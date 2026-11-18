Dear RAIR Supporters,

Your support made this possible.

Congressman Keith Self (TX-03) has sent a formal letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin demanding that DHS immediately investigate the immigration histories, associations, and activities of three prominent foreign-born figures in the Texas Muslim community and determine whether deportation is warranted.

The letter specifically names:

Hamed Ghazali

Main Al Qudah

AbdulRahman Kattab

Self states that these individuals have documented connections to Muslim Brotherhood networks and jihadist organizations, and he requests a thorough review plus a written response within 30 days detailing any findings and enforcement actions.

This is the direct result of years of deep research, original reporting, video documentation, and relentless exposure by the RAIR Foundation USA team — work funded entirely by people like you. Activists who took that reporting and demanded action from elected officials also played a critical role. This is a team effort, and we are deeply grateful.

What the Letter Says — and the Reports Behind It

Hamed Ghazali (Egyptian-born)

Director of the Houston Quran Academy and Chairman of the Muslim American Society’s Council of Islamic Schools. The letter cites his documented connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadist organizations.

RAIR reports:

Main Al Qudah

Entered the U.S. in 2000 on a temporary religious worker visa, was placed in removal proceedings, had relief rejected by the Sixth Circuit in 2013, and later obtained permanent residence. He and his family have documented ties to the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood (designated a terrorist organization by President Trump).

RAIR reports:

AbdulRahman Kattab (Egyptian-born)

Imam and resident scholar at the Northside Islamic Center of San Antonio. His immigration/citizenship status is unclear. He has expressed support for the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and the expansion of Sharia.

RAIR report:

(Note: Congressman Chip Roy previously cited RAIR’s reporting on the Northside Islamic Center project and Kattab in his own formal request to the Attorney General, Secretary of War, and Treasury Secretary for review of potential criminal, civil, financial, or immigration violations.)

Call to Action — Keep the Maximum Pressure None of this happens without sustained public pressure. Here’s what you can do right now: Contact DHS — Urge Secretary Mullin and DHS to conduct a thorough investigation and act on the findings.

Comment line: (202) 282-8495 · Online contact · Mail: The Honorable Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of Homeland Security, Washington, DC 20528 Contact your own Members of Congress — Ask them to support and amplify Congressman Self’s request and demand accountability.

U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121 · Find your representative · Contact your senators Share this letter and the reports widely on social media, in groups, and with local leaders. Tag @DHSgov, @RepKeithSelf, and relevant officials. Continue supporting the work — This level of original research and documentation requires resources. Your donations keep the investigations going so more names, networks, and projects can be exposed and forced into the light.

This is proof that persistent, fact-based exposure works. The letter is only the beginning — we have much more coming.

Thank you for standing with us. Your support has given us the ability to do the deep research that elected officials are now acting on. Together we are forcing accountability.

With gratitude,

The RAIR Foundation USA Team

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