven by relentless investigative reporting from Tony Ortiz at Current Revolt, fierce backlash from Texas lawmakers including State Reps. Cole Hefner and Jared Patterson, and public outrage amplified across platforms, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) has confirmed it is severing negotiations and will NOT allow the event to use any district properties.

GCISD’s official statement makes it crystal clear: The facility rental request for the May 9-10, 2026, Islamic Games was still under negotiation and not finalized as of January 19.

Upon learning that a sponsor (CAIR) had been designated a Terrorist Organization by Governor Greg Abbott, the district cited Texas Government Code §2252.152, which prohibits governmental entities from contracting with companies identified as foreign terrorist organizations. GCISD explicitly notified the organizers that it is severing negotiations for use of district facilities.

This is the direct result of exposure and pressure – your calls, posts, and demands worked! The event, originally set to take over Colleyville Heritage High School’s entire athletic complex for sports like soccer, basketball, flag football, archery, and more, will no longer happen on taxpayer-funded grounds.

The scandal began when promotional materials revealed CAIR New Jersey as a highlighted sponsor among over 110 others, many with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood network. CAIR – designated by Governor Abbott on November 18, 2025, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Transnational Criminal Organization – has documented links to Hamas origins, terrorism financing via the Holy Land Foundation trial, and the global Brotherhood’s push for civilizational subversion and Sharia imposition.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis followed suit in December 2025, and even President Trump’s executive order targeted Brotherhood chapters. Abbott’s proclamation bans land deals and enforces strict measures – making any involvement by GCISD a blatant violation of state law.Insiders had confirmed the school board had zero prior knowledge of the booking, exposing a serious lapse in the rental process. After Current Revolt’s report exploded, organizers quickly scrubbed CAIR from the sponsor list in a desperate damage-control move – but it was too late. The core issue remained: Why was a terror-labeled group’s affiliate ever platformed in a Texas public school?

This wasn’t “inclusion” – it was a security risk and selective normalization of radical agendas. Public schools aren’t venues for religiously exclusive events tied to threats Texas has officially outlawed. Would a comparable Christian or conservative event slip through? Never.GCISD’s decision to cancel is a huge victory for parents, taxpayers, and residents who refused to let their hard-earned dollars fund potential infiltration.

Thank you to Rep. Jared Patterson, Rep. Cole Hefner, Tony Ortiz, and everyone who raised the alarm – this proves activism works when we stay vigilant.

But stay sharp: Monitor for any rebranding or relocation attempts, and demand a full investigation into how this nearly happened. Push for stronger vetting policies district-wide to prevent future lapses.

Texas fought for freedom – today, we defended it in our schools. No surrender to radical agendas!

Demand Continued Accountability:

Full transparent review of rental processes.

Explanation of how terror-linked sponsors evaded initial checks.

Statewide vigilance against similar events.

Texas Strong – Infiltration Stopped!

